

Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson kept cool despite a big sophomore slump. (Dale Zanine/USA Today)

The malady is so common in baseball — a highly regarded rookie comes to the big leagues for a couple of months or half a season, plays out of his mind, gets the fan base to dreaming of what is to come, then shows up the next season, struggles and can’t seem to right himself — that it has its own name: the sophomore slump. If you don’t think it’s real, just ask Trea Turner, whose OPS this season is down 200 points from his dazzling 2016 debut.

But what Dansby Swanson went through in the first two months of 2017 was something different altogether. His strain of the sophomore slump was the type that often gets young players sent back down to the minors. On May 31, the Atlanta Braves rookie shortstop went 0 for 3 in a loss to the Angels, dropping his batting average to .185 and his OPS to .559, and committed his 11th error of the season. On social media, Braves fans were crushing the Atlanta-area native, demanding his demotion and questioning his worth as a ballplayer, if not as a human being.

Something, though, kept the Braves from sending Swanson down, and it wasn’t necessarily his pedigree — in 2015, coming out of Vanderbilt, he was the first overall pick of the draft — or the numbers he had put up in six weeks in the big leagues in 2016: a solid .302/.361/.442 slash-line without so much as a three-game hitless streak.

No, what kept Swanson in the big leagues this April (when he hit .156/.200/.233) and May wasn’t what the Braves saw in the batter’s box and in the dirt between second and third base, but what they saw in the dugout and the clubhouse: Swanson wasn’t rattled in the slightest.

“Never,” Braves Manager Brian Snitker said Monday when asked whether he ever saw Swanson get down on himself. “If he would’ve done that, I would’ve been the first one to say, ‘Yeah, he needs to go back [to the minors]. But there was nothing that pointed me in that direction. All the signs were there, for me and the coaches, none of us were ready to give up on this kid, because he wasn’t ready to give up on himself.”

So it never got close to a point where the Braves were ready to send him down?

“Not for me it didn’t,” Snitker said. “Never at any time. As long as he’s willing to fight the fight and still believe in himself, he’s fine right here.”

Two weeks into June — not enough time to pronounce a sick bat fully healed, but enough to upgrade its condition to stable — the Braves’ faith in Swanson appears to have been rewarded. On Monday night, Swanson reached base twice in five plate appearances in the Braves’ 11-10 win over the Washington Nationals. In 12 games this month, he’s slashing .333/.383/.548, raising his season batting average above the Mendoza Line, at .214, and at least for now silencing the Twitter chorus of send-him-down outrage.

“I think I’ve gotten back to what I do best,” Swanson said before Monday’s game. “Naturally, whenever you expect yourself to perform at a certain level, and you’re not, you put pressure on yourself. It wasn’t necessarily negative pressure — I just wanted to play better. I wanted to be better. Understanding the balance between that and not crushing yourself was an important lesson.”

In a win Friday night over the Mets, Swanson provided another glimpse of why the Braves love him — and why, even when he isn’t destroying opposing pitching, he still provides untold value. With one out in the ninth inning of a tie game, Swanson turned a slow-rolling base hit up the middle into a hustle-double when Mets center fielder Curtis Granderson played the ball too casually, then scored the go-ahead run a batter later on Rio Ruiz’s single.

“He can win a ballgame for you in a lot of ways,” Snitker said.

Swanson, 23, is the centerpiece of the Braves’ rebuilding plan, now nearly three years in, that has seen them trade away stars such as Jason Heyward, Andrelton Simmons and Craig Kimbrel, among others, while staking their future on young players. They got Swanson in one of the most lopsided trades of this decade, prying him away from the Arizona Diamondbacks, along with center fielder Ender Inciarte, for a package headed by pitcher Shelby Miller, who has won just five games in two seasons in Arizona and is now out for the season following elbow surgery.

The tear-down-to-build-up strategy has left the Braves — especially since losing veteran leader Freddie Freeman for much of the summer to a fractured wrist — struggling to staying within squinting distance of the Nationals’ sizable lead in the National League East. At 28-35 entering Tuesday, they are in third place, 10 games back, and have already been blown out by five or more runs 13 times this season, including three times in a seven-game span earlier this month.

But wins and losses on the scoreboard aren’t as important to the Braves right now as wins and losses in their development of future cornerstones. One such win may have come over the weekend, when lefty Sean Newcomb made a dazzling debut against the New York Mets — three hits and no earned runs in 6 1/3 innings — and did enough to earn himself a second start Friday night against the Marlins.

“Holy cow,” Snitker said of Newcomb, “I want to see that again.”

And at least for now, the rescuing of Swanson’s season, without requiring the drastic measure of a minor-league demotion, counts as another win for the Braves. He remains just another bad week from slipping below the Mendoza Line again, but he has been on an upward trajectory for two solid weeks now.

“We don’t view him as a kid,” veteran catcher Tyler Flowers said. “The more you’re around him the easier it is to see — the professionalism, the maturity. I would worry much more about myself in my shoes than him in his shoes.”

If anything, Swanson’s 2016 numbers may have created some unrealistic expectations for him in 2017, seeing as how he put up better numbers in the big leagues during those six weeks in August and September than he had at Class AA for the bulk of the season.

“I really didn’t expect this kid to come in and hit .300 every year, or every month,” Snitker said. “But we saw the confidence, and we saw the makeup. And that told me that, as tough as things got for him this year, we had him in the right spot.”