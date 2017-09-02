

Kansas City’s Travis Kelce is the tight end you want on your fantasy team this year. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

It’s the biggest weekend of fantasy football draft season, meaning it’s time to put the final touches on your draft day strategy. It’s also the time of year when even the worst fantasy player in your league is talking trash. You’ll undoubtedly go into your draft with some zingers in your back pocket, but what if you elevated your trash talk this year? Make it about the stats, tendencies, and intimidate everyone around you.

Sound like a plan? Here are 14 facts that will impress your leaguemates, and allow you to dominate your draft.

When you draft Michael Thomas at the end of the first or the beginning of the second round:

Thomas was the only wide receiver in the league last season to post at least four catches and 40 yards in every game he played. And, he’s the only rookie to do it, ever. Moreover, teammate Willie Snead is serving a three-game suspension to start the year, giving Drew Brees one less target in the early going. If you’re drafting near the end of the first round, target Thomas with one of your selections at the turn.

When everyone goes running back-heavy in the first three rounds of a PPR league, and you instead opt for receivers:

Last year was an outlier. David Johnson, Le’Veon Bell and Ezekiel Elliott all outscored Antonio Brown, the highest-scoring PPR wide receiver. But over the last five seasons, there is only one other year when any running back outscored the top wide receiver in PPR scoring.

When someone reaches for Christian McCaffrey in the second round:

Hopefully McCaffrey’s talent will overcome his obstacles. There’s no questioning his skill set, but the Panthers’ running backs had the fewest catches in the league for two years running. According to Football Outsiders, Newton was the 32nd-most accurate passer on throws of five yards or less, and 30th-most accurate on throws of 10 yards or less. That means the underneath throws that McCaffrey is capable of thriving on might be a challenge to complete.

[Fantasy football draft cheat sheet 2017: Sleepers, studs, rankings and more]

When someone talks smack about how Travis Kelce is going way too early:

Kelce missed his rookie season due to injury, but in the three years since, he hasn’t missed a game, and he has caught at least 67 passes for at least 862 yards in each season. Sure, touchdowns are lacking, but considering this team is desperate for pass-catchers, this just might be his year.

When you “reach” for Pierre Garcon in the seventh round:

Garcon put up over 1,000 yards last year for the Redskins, and in 2013 when Kyle Shanahan was his offensive coordinator. This year he reunites with Shanahan in San Francisco, and he’s the undisputed No. 1 option on a team that will have to throw from behind every week.

When someone gets Dak Prescott late:

According to Pro Football Focus, last year Prescott scored 0.58 points per dropback, second only to Matt Ryan. And with six rushing touchdowns, he tied with Tyrod Taylor for the most in the league. Rushing touchdown regression is a thing when it comes to quarterbacks, but Prescott has slid so far down in ADP that he is now a major value. It might be Prescott who gets the biggest fantasy bump while Ezekiel Elliott serves his suspension.

When Rob Kelley goes off the board in the seventh or eighth round:

Everyone keeps doubting Kelley. The team doesn’t have to commit, considering he was an undrafted rookie last year. But did you know that according to Pro Football Focus, he ranked as the second-most elusive back in the league, behind only Jay Ajayi? He forced 39 missed tackles on 180 touches.

When someone ridicules the person taking Kenny Britt in the 10th round because the Browns are going to be a bad team:

Well, even bad teams can have breakout fantasy players. Last year, Terrelle Pryor went over 1,000 receiving yards in Cleveland. Britt went over 1,000 yards as a Los Angeles Ram, which is why he and his teammate Corey Coleman are players you should have circled on your cheat sheets for the later rounds. Teams that are projected to do poorly often have the fantasy late-round gems that can win you your league. Unless it’s the Jets. Don’t draft a Jet.

[The Beginner’s Guide: How to draft a winning roster in six easy steps]

When someone drafts a running back from New England …

In the last 10 years, only three running backs have gone over 1,000 yards in the Patriots backfield: LeGarrette Blount (2016), Steven Ridley (2012), and BenJarvus Green-Ellis (2010). 70 percent of the time, three to five running backs put up between 200 and 700 yards a piece for the Pats. There’s a lot to like about Mike Gillislee, but there’s no guarantee he’ll be a clear-cut lead back in New England.

… unless that New England running back is James White in the double-digit rounds:

You can’t argue, at this point, against taking the guy who had the third-most catches in the league among running backs last season. He’s the only Patriots running back with a defined role, which could even expand following the injury to slot receiver Julian Edelman. White specializes in the underneath target range where Edelman did most of his damage.

When you take Austin Hooper as your TE2:

He led the team with six targets in the Super Bowl. If you trust a rookie tight end with the most targets in the biggest game on the planet, that says something. Of course, it didn’t work out for the Falcons, but hopefully Hooper can build on that trust.

When Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver Cooper Kupp finally goes off the board in double-digit rounds:

It’s a little weird that Kupp is still going this late when he’s the likely No. 1 option on the Rams offense. Jared Goff was 32nd in accuracy when attempting passes of 20 yards or more last year. Sure, offseason trade pickup Sammy Watkins will get targets, but the real work will get done in the short-yardage game. That’s going to be Kupp’s domain.

When someone takes a late-round shot on Green Bay Packers rookie running back, Jamaal Williams:

Unless Ty Montgomery figured out how to pass protect in the last two hours, Williams could very well be the workhorse in this dynamic offense. Also, when you hear of a vague Montgomery lower-leg injury that has limited his availability in the preseason, you get nervous.

When you take the Buffalo Bills as your defense:

They play the New York Jets Week 1. Enough said.

Brandon Marianne Lee is a radio host on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio, a fantasy football analyst for Fantasy Alarm, and the co-founder of Her Fantasy Football. Follow her on Twitter @BrandonHerFFB.

