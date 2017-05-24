

Twins pitcher Jose Berrios had an 8.02 ERA in 2016, but has looked like a star since being called up from Class AAA this season, drawing comparisons to Jose Fernandez. (Jim Mone/Associated Press)

The beating Jose Berrios absorbed in the big leagues in 2016 was the kind that could make a kid pitcher contemplate his life choices. He wasn’t just bad – he was 8.02-ERA, 1.87-WHIP bad. The Minnesota Twins, on their way to a 103-loss season, kept throwing him out there, in hopes something would click for their one-time top pitching prospect, but by the end of the season – after nothing did – they were left seriously wondering if they had scarred him permanently.

“It was difficult mentally for him. His confidence was shot,” Twins pitching coach Neil Allen said this week. “That was my biggest concern: are we going to be able to get his confidence back?”

The Jose Berrios who rose from a couch in the visitors’ clubhouse Monday afternoon at Oriole Park at Camden Yards to greet a reporter hardly appeared to be lacking for confidence. He pulled out his earbuds, a warm smile spreading across his boyish face, and extended a hand. He then proceeded to shrug off 2016 as if it never even happened.

“It was different,” he said through a translator, “but it wasn’t difficult.”

Everything that has happened with Berrios since the end of 2016 has served to make those profound struggles look like an aberration. He reported to spring training showing no obvious signs of the mental scarring the Twins had feared. He went to the World Baseball Classic and, while pitching sparingly, helped Puerto Rico reach the championship round. Sent to Class AAA to open the season, he toyed with opposing hitters for six dazzling starts.

And when the Twins called the 6-foot right-hander to the majors again in mid-May, he was a completely different pitcher than the one they last saw slouching off the mound last fall.

He has looked, in fact, like the future ace his pedigree – first-round draft pick in 2012, mainstay of top-prospect lists – has always said he would be. In two spectacular starts, he has allowed just one earned run total, pitching 7 2/3 innings each time, while striking out 15 batters and walking only two. After Berrios dominated the Colorado Rockies, with 11 strikeouts against only two hits, a walk and no earned runs, Rockies first baseman Ian Desmond compared him to former Marlins ace Jose Fernandez.

Start number three of 2017 comes Wednesday afternoon at Camden Yards, where Berrios, who turns 24 on Saturday, will face the Baltimore Orioles, with the Twins – at 24-18, and in first place in the AL Central, the league’s biggest surprise thus far – seeking to complete a three-game sweep.

The transformation in Berrios since the end of 2016 has stunned even the Twins. When they sat him down at the start of spring training, they told him they were done talking about last season. Everything from that point on would be looking forward.

“That’s easier said than done, of course, because here’s a young man who has struggled, and we were all quite aware of it,” Allen said. “The stuff was still there. We saw it on the first day of spring training, but we had to get him to focus on throwing strikes with it.”

It wasn’t exactly an ideal scenario for the Twins to say goodbye to Berrios just a couple of weeks into spring training, as he reported to Team Puerto Rico for the WBC. It also wasn’t exactly ideal that Berrios wound up pitching just 6 2/3 innings in the entire tournament – clearly setting back his development at a time when the Twins were trying to fill the back half of their starting rotation.

“It might’ve affected his potential opportunity to start the season with the [big league] club,” Twins Manager Paul Molitor said. “We didn’t get a good look at him, plus his innings were down. … But I would never deny people an opportunity to pitch in the WBC. It’s worked out well.”

When the Twins sent Berrios to Rochester to start the season, his mission was clear: don’t just throw strikes; throw quality strikes. While he could count on Class AAA hitters to chase pitches out of the strike zone, most big league hitters would spit on them.

“He could get lot of outs [in the minors] out of the zone,” Twins General Manager Thad Levine said. “But he came to big leagues and was putting himself in a lot of hitter’s counts by pitching out of the zone. So the biggest challenge we gave him [was] to improve those quality strikes and his strike percentage, and he’s done that. It’s overly simplified, but he’s one of those pitchers who, if he throws strikes, he’s going to have success. When he’s in hitter’s counts, that’s when he got a little bit compromised last year.”

While it’s still early – especially for Berrios, who is making just his third big league start of 2017 on Wednesday – things are going so well for both pitcher and team that it seems plausible that Berrios could be pitching deep into games deep into the season, with the Twins in contention for a playoff spot. Perhaps because such a thing seemed so implausible in February and March, the Twins haven’t really discussed innings limits for Berrios. He threw 169 2/3 innings in 2016, minors and majors combined, so a jump to 200 or so this year would not be alarming.

“We’re only in May and he’s only made two starts, so we haven’t had to address it yet,” Allen said. “I’m sure once we get past the all-star break, there’s going to be conversations about that.”

“I think we view it, for now, as he’s pretty much unrestricted,” Levine added. “We can adjust as the season unfolds.”

That the organization is even contemplating such notions as how it might need to protect its top young pitcher in the heat of a pennant race tells you how different this is from 2016, both for Berrios and the Twins.

