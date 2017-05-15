

The Patriots could have traded Jimmy Garoppolo anywhere but chose to keep him as Tom Brady’s backup for at least one more season (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Each week, The Washington Post’s Mark Maske provides in-depth NFL analysis with “First and 10,” a dissection of the league’s most important developments.

First and 10: May 15

First: Who’s back first: Romo or Cutler?

And the 10 biggest threats to the Patriots in 2018

FIRST …

The NFL draft has come and gone and the New England Patriots did not trade backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Not to the Cleveland Browns. Not to the San Francisco 49ers. Not to any other quarterback-needy team. Not to anyone.

What does that say about the Patriots’ level of confidence that Tom Brady can continue to play at his current level — and can be counted on to remain healthy and in the lineup — for several more years?

The Patriots presumably could have gotten a package of picks from the Browns that would have included the No. 12 overall selection. They presumably could have then added players to provide some immediate help as Brady and company chase another Super Bowl title this coming season.

But they didn’t do it. That’s meaningful. The Patriots have good reasons for whatever they do.

The decision to keep Garoppolo says something about what the Patriots think about third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett. He, like Garoppolo, was forced to play early last season while Brady served his four-game Deflategate suspension. The Patriots even won a game with Brissett as their starter. But clearly, they did not feel comfortable going into this season with Brissett as the primary backup to Brady.

Brady turns 40 in August. He’s shown no signs of slowing down, coming off a 28-touchdown, two-interception regular season and another Super Bowl triumph. It seems clear that he wants to play well into his 40s.

When Brady’s career-long rival, Peyton Manning, finally began to show his age, it happened quickly. Manning, at age 37, had an all-time great season for the Denver Broncos in 2013, throwing for 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns. He still was very good at 38, throwing for 4,727 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2014.

But his body betrayed him at 39 when he played in only 10 regular season games for the Broncos while throwing 17 interceptions to go with only nine touchdown passes. When the Denver defense handed Manning his second career Super Bowl triumph that postseason, Manning was sufficiently self-aware to know it was time to walk away. He retired without ever playing a game in his 40s.

Manning, of course, was playing on what amounted to borrowed time after the career-threatening neck injury that caused him to miss the 2011 season and ended his tenure with the Indianapolis Colts. Brady, by contrast, has been remarkably durable. He has played all 16 games in 13 of the last 15 seasons. The only exceptions came in 2008, when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the opener, and last season, with his forced vacation due to the saga of underinflated footballs.

But Brady cannot play forever, no matter what he seems to think. Perhaps he won’t continue to be available for every game of every season for the remainder of his career.

The Patriots’ decision to keep Garoppolo is their acknowledgment of that.

… AND TEN

The Patriots will enter the 2017 season as an overwhelming Super Bowl favorite. And they should. They are the defending champs and they have improved, particularly with the addition of Stephon Gilmore to play alongside Malcolm Butler at cornerback. Here are the teams that represent the 10 biggest threats to the Patriots’ championship hopes at the moment:

1. Raiders Yes, they are facing a lame-duck season in Oakland. But the Raiders remain a very good team. They would have been a serious obstacle for the Patriots in last season’s playoffs if quarterback Derek Carr had been healthy and in the lineup, and the addition of Marshawn Lynch at running back has the potential to make an excellent offense even better.

2. Cowboys The offense should remain very good in Year 2 for quarterback Dak Prescott and tailback Ezekiel Elliott. But have the Cowboys done enough this offseason to build a championship-caliber defense?

3. Giants The Giants’ offense needs to rise to the level that their revamped defense reached last season. But they, of course, are the last team the Patriots want to see across the field in a Super Bowl.

4. Steelers The Steelers were wise to keep the offense intact by placing the exclusive franchise tag on running back Le’Veon Bell, and agreeing to a new deal with wide receiver Antonio Brown. They were no match for the Patriots in last season’s AFC championship game. But they should remain a top contender.

5. Packers Aaron Rodgers remains the quarterback. Enough said. The Packers have a chance.

6. Falcons There is plenty of emotional baggage after the late meltdown in the Super Bowl that handed the title to the Patriots. And while offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan’s play-calling played a part in an unraveling that made history, Atlanta undoubtedly will miss him now that he’s gone.

7. Chiefs The Chiefs have Alex Smith’s eventual successor at quarterback in the fold after the drafting of Patrick Mahomes. But before Mahomes takes over, Kansas City gets one final chance to make things work with the underappreciated Smith.

8. Texans J.J. Watt returns to a defense that already was outstanding last season. If Tony Romo had opted for the Texans’ lineup instead of the CBS broadcast booth, Houston might be in the thick of the conversation about which team will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. Instead, Romo retired and the Texans must try to make things work with Tom Savage, Brandon Weeden or rookie Deshaun Watson. It’s possible. Just a lot less likely.

9. Seahawks If the offensive line can keep quarterback Russell Wilson from having to improvise on practically every passing play, the Seahawks still have enough on defense to return to top-contender status.

10. Broncos It’ll be Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch at quarterback. That’s probably good enough for the Broncos to be a playoff team again, with the other parts that are in place. But is it good enough to unseat the Patriots? Probably not.