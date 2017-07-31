

Justin Wilson is the newest Cub. (Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs’ bullpen has been fine this season, even superb at times. Closer Wade Davis didn’t allow his first earned run until late May and remains a perfect 22-for-22 in save opportunities. Carl Edwards Jr., Pedro Strop and Brian Duensing all sport ERAs that start with a 2. Mike Montgomery has added depth since being shifted from the rotation. All told, the unit’s ERA of 3.37 ranks fourth in the majors. It was plenty good.

But a plenty-good bullpen doesn’t cut it in October, the way postseason baseball is played these days. And the Cubs’ trade with the Detroit Tigers for left-hander Justin Wilson, expected to become official this morning, was made largely with October in mind. The deal would also bring veteran catcher Alex Avila to Chicago, with the Tigers receiving two top prospects in infielders Jeimer Candelario and Isaac Paredes.

Yes, the Cubs still have work to do to reach the postseason; they lead the Milwaukee Brewers by just 2 ½ games in the National League Central. And Wilson will certainly help in that mission, with his 2.68 ERA, his career-best WHIP of 0.942 and his strikeout rate of 12.3 per nine innings. Presumably, he will arrive in time for Tuesday’s opener of the Cubs’ critical six-game homestand against two of the NL’s best teams, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals.

[The trade deadline comes at 4 p.m. What will the Nationals do?]

But for the Cubs, this trade was as much about October, should they be fortunate enough to get there, as about the past two months of the regular season. As good as their bullpen has been, it needed another big weapon for the altered dynamics of the postseason, and the July 31 trade deadline represented the last opportunity to acquire one.

Although the Cubs already had left-handed options in Duensing and Montgomery, Wilson is better than either and, with 13 saves this season, can also serve as an alternative to Davis in save situations when Davis needs a rest. If the last few Octobers have proven anything, it is that you need multiple lockdown, late-inning options to shorten games. This could be especially true for the Cubs, whose starting rotation has been mediocre for much of the season.

From a matchup standpoint, the Cubs could also look ahead to a potential Division Series meeting with the East-leading Nationals and foresee late-inning confrontations with left-handed bashers Bryce Harper and Daniel Murphy. And beyond that, there is the Los Angeles Dodgers juggernaut, with Clay Bellinger, Corey Seager and Adrian Gonzalez all batting from the left side. Though Wilson actually has better career numbers against right-handed hitters than against lefties, he could be deployed against any of those threats late in games.

As with the trade 2 1/2 weeks ago for left-hander Jose Quintana, this deal carried a steep cost for the Cubs. Having already dipped into their once-formidable farm systems to pull off last summer’s Aroldis Chapman deal and the Quintana trade, the Cubs this time gave up two of their best remaining prospects, in Candelario and Paredes. Only the fact that the Cubs’ position-player core — Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, Addison Russell, et al. — is so good and so young allowed them to trade away so many highly regarded prospects.

After winning the franchise’s first World Series in over a century last fall, the Cubs spent the first half of 2017 struggling to find their way. Rather than sitting back and hoping for a second-half turnaround, Theo Epstein and his lieutenants have left nothing to chance. These trades were undoubtedly painful, but they have once again made the Cubs a serious threat in the postseason, should they survive to see it.

