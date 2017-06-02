

Koda Glover, 24, is the only rookie closer in the majors. (Eric Risberg/Associated Press)

The longer the season goes on, and the wider the Washington Nationals’ lead in the National League East grows (it was 10 games entering Friday), and the more we see Koda Glover dominate opposing batters in the ninth inning, the nearer a once-unthinkable proposition gets to becoming reality: The Nationals might actually see this whole thing through, October and all, with a rookie closer.

It isn’t altogether crazy. Glover, 24, has been downright unhittable at times since taking over as closer two weeks ago, converting his last seven save appearances entering the weekend and limiting opposing hitters this season to a .441 OPS, fifth-best in the NL. The Nationals could still go out and find a closer who is more experienced, but they might not be able to land one who is demonstrably better.

But there is a reason teams, especially good ones, generally don’t entrust the ninth inning to rookies — and why, at this precise moment, the Nationals are the only team in the majors who are doing so. Even in this era of enlightened baseball when the numbers rule the kingdom, pitching the ninth inning is still seen, at least by those in uniform, as a learned skill, an intangible that can’t be defined by numbers.

Just look around at who is pitching the ninth inning for the other NL teams who would be in the playoffs if the season ended Thursday: Fernando Rodney (Arizona), Greg Holland (Colorado) and Kenley Jansen (Los Angeles). Between them, they owned 637 career saves entering Friday. Only Milwaukee, hanging on to first place in the NL Central, is going with an unproven closer, but even Corey Knebel has apprenticed as a big league setup man for the better part of two years.

Dusty Baker, we know from his history, loves veteran closers. The Nationals manager has guided his teams to the playoffs eight times in his managerial career, and his closers in those seasons — Rod Beck (1997), Robb Nen (2000 and 2002), Joe Borowski (2003), Francisco Cordero (2010), Aroldis Chapman (2012 and 2013) and Mark Melancon (2016) — averaged 30 years of age and 434 career innings pitched entering those playoffs. And the outlier, Chapman, who was 24 in 2012 and 25 in 2013, was a once-in-a-generation arm who was groomed for a season and a half in Cincinnati before being entrusted with the ninth inning for the Reds.

Glover’s career innings pitched entering this weekend: 37. By October he might have 80.

We already know the Nationals tried this winter to land a veteran closer, falling short on free agents Jansen and Mark Melancon, and we know names such as David Robertson and Kelvin Herrera could be available via trade, should the Nationals not be able to stomach the notion of a rookie closing games for them in September and October.

But while it is not very common for teams to reach the playoffs or even go deep into them with a rookie closer, nor is it unprecedented. The last to do so was the 2015 Toronto Blue Jays, with 20-year-old rookie Roberto Osuna pitching the ninth; the Blue Jays lost in the AL Championship Series. Two other playoff teams this decade have deployed rookie closers — the 2013 St. Louis Cardinals (Trevor Rosenthal) and the 2010 Texas Rangers (Neftali Feliz) — and both advanced to the World Series before losing.

The Cardinals, in fact, have twice this century made it to World Series with rookie closers, and won the whole thing in 2006 with Adam Wainwright pitching the ninth. In both 2006 and 2013, circumstances — an injury to Jason Isringhausen in the former, a late-season slump by Edward Mujica in the latter — forced the Cardinals to switch closers late in the season; Wainwright, 23 at the time, took over in mid-September, Rosenthal, 25, in the final week of the regular season. Both were deemed to be the best option, regardless of experience.

“You’re forced to weigh experience versus talent in these types of decisions,” said John Mozeliak, the Cardinals’ general manager since 2007 and before that their scouting director. “In general, the uniformed staff tends to gravitate towards experience and the front office gravitates towards talent. Do you rely on someone with the resume, or take a chance on someone who has the sheer talent? And in our organization, we’ve been willing to take the chance on talent.”

Of course, if a rookie closer gets an entire year in the role (as Feliz did in 2010), or at least a large chunk of it (as Osuna in 2015 or perhaps Glover in 2017), by October they are effectively no longer rookies. Even for Wainwright in 2006, who had only three career saves when the postseason began, there was a logical progression in going from pitching the eighth inning during a pennant race to pitching the ninth inning in the season’s closing weeks to closing games in the playoffs.

“Each situation was a growing process for me,” he told author Matthew Leach in the book, “Game of My Life: St. Louis Cardinals.” “I got put into bigger situation after bigger situation after bigger situation. So when I was finally put into the biggest situation of all, it really wasn’t that much of a difference.”

The 2006 Cardinals, in fact, were the second team in a row to the win the World Series with a rookie as closer. The 2005 Chicago White Sox also did it with Bobby Jenks, who was called up from Class AA just before the all-star break that season and deposed veteran Dustin Hermanson as the closer in mid-September.

The Atlanta Braves, during their early-1990s-to-mid-2000s dynasty, when they won 14 straight division titles and the 1995 World Series, never shied away from using rookie closers. They went to the playoffs three times in the 1990s with one — 1993 (Greg McMichael), 1998 (Kerry Ligtenberg) and 1999 (John Rocker), losing in the NLCS in the first two and losing in the World Series in 1999.

“Those guys were all different pitchers, with different arsenals,” recalled longtime Braves GM John Schuerholz. “McMichael’s outpitch was a change-up. Ligtenberg had a deceptive delivery, and Rocker was simply overpowering. But it’s not just a matter of picking talent over experience, it’s a matter of talent and competitive makeup and mental toughness. And you have to be right in measuring all those elements. This isn’t a tryout camp.

“But if your team is good enough to compete and win, and you have trust in the makeup and the ability and the toughness of the young kid wearing your uniform at the end of the game, there’s also something to be said for the beauty of youth.”

For now, it seems, the Nationals have trust in the makeup and the ability and the toughness of Koda Glover. But there are still almost two months until the trade deadline and four months until the start of the playoffs, and it remains to be seen whether this front office will stake its faith behind the beauty of youth, or retreat to the comfort of experience.