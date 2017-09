Steve Sarkisian (right) took over as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator this season. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The 2016 season saw the Atlanta Falcons’ offense explode into life. Coordinated by Kyle Shanahan, the Falcons produced one of the most productive offenses in NFL history. Running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman led the way for an incredible two-headed rushing attack, with Julio Jones had a fantastic season leading a talented group of wide receivers in the passing game.

That offense took the Falcons to the brink of winning the Super Bowl, helped earn quarterback Matt Ryan the MVP award, and landed Shanahan a head coaching position with the 49ers.

Steve Sarkisian was appointed to take over from Shanahan. The Falcons retained the core members of its offense from last season, but in a 23-17 Week 1 victory against the Bears, the Falcons offense looked a bit lethargic and lacked the explosiveness it displayed regularly last season.

Can they fix things ahead of Sunday night’s showdown with the Green Bay Packers? The answer might come down to Sarkisian’s play-calling.

There were two main reasons for Atlanta’s sluggish start to open the season. The Bears, despite being a 3-13 team last season, have a solid defense, in particular their front seven. That enabled them to hold a Falcons rushing attack that averaged 120 yards per game last season to just 64 rushing yards on 23 carries.

This type of play was a common occurrence against the Bears. It’s an outside zone play to the right, the Falcons’ go-to concept from last season. But the tight end loses his block on the edge, forcing the running back to cut back inside early, where the right tackle has also lost his block. The back has nowhere to go and is tackled for no gain.

The other reason the Falcons offense lacked the explosiveness from last year was the style of passing attack deployed by Sarkisian. The new coordinator has kept many of the West Coast offense principles installed by Shanahan, but Shanahan was far more aggressive and willing to take more shots down the field, particularly to Jones. But Sarkisian used a more traditional West Coast style, predicated on shorter passing concepts that allowed receivers to make yards after the catch.

Here we see an empty backfield with all five eligible receivers split outside. Shanahan often ran from similar formations to match up Coleman or Freeman on a linebacker for a potential mismatch and big gain over the middle. But on this play, the play is designed for Jones to run a shallow crossing route. Jones runs underneath two clearing routes by teammates and is open over the middle for an easy dump-off by Ryan. Jones then shows off his ability after the catch, turning a three-yard catch into a 20-yard gain.

Later in the game, the Falcons ran a similar concept, this time to Coleman.

This time Coleman lines up furthest outside and runs the shallow cross underneath two clearing routes. Ryan again dumps it off to Coleman, who breaks one tackle attempt on his way to pick up a first down.

There’s nothing wrong with these plays, but they are more conservative than the explosive 2016 Falcons offense. Rarely did Ryan have to drive the ball down the field. Most of his passes were underneath and intermediate level throws. One of the few times he did throw down the field, the Falcons scored a 88-yard touchdown, but it was the result of a coverage bust more than it was play design.

The more conservative offense ended up working enough to overcome the Bears, but it took them longer to do so than expected. But on Sunday, the Falcons face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, the team they blew out in last season’s NFC title game to earn a trip to the Super Bowl.

The offense will need to be more productive if they are to match points with Rodgers, especially because the Packers’ defense might prove difficult to rediscover their explosiveness against. In Week 1, the Packers, a team that struggled on defense a season ago, held Seahawks running backs to just 53 yards on 15 attempts, and even that average was boosted by one 30-yard carry from rookie Chris Carson.

Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels is one of the better interior defensive lineman in the NFL. Here, he lines up shaded over the center. He gets a fantastic jump on the snap and explodes into the center, driving him into the backfield toward the running back. Linebacker Blake Martinez follows behind Daniels, plugging up any potential cutback lane that may develop. That forces the running back to bounce his run outside. However, outside linebacker Nick Perry does a great job on the edge, blowing up a tight end block and quickly working into the backfield to ensure the running back has nowhere to go.

The Falcons run game struggled against the Bears, with constant pressure in the backfield on both Freeman and Coleman. The Packers are well-equipped in the front seven to produce a similar performance, and should also be able to limit yards after the catch if Sarkisian opts for a conservative dink-and-dunk passing game.

If Sarkisian is willing to take more deep shots, he has the weapons to do so. The Falcons’ ability to hit on those downfield throws last year opened up everything else for the offense, as opposing teams feared getting beat deep. But if Sarkisian continues to play more conservatively, then the Falcons could find the Packers loading the box to stop the run and breaking quickly on any short passes to limit yards after the catch. Against a prolific offense like Green Bay’s, that could make it tough to come away with a win in this high-powered matchup.