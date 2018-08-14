A toxic, red algae bloom has left a trail of dead fish, fleeing tourists and abandoned beaches along 150 miles of southwestern Florida coastline, prompting the governor to issue a state of emergency.

Toxins released by the algae have poisoned dolphins, manatees and tons of fish and even contributed to the death of a 26-foot whale shark. The deluge of dead and rotting wildlife strewn across beaches has threatened to upturn the vital Florida tourist season.

Gov. Rick Scott (R) said Monday that he was allocating $100,000 in additional funds to scientists cleaning up the expanding swath of affected Gulf Coast waters. He also diverted half a million dollars for local communities and businesses that have seen tourists vanish as the pungent smell of the algae and dead animals permeates the summer air.

Scott has stepped up efforts to clean up Lee County, with an additional $900,000 in funds, a news release said. The county straddles a high concentration of algae tracked by Florida wildlife officials and had received relief funds. A severe algae tide prompted a state of emergency in 2016 for similar reasons.

Red algae collects in seawater for most of the year, but the past two months have produced a nonstop assault of high concentration, for reasons that have eluded researchers, said Kelly Richmond, a spokeswoman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The toxins can aerosolize in the wind that drifts ashore, triggering respiratory problems or worsening conditions such as asthma. That has compounded the urge for many tourists and some locals to flee.

“It's a spiraling effect,” Richmond said.

The naturally occurring algae — known as a red tide or red bloom for tarnishing clear water with a red or brown hue when in high concentrations — has affected the shore since October.

High concentrations of the bloom stretch from Anna Maria Island near Bradenton to Naples in the south, she said.

Officials believe the algae to have been a factor in the deaths of manatees, sea turtles and potentially dolphins, Richmond told The Washington Post on Tuesday. Scientists also believe the toxins contributed to the death of a whale shark that washed ashore in July on Sanibel Island, which is in Lee County.

It is the first known death of a whale shark caused by a red bloom.



Biologists perform a necropsy on a whale shark that died in Florida waters. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission )

Longboat Key has removed five tons of dead fish, the Associated Press reported, and even big fish such as the goliath grouper and snook are among the dead species.

Sea turtles have been dying at three times the normal rate this year, and officials have pointed to red-tide poisoning. More than 450 stranded and dead sea turtles have been recovered in affected counties, and the Florida and Wildlife Research Institute says as many as 300 died of toxic indigestion, the AP reported.

Algae tides have been documented in Florida for centuries, and Spanish conquerors noted “fish kills” near Tampa, state officials said.

And of course, it has become a reason for political attacks. Sen. Bill Nelson (D) and Scott, who is vying for Nelson's seat this year, have accused each other of lethargic responses to blue-green algae threatening the coast in other parts of the state.

