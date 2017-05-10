Humanity has about 100 years left on Earth. That's what theoretical physicist turned apocalyptic prognosticator Stephen Hawking plans to announce in a new documentary for the BBC this summer. What with climate change, deadly pandemics and explosive population growth, Hawking argues, it's only a matter of time before the planet becomes uninhabitable and we must set off in search of some other perfectly nice space rock to wreck.
Hawking's estimate might be just a little bit pessimistic. But it's undeniable that, even if we were better caretakers of our home planet, it won't stay this homey forever. Here are just a few of the ways the world could end without humanity's help.
- A giant asteroid strikes: It's happened before (just ask the dinosaurs). Scientists estimate that a strike from a space rock just one kilometer in diameter could fill the sky with enough debris to block out the sun for months. A 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) asteroid, like the one that ended the Cretaceous Period, would trigger devastation that lasts for millions of years. The likelihood of being hit by a deadly space rock is small — extinction-level events are thought to happen once every billion years or so. And of all natural hazards, this one is surprisingly predictable: The International Astronomical Union keeps track of hundreds of potentially hazardous near-Earth asteroids, none of which are slated to set a collision course for Earth any time soon.
- We get blasted by a gamma ray burst: Astronomers have observed these powerful flashes emanating from distant galaxies where collapsed stars are colliding or black holes are being born. If this happened in just the right spot in our own Milky Way galaxy, the Earth could be bombarded with the energy of hundreds of nuclear bombs. Some scientists have argued that a gamma ray burst stripped the Earth of its ozone and triggered a mass die-off of marine organisms 440 million years ago. But this is incredibly unlikely — in a given galaxy, gamma ray bursts are thought to happen only once every million years.
- A supervolcano erupts: Underneath Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park sits the world's largest supervolcano. An explosion would be 10,000 times bigger than the Mount St. Helens eruption in 1980, which destroyed miles of forest and killed dozens of people, and would spew enough debris into the atmosphere to be felt around the globe. But in any given year, the chance of this happening is minute: about 0.00014 percent, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
- The sun expands and fries the Earth: Right now, our sun is a friendly yellow dwarf star burning just warmly and brightly enough to bathe Earth in a (relatively) gentle glow. But the sun is evolving. Once it uses up all the hydrogen in its core, the sun will balloon into a red giant, engulfing the spot where Earth now orbits. It's debatable whether our planet will be consumed by the growing star (because the sun loses mass in the process, its gravitational pull on the Earth will slacken and we may have drifted away). But this situation would be unbearably toasty regardless. Luckily, this is not expected to happen for another 7 billion years or so — plenty of time for some other catastrophe to end life as we know it first.