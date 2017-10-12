

March for Science participants walk along Constitution Avenue to the Capitol on April 22. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

It's been nearly six months since thousands of people took over Washington for the March for Science. Conceived in the wake of President Trump's inauguration, and galvanized by his efforts to slash environmental protections and cut the federal budget, the march was meant to serve as a defense of science and a call to action for researchers who usually shy away from political activity.

On that rainy April day, many demonstrators said they were inspired to do more outreach in their communities, fight for equality at their schools or within their labs, get involved in politics or run for office themselves. “We intend to symbolically keep marching,” national co-chair Valerie Aquino told The Washington Post the day after the protest. “I would love for the March for Science to continue growing into a global movement.”

So we want to know: What has changed for you since the March for Science? Have you altered anything about your life or work? Have your colleagues? Do you feel part of a “global movement”? Do you think the March for Science achieved its goals? Please let us know what you think using the form below.