From the song "Total eclipse of the heart" to the film "2001: A Space Odyssey," these are seven moments that the eclipse shined in pop culture. (Claritza Jimenez/The Washington Post)

If you're eagerly counting the days until the first eclipse to cross America in 99 years (or possibly until the end of the world), you might be amping up your eclipse excitement by reading the lofty prose of writers of yore or contemplating early 20th-century paintings.

But sometimes, really, all you want is to watch YouTube videos.

You're in luck. Eclipses star as plot points in TV shows and movies ranging from “Power Rangers” to “The Land Before Time” to “Mad Men.” For your viewing pleasure, here are some of the best:

That should tide you over until the real show, not on your screen but outdoors (hopefully along the path of totality) on Aug. 21.

Read more:

Everything you need to know about the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse

August total solar eclipse gives scientists a rare chance to study the sun's corona

Do eclipses drive animals wild? Here's how you can help scientists find out.

Is the total solar eclipse worth all the hype?