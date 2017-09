Ezekiel Elliott ran for 104 yards in the Cowboys’ season-opening 19-3 victory over the Giants. (Michael Ainsworth/AP)

NFL Weekend

Opening Thought

Ezekiel Elliott, the standout second-year tailback for the Dallas Cowboys, is playing thanks to the injunction granted by a federal judge in Texas to stay his six-game suspension by the NFL. But the league is doing all that it can to get that injunction lifted by a federal appeals court, and NFL officials believe there remains a chance that Elliott’s suspension could be enforced at some point this season or postseason.

Amid that ongoing courtroom maneuvering between the NFL and the NFL Players Association, among the things that hinge on the outcome is the competitive balance in the NFC.

[NFL believes Ezekiel Elliott suspension still possible for 2017, even as early as Week 3]

That’s not what really matters here, of course. If Elliott is guilty of domestic violence, as the NFL concluded he is, he deserves to be punished. And the lasting issue to the league and the NFLPA is the sport’s system of player discipline and Commissioner Roger Goodell’s role in it.

But what happens on the field matters to plenty of people, and the Super Bowl chase in the NFC will be affected in a significant way by the outcome.

The Cowboys were the top seed in the NFC playoffs last season, when Elliott led the league in rushing as a rookie, before losing a memorably dramatic conference semifinal at home to the Green Bay Packers. They looked very good last Sunday night in beating the New York Giants in their season opener, with Elliott running for 104 yards. They are expected to have Elliott in the lineup this Sunday at Denver.

With Elliott, the Cowboys are the team to beat in the NFC. Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott are a year older and a year better. The defense played well against the Giants, though it didn’t have to deal with injured wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

If the Cowboys are forced to play without Elliott for six games, that could mean a difference of a victory or two, enough to swing the NFC East race. It could keep the Cowboys from securing a first-round postseason bye or home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. That’s enough. It’s not like the Cowboys have lapped the field.

It appears that the Packers are capable of vying with the Cowboys for NFC supremacy. They beat the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday and play at Atlanta this Sunday night. They play Oct. 8 in Dallas. By that point, it will be pretty clear how the Packers stack up against the NFC’s elite teams.

The Seahawks and Falcons could be back in the mix. The Giants, once Beckham returns, and the Detroit Lions could challenge. A surprise team or two undoubtedly will emerge.

But if they have Elliott all season, the Cowboys will match up well with anyone in the NFC. Much depends on what happens in court in the coming weeks and, possibly, months.

Thursday Night Rewind

There was one play and only one play that mattered in Thursday night’s Texans-Bengals game in Cincinnati. It was made by Houston’s rookie quarterback, Deshaun Watson, and it spelled the difference in the Texans’ 13-9 triumph.

[For the Texans, it’s Deshaun Watson time]

Watson celebrated his 22nd birthday and his first NFL start with a breathtaking 49-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the first half. It was dazzling. It looked like something out of Robert Griffin III’s rookie season with the Washington Redskins in 2012. It was a perfect illustration of why Watson should have been the Texans’ starter all along.

Houston’s defense again looked like the unit that led the league in total defense last season without J.J. Watt, who is back. The Texans evened their record at 1-1. The Bengals are 0-2 and they’re in trouble. Quarterback Andy Dalton again was off target and the Bengals are without a touchdown this season.

Around the League

CFL’s hitting ban. … The Canadian Football League’s ban on full-contact padded practices during its season sets an interesting precedent. Will the NFL follow its lead?

The NFL and NFLPA made major changes in their 2011 labor deal, in the name of player safety, to restrict offseason practices and curb practice-field hitting in training camp and during the season. But full-contact padded practices during the season were not eliminated entirely.

Some coaches would like to roll back those restrictions to some extent in the next collective bargaining agreement; the current CBA runs through 2020. Many coaches feel the restrictions have hurt the quality of play. Offensive line play and tackling fundamentals in particular have suffered, in their view.

But the NFLPA is proud of the reductions in hitting secured in this labor deal, and it would be difficult to envision the union agreeing to any rollbacks.

Chris Nowinski, the co-founder and chief executive officer of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, said the CFL has the right idea.

“I’m thrilled,” Nowinski told The Post’s Rick Maese. “It’s the smart thing to do and hopefully it sets a trend. Hopefully other leagues follow because I think both players and owners now realize this is what’s best for the football players.”

2012 QB class. … The 2012 quarterback class once looked like it would be historically great. Griffin was the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year for the Redskins. Andrew Luck was selected to three Pro Bowls in his first three seasons in Indianapolis and took the Colts to an AFC title game. Russell Wilson helped the Seahawks to two Super Bowl appearances and one title. Ryan Tannehill showed promise in Miami. Brock Osweiler, Nick Foles and Kirk Cousins have had their moments.

