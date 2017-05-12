

Cattle are vulnerable to campylobacter infections, and may transmit the microbes in their feces. (Boris Roessler/AFP/DPA/Getty Images)

Once every three weeks for 16 months, and more frequently in the springtime, a group of 60 volunteers put a sock on the outside of one shoe and went for 2.5-mile walks through the British outdoors. Then, wearing gloves, the walkers peeled the socks off their feet, placed the dirty garments in biohazard bags and mailed the socks to laboratories run by Public Health England and the University of Liverpool.

These socks, and soil stuck to them, were crucial components in the first outdoor survey of its kind — an attempt to gauge the wild population of campylobacter microbes using the feet of citizen scientists.

Campylobacter can cause foodborne disease, often from contaminated poultry or beef, and recent studies show signs of the germs' increasing resistance to antibiotics. Campylobacter infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are among the most common causes of diarrhea, responsible for an estimated 1.3 million gastrointestinal illnesses in the United States annually. In the European Union, as the team of scientists who analyzed the socks reported Friday in the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology, campylobacter infections often go unreported but may affect up to 9 million people a year.

There's a growing body of evidence, too, that food is only one of multiple ways to become infected with campylobacter. Canadian scientists traced a 2007 outbreak to mud that had gotten in the mouths of mountain bike racers.

“It is known that food is often a source of campylobacter infections in humans, but we also know that exposure through food cannot explain all the cases seen in the human population,” Natalia Jones, a researcher at the University of East Anglia and co-author of the new study, said in a statement. “Exploring other potential routes was a key motivation.” The new report demonstrated that the bugs are indeed present in the wild. Of the 720 socks assessed, 47 percent tested positive for the bacteria.

“It’s a cool paper and the sampling method is novel in that they used boot socks for outdoor environments,” said Washington State University's Margaret Davis, an expert in foodborne pathogens transmitted by animals. Davis, who was not involved with this report, noted that the boot sock method had been used before to sample environments in poultry houses. The difficulty with such a method, though, is linking environmental prevalence to human public health, which dirty socks alone can't do.

The sock study did, however, give microbiologists a sense of when the germs were most likely to be abundant.

The scientists, from three British universities, had volunteers walk along one of six paths: half in northwest Britain and half in the East Anglia region. The paths took walkers through dirt and grass but not too close to poultry farms. The walkers reported seeing cattle, sheep and, in two instances, a pig. Scientists traced the majority of campylobacter in East Anglia to wild birds and to a mix of livestock in the northwest.

More socks tested positive for the bacteria when it was cold and wet, with peaks in the winter and spring in the northwest and a small peak in the winter in East Anglia. It was possible that the germs thrived in the rainfall, the study authors wrote, but that could also reflect better adherence of bacteria to damp socks.

That germs were more prevalent in cooler temps was not quite what researchers would expect. Campylobacter sickens the most people in early summer, with the highest number of reported cases in June, sometimes chalked up to changes in the way we eat food (at, say, summer barbecues, the authors noted, where meat may not be properly refrigerated or thoroughly cooked).

“The seasonal peaks here are interesting and don’t conform to what is seen in human disease,” Davis said, “but I don’t think that rules out environmental exposures as important.”

The study authors suggested that the mismatch between observed germ populations and reported infections could reflect that people stay indoors when it is cold. During the winter, they noted, “visits to the countryside are typically low.”

But the volunteers seemed to embrace the study, even in the wet cold, as no one failed to complete any of the 240 walks during the 16 months. And, as opposed to traditional soil or water spot sampling, this method reflects human-environment interactions. It could probably be used to survey other infectious bacteria, too, such as E. coli. “Ultimately,” Jones said, “this research could lead to interventions to reduce the risk to humans.”

