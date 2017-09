Second-year quarterback Jared Goff was impressive in the Rams’ opening win. (Rick Osentoski/AP)

As Sean McVay, the first-year coach of the Los Angeles Rams, stood on a training camp practice field in Irvine, Calif., in late July, he seemed to know that while it was fine for him to say nice and hopeful things about second-year quarterback Jared Goff, little to nothing of what he said would mean anything unless Goff found a way to back it up.

“What I’ve learned about him is when you just watch the tape, the seven games last year, he’s got arm talent,” McVay said that day. “He’s a tough kid that will sit in there and take some hits. But when you get around him a little bit more, he’s got a nice, quiet confidence about himself and there’s a sense of urgency that maybe I think a lot of people don’t realize is in there. I think he’s refreshingly secure in who he is and how he goes about leading in his own way. And I think that resonates with his teammates. From a mental standpoint, I think he’s done a nice job. Just like anything else, I think the biggest challenge for him is gonna be when we get into games.”

[From training camp: The Rams are asking 31-year-old Sean McVay to make them relevant and turn Jared Goff into a franchise QB. That’s all]

Of all the things that happened on the opening weekend of the NFL season, few developments were more striking — or, perhaps, more surprising — than the dominating victories by the Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Rams got a superb performance from Goff, an overwhelming showing by their defense and trounced the Andrew Luck-less Indianapolis Colts. The Jaguars handed the football early and often to rookie tailback Leonard Fournette, watched quarterback Blake Bortles avoid costly mistakes and turned loose a sack-happy defense in a lopsided triumph at Houston.

Now it’s on to Week 2, and the question becomes: Is there any chance that those opening wins were more than fool’s gold and the Jaguars and Rams actually are for real?

[The pairing of Adrian Peterson and the Saints is off to a bad start. But no one should have expected too much]

“There is talent on both of those rosters,” a front office executive with one NFL team said. “I’m not saying they’ll be Super Bowl teams. I’m not even sure how close they’ll be to being playoff teams. But I do think they can be a lot better than they’ve been, with the coaching and leadership that’s now in place.”

The Jaguars try for a 2-0 start when they host the Tennessee Titans, a game that will be played as scheduled Sunday in Jacksonville despite the impact of Hurricane Irma on Florida. The Jaguars spent Monday in Houston in the aftermath of Sunday’s 29-7 triumph over the Texans before returning to Jacksonville.

[Jaguars, Buccaneers to play at home Sunday as scheduled in wake of Hurricane Irma]

The Jaguars haven’t had more than five wins in a season since 2010 and haven’t had a winning season since 2007. But the new administration of Coach Doug Marrone and front office architect Tom Coughlin inherited a defense with talented young players such as cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebackers Myles Jack and Dante Fowler Jr., plus established veterans such as lineman Malik Jackson and linebacker Paul Posluszny. The Jaguars added defensive end Calais Campbell, cornerback A.J. Bouye and safety Barry Church in free agency this past offseason.

Sunday’s early returns were oh-so-promising, as Campbell had four of the Jaguars’ 10 sacks of Texans quarterbacks Tom Savage and Deshaun Watson. On offense, the Jaguars doled out 26 carries to Fournette, the powerful runner taken fourth overall in the NFL draft out of LSU, and had the beleaguered Bortles throw the ball only 21 times. He passed for only 125 yards but had no interceptions and wasn’t sacked. That’s progress.

[For the Texans, it’s Deshaun Watson time]

The Jaguars now must overcome the loss of wide receiver Allen Robinson, who suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament tear in his left knee during the opener. But in a less-than-fearsome division in which the Texans, Colts and Titans all began with losses, maybe the Jaguars can be in the mix.

The Rams haven’t had even a .500 season since 2006. After ousting Jeff Fisher late last season, they made McVay the youngest head coach in modern NFL history when they hired him in January. They paired McVay, now 31 and formerly the offensive coordinator of the Washington Redskins, with 70-year-old defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

Sunday’s exploits made Phillips and McVay look like miracle workers. Phillips was without standout defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who ended his holdout late last week. Yet his defense had two touchdowns on interception returns and a safety in the 46-9 dismantling of the Colts, who had Scott Tolzien at quarterback with Luck still working his way back from shoulder surgery.

[This week’s NFL rankings]

Goff looked like a player worthy of having been the top overall selection in last year’s NFL draft, throwing for 306 yards and a touchdown in a 21-for-29 passing display. That added a dash of justification to McVay’s summertime optimism.

“I’ve been pleased with what he’s done,” McVay said in training camp. “We’re always striving for consistency. And being able to find ways when you’re dropping back and throwing the football, to be able to move and manipulate the pocket but then also being in the rhythm and timing of the play and throwing with accuracy and anticipation — he’s able to do that. He’s got the tools. Those games will be a great indicator for him. But so far, we’re optimistic about what he’s gonna do.”

[So you think that Bill Belichick and Tom Brady can’t get the Patriots fixed this time? Believe that at your own risk]

McVay faces his former team Sunday when the Redskins visit Los Angeles. The focus again will be on Goff. But McVay stresses that it’s just as much about having a solid team around the young quarterback, as the Rams try to take further strides toward respectability.

“Any time that you’re a good offense, it obviously usually starts with that quarterback position,” McVay said in July. “But you’re not a great offense without 10 other guys around you that are gonna play well around that quarterback position. And when you look at how we want to be set up offensively, I think we’ve got to do a great job of being a balanced team. We’ve got a great running back in Todd Gurley. We made some acquisitions with [offensive tackle] Andrew Whitworth and guys like [wide receiver] Robert Woods.

“We feel good about those guys and the way that they’ve worked. It’s gonna be an ongoing process for us in terms of figuring out what our players do best and finding a way to fit our offense to their skillsets.”

