

Felipe Rivero has added a change-up to his repertoire, and it’s one of the best his Pirates pitching coach has ever seen. (Keith Srakocic/AP)

BALTIMORE — The first time Felipe Rivero threw his change-up in the major leagues, midway through the Washington Nationals’ 2015 season, then-Nationals catcher Wilson Ramos never even got his mitt on it, so acute was its depth and movement. “What was that?” Ramos demanded of the rookie left-hander after jogging to the mound. “Change-up,” Rivero replied. “Keep throwing it,” Ramos said, turning his back and returning to his spot behind the plate.

Rivero, now the Pittsburgh Pirates’ top left-handed setup man, grinned devilishly as he told that story at his locker in the visiting clubhouse at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday afternoon. He recalled getting back to the Nationals’ dugout at the end of the inning and someone asking him, “Where’d you get that?”

“I had it in my back pocket,” Rivero replied.

The secret weapon that Rivero kept in his back pocket before unleashing it in 2015 is now one of the most devastating pitches in baseball.

“Never,” Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage said when asked whether he’d ever seen a better change-up. “Yeah, never. The arm action looks like a fastball, and then it comes in about 10 miles per hour slower than the fastball, with movement. It’s amazing. He’s just blessed.”

Traded from the Nationals to the Pirates last summer in the Mark Melancon deal, Rivero has blossomed into one of the National League’s best relievers, deserving of a look as a possible NL all-star next month. He has a 0.60 ERA and a 0.767 WHIP while limiting opposing batters to a .159 batting average and a .451 OPS.

Though he has a fastball that has topped out at 101 mph, an excellent slider and a slow curve that he throws occasionally, it is the change-up that has been a revelation, with opposing batters hitting just .130 off it this season. Of the three hits against the pitch, two were infield singles and the third was a home run by Chris Carter of the New York Yankees.

Of the 110 change-ups Rivero has thrown this season, nearly a quarter have produced swinging strikes (24.6 percent). When batters have swung at the change-up, they make contact with it barely half the time (53.5 percent). These numbers are similar to Andrew Miller’s slider, considered perhaps the most unhittable pitch in baseball, which this season has produced a swinging strike percentage of 22.0 and a contact rate of 56.1 percent.

Rivero was traded from the Nationals to the Pirates last summer. (Keith Srakocic/AP)

On Tuesday night, Rivero entered with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to face the top of the Orioles’ order, with the Pirates ahead by two runs. He proceeded to mow down four straight Orioles hitters, mixing in a total of six change-ups, none of which were put in play. Two were taken for balls, another was fouled off, and the other three produced swinging strikes.

In the ninth, Tony Watson, the Pirates’ embattled closer, blew another save, his fourth of the season, in what became a 6-5 loss in 10 innings, perhaps moving Rivero closer to taking over the closer’s job.

“We’ve talked at length since Felipe got here, [that] one day he’ll close,” Pirates Manager Clint Hurdle told reporters after the game. “ … That’s a discussion I’d have internally when it’s time to have it.”

Rivero might be closing now in Washington had the Nationals not sent him to Pittsburgh last July. It’s impossible to find fault with the Nationals’ motivation — they needed a closer for the stretch run, and in Melancon they got one of the best in the game, albeit a three-month rental who was headed into free agency. Melancon helped the Nationals reach the playoffs, then departed for San Francisco over the winter, with the Nationals coming up short in their pursuit.

It wasn’t as if Rivero’s talent was a secret at the time. He had the arsenal all along, but this year he’s added two mph to his average fastball (now 97.9 mph) and has slashed his walk rate in half (now 1.8 per nine innings).

“When I first saw him, I was like, ‘Holy — if this guy ever gets it, nobody’s going to have a chance,’ ” Searage said.

Asked whether the Pirates have done anything differently with Rivero, he said, “We gave him a role, so he knows when he’s pitching instead of being on eggshells wondering when he’s going to pitch. He can get himself mentally prepared for it.”

But there were other issues, Searage acknowledged. For one thing, the Pirates believe Rivero was tipping his pitches while with the Nationals, but declined to say how. (“We fixed it,” he said.) They also worked on keeping his delivery compact, with his lead foot staying underneath his knee, instead of flaring out and causing his torso to over-rotate.

“We have a good handle on that,” Searage said, “and he does too.”

As for his signature change-up, Rivero said he learned it as a farmhand in 2008 from Tampa Bay Rays minor league pitching coordinator Jorge Moncada, but it took him years to find the confidence in it to throw it regularly. After being traded to the Nationals in 2014 and pitching in their minor-league system, he abandoned it completely for a while — relying exclusively on his fastball and slider — which is how Ramos and the rest of the Nationals didn’t even know he had a change-up.

“After I started throwing it, they went crazy for it,” Rivero said. “It’s always been there, but I never had control of it.”

Rivero said he generally aims the pitch for the middle of the plate, and its movement takes it inside at the knees to left-handed hitters, and darts off the outside corner against right-handers. He has enough confidence in it to throw it in any count, even with three balls.

“He can throw any pitch in any count,” Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli said. “It’s not like he has to come back with the fastball to get a strike. It’s great, because sometimes he doesn’t have a fastball and we can go to his other pitches. All the off-speed pitches are good.”

From his spot on the Pirates’ bench, Searage never knows which pitch is coming when Rivero is on the mound. He has found it’s impossible to even guess. The only thing he’s certain of is that whenever a change-up is coming, an ugly swing is going to follow.

“It’s not a comfortable at-bat,” Searage said. “I’ve seen a lot of hitters just look [dazed] and turn and walk away.”

More baseball:

Why Glover and Puig nearly came to blows after Tuesday’s final out

Fancy Stats: Bryce Harper is chasing pitches right into a mini slump

How some flyball hitters could be hurting themselves chasing launch angles

More MLB | Nationals news | Post Sports | Post Sports on Facebook