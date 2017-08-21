

Chas Mathis from Morristown, Tenn., uses binoculars with special solar filters to watch the sunrise in Veterans Park in Spring City, Tenn. (Doug Strickland/Chattanooga Times Free Press/AP)

The total solar eclipse Monday is the first one to cross the United States coast to coast in a century, and the first one entirely within the United States since before there was a United States. We're collecting the best photos from along the path of totality, a 70-mile-wide, 3,000-mile-long swath from Oregon to South Carolina where millions of people are assembled to watch the spectacle.



Griffin O'Roak watches the rising sun with his homemade eclipse viewer in Salem, Ore. (Don Ryan/AP)



Catalina Gaitan, from Portland, Ore., uses her phone and a pair of eclipse glasses in Salem, Ore. (Don Ryan/AP)



Annie Gray Penuel and Lauren Peck of Dallas, Texas, wear their makeshift eclipse glasses at Nashville's eclipse viewing party at the First Tennessee Park in Nashville, Tenn. (Shelley Mays/The Tennessean via AP)



Luciane Queiroz uses an x-ray in hopes of viewing the partial eclipse in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)



People look at the partial solar eclipse through viewing boxes in downtown Washington, D.C. (Eric BAradateric/AFP/Getty Images)



Trevor Royse, from Illinois, uses a welding helmet to watch the eclipse. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)



David Knisely, with the Prairie Astronomy Club, sets his telescope to track the moon in preparation for the total solar eclipse at the Heritage Center Homestead National Monument of America in Beatrice, Neb. (Gwyneth Roberts/The Journal-Star via AP)



Dustin Rawlins, of Silver Spring, left, looks through a camera obscura with his son, Dylan Rawlins, 11, behind St. Bernadette's school in Silver Spring, Md. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)



The sun is projected on the ground glass (bottom) as photographer C.D. Olsen adjusts his replica of the Kew Photo Heliograph camera that he will use to make a glass plate photograph of the total solar eclipse outside the football stadium at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill.(Brian Snyder/Reuters)



People watch and take pictures of the solar eclipse live stream at the MegaDome Theatre at the Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland, Calif. (John G. Mabanglo/NASA/EPA)



An image of the sun on a piece of paper at South Mike Sedar Park in Casper, Wyo. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)