

An asteroid strikes Earth, setting off the K-T mass extinction event. (iStock)

Humanity has about 100 years left on Earth. That's what theoretical physicist turned apocalyptic prognosticator Stephen Hawking plans to announce in a new documentary for the BBC this summer. What with climate change, deadly pandemics and explosive population growth, Hawking argues, it's only a matter of time before the planet becomes uninhabitable and we must set off in search of some other perfectly nice space rock to wreck.

Hawking's estimate might be just a little bit pessimistic. But it's undeniable that, even if we were better caretakers of our home planet, it won't stay this homey forever. Here are just a few of the ways the world could end without humanity's help.