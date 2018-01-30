Must-have in any tropical rainforest first aid kit! Apply topically over entrance to bot fly pupae until maggot dies, then extract. Coloured polish helps track infestation over course of field season. Also festive.



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #reviewforscience pic.twitter.com/BDwAsRYVMa — Aerin Jacob (@Aerin_J) January 30, 2018

Last month, a zoologist left a four-star review on Amazon for a tea strainer, which he had been using to sift ants. No big deal. The review sat quietly on the site until this week, when other scientists found it, shared it and instantly started a Twitter trend.

Thank you for the honest review, John 🐜 😂 pic.twitter.com/sUaIYNdmNQ — Robyn Womack 🐦⏰ (@RobynJWomack) January 28, 2018

I think we should all go to @Amazon and leave honest reviews of unusual science equipment #reviewforscience https://t.co/ocxzohjZvB — Dani Rabaiotti (@DaniRabaiotti) January 30, 2018

We lay-folk have long known that scientists use common objects for strange reasons — see NASA researchers sending rubber ducks into a glacier to track ocean currents, or environmental scientists floating tampons down streams to find pollution. But until now, we may not have understood the scope or, frankly, the grossness of the phenomenon.

We present below: #ReviewForScience, an abridged collection.

Let's just say there are worse things you can put through a tea strainer than ants.

Really excellent for getting the brains out of very small bird skulls. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ #reviewforscience pic.twitter.com/9pR8d83T9o — Amy Schwartz (@lizardschwartz) January 30, 2018

Useful membrane through which to feed hematophagous insects. ⭐️⭐️as attracts comment of purchased on lab credit card #reviewforscience pic.twitter.com/GCqCPvYgmB — Jules Bristow (@afewbugs) January 30, 2018

Tea strainers and colanders are one of the most-reviewed items, having been used to drain mashed testicles, sift bones out of cat feces and for “sieving parasites out of poop.”

But there are really no limits. If someone has sold it on Amazon, or maybe anywhere, a researcher has probably befouled it in the name of human knowledge.

We could probably write more about this. Maybe a few paragraphs about how the rise of online shopping has affected academia, or whatever, but you'd probably rather just find out what PhD student Alastair Gibbons has been doing with a vibrator, so here:

The other function is a BODY MASSAGER... The primary function I was taught... is, of course, to lure spiders out of their dens 🕷🕸



Multiple speed settings are fantastic for the diversity of web builders and to simulate different prey species #reviewforscience pic.twitter.com/krKrE0lOCv — Alastair Gibbons (@atr_gibbons) January 30, 2018

thin yoga mats make great fish surgery table covers. easy to clean/sterilize, water-proof, and pretty durable: 4/5 stars #reviewforscience pic.twitter.com/nGtd2QHe0c — Henry Hershey (@spoonbill_hank) January 30, 2018

Likely good for gas, not blood



I found this vessel balanced with well placed handles. However, without a vent, the rotting cow blood I stored in it as part of #grizzlybear DNA study was poised for explosion. Indeed, the vessel split at the seams.



#reviewforscience pic.twitter.com/j9a3N5QHQh — Clayton T. Lamb (@ClaytonTLamb) January 30, 2018

Perfect container for a large gull. 5 stars #reviewforscience pic.twitter.com/7XjVpL7pe9 — Liam Berigan (@LA_Berigan) January 30, 2018

You can see the entire #ReviewForScience collection here, though beware that you may never look at a blender the same way again.

Ben Guarino and many scientists contributed to this report.

