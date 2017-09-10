

Yes, he’s still Aaron Rodgers. Will he be the MVP again? (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

NFL Week 1

The first day of the NFL’s regular season begins much as last year’s did, with the possibility of national anthem protests at stadiums around the country.

Marcus Peters of the Kansas City Chiefs chose to remain seated for the anthem during the NFL opener Thursday night in New England and the Seattle Seahawks’ Michael Bennett, whose allegations of racial profiling and brutality by the Las Vegas police made headlines last week, expects to continue to his protest in the late afternoon national game Sunday in Green Bay.

Two teams will not be playing this week, of course. The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will instead play their game on Week 11 because of the arrival of Hurricane Irma in Florida. For Houston, recovery from Hurricane Harvey is beginning and one of the best stories of the 2017 season will be the return of J.J. Watt. The Houston Texans’ defensive end didn’t make it out of September last year, undergoing season-ending back surgery.

Healthy now, he’ll be an inspirational presence for his team and for the Houston area as well because his online fundraising effort to aid Harvey victims, started with $100,000 of his own money and modest hopes of reaching $200,000, is now approaching $31 million, ramping up the emotion in the Texans’ home opener against Jacksonville.



Top Story lines

Expect increased tolerance for touchdown celebrations this season. The NFL has always had an awkward dance with celebrations, but even the folks in the home office know they’re being ridiculed for their rules. You’ll know how serious the league is about heeding the “lighten up, Francis” pleas if it doesn’t fine Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs for flashing a peace sign during a 75-yard touchdown pass play against the New England Patriots in the NFL opener Thursday night. To a point, as The Post’s Mark Maske writes, the NFL really doesn’t want to be the No Fun League.

[From last season: The NFL is cracking down on celebrations, and players and fans are puzzled]

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reports that the league may fine Hill for taunting, even though he wasn’t flagged for the move, because he directed the gesture at an opponent.

Overtime, heaven forbid it occur, has been shortened to 10 minutes. However, there’s still the pesky little problem that one team may not get a crack at scoring at all. Baby steps. There were two regular-season overtime games last year and, of course, the Super Bowl in which the Patriots won the toss and the Atlanta Falcons never got the football. Feel free to either celebrate or freak out over seeing less OT. The TV networks will be doing the former because games won’t eat into each other.

The Dallas Cowboys lead the league in suspended players, but one of them isn’t Ezekiel Elliott. A federal judge in Texas granted an injunction Friday that will keep the running back on the field while his case — an appeal of a six-game suspension for violating the league’s conduct policy in a domestic violence case — is pending in court.

Will TV ratings be a story again this year? The NFL got off to a sluggish start last year, with reasons ranging from the presidential campaign to the national anthem protests, and Thursday night’s opener was down nearly 12 percent from the 2016 opener. In fact, the ratings were the lowest since 2009. Of course, Florida was preparing for a hurricane and Texas is recovering from one and that had to play into the numbers.

Sunday’s slate will be shorter, with the Bucs-Dolphins postponed and the Chiefs-Patriots in the rearview mirror. And there are two Monday night games, with New Orleans at Minnesota the early game and the Los Angeles Chargers at Denver the later game. Both are on ESPN and Beth Mowins will have the call on the latter, along with Rex Ryan. This is only the second time a woman has called a regular-season NFL game. Gayle Sierens was the first, in 1987.

So…the Patriots won’t go 19-0. Don’t write them off, though.

The Patriots opened the season with a clunker, but their opponents shouldn’t be too gleeful. (Read more.)

Browns players plan to take the field with police and stand for anthem

The Cleveland police union had been at odds with players who knelt in prayer during a preseason game. (Read more.)

NFL Mexico apologizes for linking earthquake with Chiefs’ win over Patriots

Never, ever equate human suffering with football. (Read more.)

Being traded may have saved the life of Jon Dorenbos

The long snapper/“America’s Got Talent” star needed emergency heart surgery. (Read more.)

The 2017 Power Rankings: the Patriots have lapped the field

It’s the defending champs. And then it’s everyone else, with a significant gap in between. (Read more.)

The Falcons’ recent past presents the biggest barrier

Will a new season and a new stadium provide the new beginning the Falcons need to shrug off their epic defeat seven months ago? (Read more.)



Injury News

Updated at 7 a.m. Sunday

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to be a game-time decision for Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys in Dallas, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Beckham may have looked healthy dancing in the locker room last week, but the team has played it coy when asked about his availability and he was listed as questionable on the injury report. Here’s the full Sunday injury report for notable players:

Out

QB Andrew Luck

K Sebastian Janikowski

Doubtful

CB Sheldon Price (concussion, doubtful)

CB Prince Amukamara (ankle, doubtful)

Questionable

QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion, questionable)

WR Jamison Crowder (hip, questionable)

C Spencer Long (knee, questionable)

LB Cory James (knee, questionable)

DE Khalil Mack (knee, questionable)

S Tashaun Gipson (ankle, questionable)

RB T.J. Yeldon (hamstring, questionable)

WR Kenny Golladay (ankle, questionable)

DE Ezekiel Ansah (knee, questionable)

LB Bud Dupree (shoulder, questionable)

RB Terron Ward (hamstring, questionable)

WR Markus Wheaton (finger, questionable)

G Kyle Long (ankle, questionable)

QB Cam Newton (shoulder, questionable)

TE George Kittle (hamstring, questionable)

DT Kyle Love (ankle, questionable)

CB Richard Sherman (thigh, questionable)

RB Thomas Rawls (ankle, questionable)

WR Tyler Lockett (knee, questionable)

OT Bryan Bulaga (ankle, questionable)



Fantasy Football

The best and worst fantasy matchups for Week 1

Maybe Le’Veon Bell and Julio Jones shouldn’t be such popular plays in Week 1. But maybe they shouldn’t be.

At quarterback, watch the Los Angeles Rams’ Jared Goff. The Post’s Daniel Kelley writes:

The Colts gave up the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks a year ago, with CB Vontae Davis playing 14 games. Now, Davis is out for Week 1 (and longer), and, while the Colts did add several defensive pieces this offseason, there’s no difference-maker on the unit. Per NumberFire’s Jim Sannes on Twitter, in games Davis played under 50 percent of snaps last year, the Colts allowed nine touchdowns against one interception, compared to an 18:7 ratio when he played more than 50 percent. Goff has a new wealth of weapons (Sammy Watkins, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods) and a new elite pass-blocking tackle (Andrew Whitworth) in a plus-matchup. His sophomore season might start off in a big way. (Read more here.)

Start/sit for Week 1

The Post’s Neil Greenberg wants you to start the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger and sit the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott. (Read more.)



ATS Betting Tips/Picks

Week 1 NFL ATS picks

The top trends and insights from Las Vegas. (Read more.)