[Andrew Luck was going to be the NFL’s next big thing and the Colts had a bright future. What happened?]

Now Griffin’s career is in ruins. He’s not on a roster. Luck has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons. He’s not playing as he works his way back from shoulder surgery and the Colts are among the worst teams in the league without him. Tannehill is out for the season and has been replaced by Jay Cutler as the Dolphins’ starter. Osweiler and Foles are backups. Only Wilson and Cousins are even playing.

It simply reinforces that a player’s (or players’) place in the game’s history cannot be determined after a few seasons. It’s all about staying power and standing the test of time. And by that standard, the 2012 quarterback class has not measured up.

Pace of play. … The NFL made quickening the pace of games a major focus for this season. So the league was extremely encouraged when 10 of 15 games in Week 1 lasted less than three hours. That was a first for the NFL in a week since the 2009 season.

Leftovers

How big of a loss will it be for the Arizona Cardinals to be without injured running back David Johnson? According to NFL Research, Johnson had the highest percentage of his team’s yards from scrimmage in the league last season, 34.4 percent, ahead of Elliott’s 32.2 percent and Pittsburgh’s Le’Veon Bell at 30.7 percent. …

The Dolphins, as first reported by the Miami Herald and confirmed by a person familiar with the league’s inner workings, asked the NFL about the possibility of moving their Oct. 1 game against the Saints in London to Miami and were told it’s not possible. The Dolphins were seeking to ease their scheduling burden a bit. They are to play 16 straight weeks after having last Sunday’s season opener against the Buccaneers in Miami postponed because of Hurricane Irma. …

[The NFL will play games in Tampa and Jacksonville this weekend in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma]

The Chargers play their first regular season home game in Los Angeles when they host the Dolphins on Sunday. The Chargers’ decision to make the 27,000-seat StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., their temporary L.A. home has been mocked. But it just might work out. It’s an intimate setting, and there shouldn’t be many empty seats. If the Chargers can play well and make StubHub a place to be, it could generate some momentum for them in their “Fight for L.A.” …

The NFL and NFLPA are back in court contesting a player disciplinary decision, just as they did with cases involving Adrian Peterson and Tom Brady. Will that be enough for the two sides to change the system of player discipline in the next CBA? They almost struck a side agreement on the issue between sets of CBA negotiations, but that near-deal unraveled. NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said in a midweek conference call with reporters that if the union wants “to come to the table and look at all the issues that will encompass the next set of collective bargaining, we have communicated to them the door is open.” …

According to the league, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers needs two touchdown passes sometime in his next 606 passing attempts to reach 300 career touchdown passes faster than any other quarterback in NFL history. The guess here is that he’ll find a way to get that done.

Games to Watch

Packers at Falcons … Green Bay faces another NFC heavyweight after beating the Seahawks last weekend. The Falcons play the first regular season game in their new stadium.

Redskins at Rams … Rams Coach Sean McVay faces the team for which he formerly served as offensive coordinator, helping to develop Cousins into a highly productive passer.

[Is there any chance the Rams and Jaguars are for real?]

Eagles at Chiefs … Both teams played well in winning their openers. The Eagles will attempt to demonstrate that they will have staying power.

[Here comes the talk that the Patriots won’t get things fixed this time. Be very careful with that]

Patriots at Saints … The Patriots seek to rebound from their dud of a performance against the Chiefs. Brady gets to face a Saints defense that had no answers Monday night for Minnesota’s Sam Bradford.

[If you thought Adrian Peterson’s move to the Saints was going to make a big difference, you weren’t being realistic]

Games to Miss

Cardinals at Colts … Scott Tolzien or Jacoby Brissett? Will it even matter for the Luck-less Colts? They appear well on their way to being dreadful, at least until Luck returns.

Jets at Raiders … There is no reason to pay any attention to anything the Jets do until the next NFL draft.

Browns at Ravens … See above. Insert “Browns” for “Jets.” The Browns are improved. That remains a long way from good.

Read more on the NFL:

NFL believes Ezekiel Elliott suspension still possible for 2017, even as early as Week 3

Adrian Peterson: ‘I didn’t sign up for nine snaps’ in Saints debut

Remember when Andrew Luck and the Colts had a bright future

Houston Texans’ Brian Cushing suspended 10 games for PED use

CFL eliminates full-contact padded practices during season

The best and worst fantasy football matchups for Week 2