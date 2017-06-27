

If you’re perplexed by the question of what’s wrong with the Chicago Cubs this season, as many still are, nearly halfway through the defending World Series champion’s middling 2017 season, a good place to start is at the most fundamental level – the individual level, the human level, the molecular level.

Go back to the winter. You’re a pitcher. You lose a month out of your normal offseason, by virtue of playing into November. So instead of ramping up your winter throwing program around Christmastime, you start around the third week of January. And instead of arriving at spring training with your customary level of sharpness and freshness, your arm is sluggish and erratic. You’re behind, and you never quite get caught up by the time the season starts.

“You’re losing rest time, and when you come back, you’re rushed. I knew right away, my arm in spring training wasn’t where it was the previous year,” Cubs left-hander Mike Montgomery said Monday. “The previous year, I came in throwing 95, 96 [miles per hour], ready to go. This year I knew it wasn’t going to be like that. And it wasn’t. So [October success] does take a toll.”

Multiply Montgomery’s experience by a dozen other Cubs pitchers, and you have a good starting point for how a team that looked, at least from a distance, like an all-time juggernaut throughout 2016 – and that, by virtue of its sheer youth and talent, engendered predictions of a dynasty — can look so mediocre half a season later, with a 39-37 record and an entire group of pitchers with formidable track records all seemingly regressing at the same time.

It’s also a good starting point for understanding why it is so difficult to repeat as champions – why no team since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees has managed to do it, and why no National League team has done it since the Big Red Machine of Cincinnati more than 40 years ago. For that matter, it’s been five years since a defending World Series champion, the 2011-12 St. Louis Cardinals, even made the playoffs at all the following season.

A year ago, the Cubs led all of baseball with a 3.15 ERA. Their starters’ ERA of 2.96 was more than half a run better than any other team’s. This year, those same numbers are 3.92 and 4.28, respectively. Almost across the board, their fastball velocities are down from 2016: Kyle Hendricks’s by 3.7 mph, Jon Lester’s by 0.6, Jake Arrieta’s by 1.8, John Lackey’s by 0.9.

Montgomery’s fastball velocity is down half a tick from 2016, which he split between the Mariners and Cubs, from 93.1 last year to 92.6 this one. But even that doesn’t tell the entire story. Nor does his gleaming 2.03 ERA. There’s also the matter of what he is feeling on each pitch.

“I’m still getting it up there, but just not as easily,” he said. “Last year, I felt like I wasn’t even trying and it was coming out 95. This year, that same feeling is coming out 92-93. I can get it up to 95 but it takes more effort, and you can’t do it on every pitch. I wouldn’t say that’s necessarily why we’re not pitching as well as last year. We just have to make adjustments and pitch differently, knowing that, ‘Okay, I’m not going to have my best stuff eight out of 10 times; I might have it only five out of 10 this year. But people have done it before.”

The Cubs’ 2017 malaise can’t be entirely pinned on the starting rotation, of course. Many of the Cubs’ hitters have also regressed from 2016, with Ben Zobrist, Anthony Rizzo, Addison Russell, Wilson Contreras and Kris Bryant all down at least 25 points of year-over-year OPS. Kyle Schwarber, who was so highly regarded in 2016 that the Cubs activated him for the World Series even though he had missed almost the entire season to that point, was struggling so acutely this season that the Cubs last week sent him to Class AAA.

“It’s just a different, man,” Cubs Manager Joe Maddon said Monday. “Last year was just a different vibe, a different start. Guys were having, simultaneously, career years. This year we’re not. Part of it is – we’re just not. And part of it is we’ve been impacted by injury.”

Baseball’s preeminent slogan-maker, Maddon lately has taken to describing his team as “just trying to keep the floaties on” – the way a child treading water might. The Cubs’ disabled list currently includes two-fifths of their projected rotation, Hendricks and Brett Anderson, and two everyday players, Zobrist and Jason Heyward, with Russell day-to-day with a shoulder injury. In 2016, all five Cubs starters made at least 29 regular-season starts.

“Every day’s a test, regardless of whether you’re fully healthy or not,” Heyward said. “Every team goes through tests, every single season. Guys are hurt. This team’s no different.”

That was true even last year. While the Cubs’ 2016 season, in hindsight, looks like one long, magical march to 103 regular-season wins and the cathartic World Series title, it was not always so. There was a 10-week stretch in the middle of the season, from early May to late July, where they played .500 baseball, at 34-34 – roughly the same length of mediocrity that they have experienced so far in 2017. The difference is, the 2016 spell came after a 25-6 start, so that the Cubs were never fewer than 17 games above .500 after June 1. And after the all-star break, they went 50-23.

“I remember just before the all-star break, I think we were 5-15 in our last 20 games, and we felt that,” Bryant recalled Monday. “But it feels a lot different this year, because we haven’t just taken off. We’ve just been hovering around [.500]. Sure, it’s concerning, knowing that last year at this time we had a 10-game lead or something like that, and now we’re fighting our way back up.”

The Cubs are fortunate they play in the NL Central, where they trail the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by just a game, instead of the East or West, where they would be six or 11 games back, respectively. Even at their lowest, they have never been more than 3 ½ games out of first. There is still every reason to believe the Cubs can right themselves, at least enough to make it into the postseason field, where anything can happen. The 2000 Yankees – the last team to successfully defend a World Series title – backed into the playoffs with 13 losses in their final 15 games, then found their way again in October.

“I just want us to be well put back together after the break, going into August,” Maddon said. “We’ve done well in the last part of the season the last two years in a row. Get to that point, and hopefully get the band back together and make the push you want to make.”

It would certainly help if the Cubs could pull off a trade for a front line starting pitcher by the July 31 deadline – someone such as Oakland’s Sonny Gray or San Francisco’s Johnny Cueto. Right now, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with the NL’s best record and a 106-win pace, look just about unbeatable, and the Nationals are a late-inning reliever or two from looking the same.

It’s far from panic time on the north side of Chicago, but great teams rarely hover this close to .500 this deep into the season. If the Cubs are going to maintain any hope of repeating as champs, it’s time to take the floaties off.