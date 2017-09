Need some quick tips to assemble your fantasy lineup for Week 2? We’ve combed the far reaches of the Internet and culled only the choicest fantasy tips and advice for your quick consumption. Below you’ll find easily digestible nuggets from multiple fantasy experts, addressing some of the critical situations fantasy owners will face from week to week.

Dig in. And dominate.

Injury Decisions

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Giants: This doesn’t look like a tough decision for Beckham owners. While New York doesn’t play until Monday night, the Giants have a glass-is-half-full attitude about the wideout’s ankle injury that kept him off the field in Week 1. Odds are Beckham is on the field Monday night vs. the Detroit Lions.

John Brown, WR, Cardinals: Brown didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday due to a quad injury (see more below).

Charles Clay, TE, Bills: With Buffalo’s wide receiving corps banged up and lacking experience, Clay has turned into a popular target for quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Dating back to last season, Clay has tallied 39 targets over his past five games with five touchdowns. While he was limited in practice Wednesday, he should be fine when the Bills face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

David Johnson, RB, Cardinals: The top overall pick in many drafts had surgery Tuesday and at best could return in December. The team re-signed Chris Johnson, who will see action in Week 2 vs. Indianapolis. While Johnson is worth picking up for depth purposes, even against a Colts defense that struggles against the run, it would be tough to recommend having him in the lineup Sunday.

[The best and worst fantasy football matchups for Week 2]

Jordan Howard, RB, Bears: In what will likely stoke more fears among Howard owners, the tailback (shoulder) was a late addition to Wednesday’s injury report. Backup Tarik Cohen turned in a fine game in the season opener and should be grabbed as a handcuff or by owners looking to add depth. As for Howard, he should be on the field Sunday.

Andrew Luck, QB, Colts: Indianapolis has ruled him out for Week 2. If you drafted Luck, you obviously selected a secondary option, but for those wondering, the likes of Alex Smith and Sam Bradford are available. Smith is owned in 51 percent of ESPN leagues while Bradford is owned in 33 percent of leagues. Both could have a very nice Week 2 again. Smith is at home on extended rest to face the Eagles and Bradford faces the Pittsburgh Steelers, who could be depleted along the defensive line. As for Luck’s absence and its impact on teammates, T.Y. Hilton (and Frank Gore if necessary) are the only players on the Colts worth playing in fantasy lineups. Hilton owners must accept that his numbers will likely dip so long as Luck is out. If things don’t go well in Week 2, then Hilton becomes a question mark.

Kevin White, WR, Bears: It’s another tough outcome for the West Virginia product, who was placed on injured reserve this week with a fractured scapula. The run of bad luck continues for a player many saw big things for in Chicago. The Bears’ receiving corps isn’t anything to brag about and it’s really a coin flip who could emerge as a top target; it could be the aforementioned Cohen.

Danny Woodhead, RB, Ravens: Baltimore will be without the pass-catching tailback for some time because of a hamstring injury. Terrance West rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown in the team’s Week 1 victory. And while West owners have a lot to be happy about, Javorius Allen will also be a factor (see more below).

Fringe Starters

John Brown, WR, Cardinals: You may have noticed the Arizona wideout was listed as injured. Brown is dealing with a quad injury that has been an ongoing issue. I’m so excited with his Week 2 matchup that he’s featured in my video above. And I wasn’t the only one who saw Brown having a big day Sunday against the Colts. Indianapolis was carved up by Jared Goff and the Rams in Week 1 so there’s a lot to like about the Arizona passing attack in Week 2. However, in light of the Brown development, that excitement should transfer to teammate J.J. Nelson. If Brown is a go, then he has a chance for a very productive day; if not, then Nelson likely picks up the slack.

[Five fantasy football moves you need to make for Week 2]

Jeremy Maclin, WR, Ravens: Unable to generate much success when he was reunited with Andy Reid in Kansas City, I am no longer confident Maclin can be fantasy relevant on a week-to-week basis. Maclin is strictly a matchup play and/or bye week fill-in at this point. But he did produce a double-digit week in his Baltimore debut despite Joe Flacco only throwing the ball 17 times. Maclin just might do it again in what is definitely a favorable matchup against the Cleveland Browns. He’s worth a roll of the dice if you have issues at the wide receiver or flex spots.

DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins: Miami’s matchup is a tough one as San Diego has a very formidable defense, a unit that held Denver wideouts in check in a season-opening loss. Despite the Chargers’ talented secondary, the Dolphins have two wideouts in Parker and Jarvis Landry who are difficult to cover. Jay Cutler has historically focused on his big targets, and the 6-foot-3 Parker is a perfect fit. Cutler developed strong rapports with Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery in his previous stops, and he’s done the same thus far with Parker. With Cutler’s love for threading the needle, Parker should become a favorite target and even one connection in a game could pay dividends.

Sammy Watkins, WR, Rams: While Watkins and Goff and the aerial attack of Los Angeles had a splendid time in Week 1, the team’s big offseason acquisition could be in for a long day in the Week 2 matchup vs. the Washington Redskins. Josh Norman will likely be matched up with Watkins. In Week 1, Norman held the Eagles’ Alshon Jeffery to three receptions for 38 yards. If I’m a Watkins owner, I might want to seek other options this weekend.



Javorius Allen had more carries than Terrance West in Week 1, and represents an intriguing option in Week 2. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Lottery Tickets That Could Pay Off

Javorius Allen, RB, Ravens: We noted the Woodhead injury above and how that gave way to a nice game by Terrance West. However, it was Allen who finished with more carries (21 to West’s 19). With a home matchup against the Browns, the hunch here is that he can duplicate his efforts on the ground from Week 1 while finding the end zone. He’s owned in 7 percent of ESPN leagues. He should be added as a handcuff and/or depth purposes, but could be an intriguing daily play in Week 2.

Chris Carson, RB, Seahawks: If you were able to stay awake during the Green Bay-Seattle snoozefest last weekend, then you saw the Seahawks accomplish very little on offense. Expect a spirited effort by Russell Wilson and Co. In the backfield, Seattle ran the ball just 18 times in its Week 1 loss. Their opponent, the San Francisco 49ers, had a hard time containing the Panthers’ duo of Jonathan Stewart and Christian McCaffrey. Look for the Seahawks to do a little bit of everything on offense, but whether they are comfortably ahead or not, Carson was the most productive of the team’s tailbacks in the season opener, tallying 49 yards on seven touches. He’s owned in 5.7 percent of ESPN leagues and has upside in Week 2 and beyond.

Read more on fantasy football:

Is Kareem Hunt the next fantasy football superstar or not?

Fantasy football scout: Focus on Jay Cutler, Cardinals sans David Johnson

Fantasy football start/sit for Week 2: Sit Dez Bryant against the Broncos’ secondary