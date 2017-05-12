

The Redskins and Bengals played to a tie in a 15-minute overtime last season in London (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

A proposal to reduce NFL overtime from 15 to 10 minutes in preseason and regular season games could be reconsidered by owners when they meet later this month in Chicago, according to multiple people familiar with the deliberations.

The measure was proposed by the league’s competition committee in March and was considered by owners at the annual league meeting in Phoenix. Owners took no vote then, leaving open the possibility that the proposal could be taken up at the May 23 meeting in Chicago. this meeting.

“I think it will pass,” one high-ranking team official said.

If approved by at least 24 of the 32 owners, the change would take effect during the upcoming season.

The proposal is designed as a player-safety measure to reduce wear and tear on players. Supporters said they are particularly concerned about the possibility that a team could play what amounts to a five-quarter game on a Sunday, with a full 15-minute overtime, and then have to play again four days later on a Thursday night.

There is some concern that the change could increase the number of games that end in ties. There were two ties league-wide last season. Supporters say they’re not concerned about that, pointing out that ties actually serve to make playoff tie-breaking procedures at the end of the regular season less complicated.

Other aspects of the sport’s overtime format would remain unchanged. A team still could win an overtime game with a touchdown on the opening possession. If a team gets an opening-possession field goal, its opponent still would have the opportunity to tie and extend the game with a field goal or win it with a touchdown.

The overtime format for postseason games would be unaffected.