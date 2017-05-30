

Will Colin Kaepernick end up in Seattle as Russell Wilson’s backup? (Tony Avelar/Associated Press)

Each week, The Washington Post’s Mark Maske provides in-depth NFL analysis with “First and 10,” a dissection of the league’s most important developments.

First and 10: May 30

First: Kaepernick to Seattle — will it happen?

1. More ties on the horizon? | 2. The OT possession game | 3. What about no OT?

4. No update on RGIII | 5. Brady’s wideouts

6. Hot tickets in Oakland | 7. Celebrate good times

8. Redskins’ GM situation | 9. No CBA conversations | 10. Future Super Bowls

FIRST …

Colin Kaepernick, if he wants NFL employment, just might be down to needing the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks, if they want a capable quarterback to back up starter Russell Wilson, just might be down to needing Kaepernick.

So Kaepernick-to-the-Seahawks makes a ton of sense. But will it happen?

[It’s about time for someone… anyone… to sign Colin Kaepernick]

Kaepernick, the polarizing free agent whose ongoing unemployment has led to characterizations that he is being blackballed by NFL teams, visited the Seahawks last week.

There hasn’t been a publicly acknowledged deal, at least not yet, despite director Spike Lee’s Instagram post over the weekend thanking Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll for signing Kaepernick. The post was later deleted.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be a deal.

Kaepernick must realize by now — or at least he should — that there isn’t a starting opportunity or a huge-money contract waiting for him out there.

Maybe that’s because, as some observers have concluded, of the political statement he made last season while with the San Francisco 49ers, refusing to stand for the national anthem before games in protest of the treatment of African Americans in the United States. Maybe it’s simply where he is on the arc of his playing career.

More likely, it’s a combination of those factors. Whatever the case, the reality for Kaepernick is that even a minimum-salary contract offer by the Seahawks probably is the best he’ll be able to do in the foreseeable future.

If it’s not Seattle for Kaepernick, where will it be? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, badly in need of a backup, just signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to go with starter Jameis Winston. Most other teams have their quarterback situations settled for the time being, at least until they get into training camp and things change due to injuries and disappointing performances.

The Seahawks should realize that Kaepernick, coming off a season in which he threw 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions for the 49ers, is the best backup-quarterback option. For now, Trevone Boykin is the primary backup to Wilson.

Carroll recently floated what amounted to a Kaepernick trial balloon, saying in a radio interview that the team was considering Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III among its backup-quarterback options. There did not appear to be an overwhelmingly negative response that might have led the Seahawks to think twice about adding Kaepernick.

Wilson has started two Super Bowls and is securely in place as a franchise quarterback. He should not feel the least bit threatened by Kaepernick’s presence in the organization.

The NFL probably wouldn’t mind seeing Kaepernick get a job. Then there would be no more talk of Kaepernick being blackballed. The issue was raised again when Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed reporters following last week’s owners’ meeting in Chicago.

“Each team makes individual decisions on how they can improve their team,” Goodell said. “If they see an opportunity to improve their team, they do it. They evaluate players. They evaluate systems and coaches. They all make those individual decisions to try and improve their team.”

… AND TEN

1. More ties?… The conventional wisdom is that there will be more ties after the owners voted last week to ratify a proposal by the competition committee to shorten overtime from 15 to 10 minutes during the preseason and regular season.

Goodell said he’s not certain that will necessarily be the case.

[NFL shortens OT to 10 minutes]

“We don’t know,” Goodell said following the Chicago meeting. “But we don’t believe so. We think that the strategy that our coaches will take and our teams will take will solve that problem. But that’s always a possibility.

“We’ll evaluate it. But we like the overtime and we’ve spent and we’ve spent a lot of time over the years discussing different formats of overtime. We think we have a very good format and this is an improvement to that.”

[If shortened overtime leads to more ties, will everyone freak out?]

2. One-possession OT?… The other overtime rules remain unchanged. A team still can win with a touchdown on the opening possession of overtime. If the team with the opening possession kicks a field goal, its opponent is still guaranteed one possession with a chance to win with a touchdown or tie with a field goal and extend the game further.

But that guarantee now is qualified. A long, time-consuming drive that produces a field goal on the opening possession of overtime now means that the other team could face a time crunch for its possession to tie or win.

So now, if a team finds itself on defense to begin overtime, its responsibility is to not only keep its opponent out of the end zone, but to make it happen quickly enough to give its offense sufficient time to operate.

3. No OT at all?… If more ties are okay and reduced overtime is better for player health and safety, wouldn’t no overtime at all be even better?

Perhaps. But Goodell said there was no consideration given to getting rid of overtime entirely.

“No,” Goodell said. “Everyone feels strongly that the competition is the most important thing and that we want to have competitive games. Fortunately we do.”

4. Anyone want RGIII?… If the Seahawks sign Kaepernick instead of Griffin, it’s not at all clear that Griffin will be on an NFL roster when training camps begin. The former NFL offensive rookie of the year for the Washington Redskins was not the answer last season in Cleveland, and it’s possible that he has been reduced to waiting for an injury somewhere to provide him with an opportunity to be a No. 2 or even a No. 3 quarterback.

5. Brady’s receivers… The New England Patriots’ signing of wide receiver Andrew Hawkins provides even more depth for quarterback Tom Brady’s corps of receivers.

Brady’s remarkably successful career has been marked by him making things work with sometimes-underwhelming groups of pass-catchers. That won’t be the case this coming season, however.

The Patriots have added Hawkins and fellow newcomer Brandin Cooks to holdover wideouts Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell and Danny Amendola.

The Patriots won the 2016 season with yet another Super Bowl triumph. And it also appears they have been among the big winners of this offseason.

6. Raiders’ sellouts… Raiders owner Mark Davis said in March, after his franchise’s relocation to Las Vegas beginning in the 2019 or 2020 season was ratified, he believed that his team would be supported well by fans in Oakland during its remaining time there.

The assertion seemed dubious at the time. The Raiders, after all, are staying temporarily in the city they have made plans to abandon.

But they have some things going in their favor, like a contending team and the more recent addition of hometown favorite Marshawn Lynch.

The news over the weekend that the Raiders have sold out their season tickets for this coming season seems to support Davis’s contention.

[Mark Davis says he expects Raiders to be ‘well supported’ during their remaining time in Oakland]

It also could raise the possibility that it just might be feasible for the franchise to remain in Oakland through the 2019 season. The Raiders have lease options there for the 2017 and 2018 seasons. It has not been determined where they will play in 2019, with their new stadium in Vegas slated to open in 2020.

Davis previously has left open the possibility of the Raiders playing in Oakland in 2019. That once seemed highly unlikely, given the pure awkwardness of the arrangement. But if fans indeed are going to be supportive, it might not be entirely out of the question.

7. Celebrations… Goodell, the league and the owners made the common-sense move last week of loosening the sport’s illegal-celebrations restrictions. Things had gotten out of hand last season, particularly when the Redskins’ Vernon Davis was penalized for the far-from-showy touchdown celebration of shooting the football over the goal post like a basketball jump shot. Young fans were not exactly scarred for life by witnessing that.

[From last season: The league is cracking down on celebrations, and players and fans wonder why]

But celebrations that are deemed prolonged or offensive remain illegal. So the judgment of the on-field officials will come into play, and it will be interesting to see what the new standards are next season in practical application.

8. Redskins’ GM situation… Bruce Allen, the team president, said last week that the Redskins are close to resolving a front-office situation that has been in flux since the franchise fired Scot McCloughan as general manager before the NFL draft. Allen said the Redskins could bring in a few executives from outside the organization but did not specify if anyone would be given the GM title.

The presumption by some people within the league has been that Allen will retain control over roster construction.

The Fritz Pollard Alliance, the diversity group that works closely with the NFL on its hiring practices, also is watching the situation closely to see if the Redskins comply with the Rooney Rule, which requires any team with a vacancy for a GM or equivalent job to interview at least one minority candidate.

9. CBA extension… Goodell said last week that the league has had no formal negotiations with the NFL Players Association about an extension of the collective bargaining agreement, which runs through 2020.

“I remain in contact with De,” Goodell said of DeMaurice Smith, the NFLPA’s executive director. “But we have not had any formal conversations.”

10. Super Bowls… The delay in the L.A. Super Bowl, caused by the delay in the opening of the Los Angeles stadium, potentially could lead owners to take a modified approach to awarding future Super Bowls.

Owners last week pushed back the Super Bowl that is to be played in Los Angeles from 2021 to 2022. The 2021 game is to be played in Tampa. That came after the Inglewood, Calif., stadium being built for the Rams in Chargers had its scheduled opening pushed back from the 2019 season to 2020 because of rain-related construction delays.

The NFL has a policy against holding a Super Bowl in a new stadium’s opening season. A waiver could have been granted in this case but the NFL thought better of it.

The way of the NFL generally has been that building a new stadium means being awarded a Super Bowl in short order. With this L.A. situation, though, look for owners to be more careful with the issue of when Super Bowls are awarded relative to a new stadium’s life span, likely allowing more time for delays or other unforeseeable circumstances.