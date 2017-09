A.J. Green made a rare public complaint, and the Bengals seem to be listening. (Aaron Doster/USA Today)

Sure, deciding to make a big trade can be a tough call, and at this point in the season, it can feel panicky. Well, you know who wasn’t too concerned about looking panicky to make a big move? The Bengals!

On Friday, they fired offensive coordinator Ken Zampese, and while that may seem like a no-brainer to those who only look at how historically anemic Cincinnati’s attack has been, it was presumably difficult for the team to ax a coach who had been in the organization since 2003. The fact that the Bengals went for such a major shake-up, this early in the season, indicates that they, like so many fantasy players, were freaked out by the offense’s woes, and that they have some changes in mind.

What those changes will be is, of course, the big question, although it’s fair to also wonder whether they will matter at all, if Dalton can’t get his act together. Actually, replacing him with backup AJ McCarron could be among the options the Bengals exercise, but that doesn’t figure to happen for a few more weeks.

For now, it appears that the biggest short-term winner could be A.J. Green. Following his squad’s desultory, 13-9 home loss to the Texans Thursday, the normally mild-mannered WR told reporters, “We are playing like s— right now. We got to find a way to get our playmakers the ball. That’s it.

“It’s a superstar-driven league. You are not going to win without them.”

Mind you, this is absolutely not Chad Ochocinco or Terrell Owens talking, although Green is every bit as talented. The six-time Pro Bowler tends to be quiet and supportive of teammates when he does speak, so his unusually blunt comments carry weight, so much so that many feel they led directly to Zampese’s firing.

It remains to be seen how new Bengals OC Bill Lazor, who had been the quarterbacks coach, changes the offense, but it seems likely that he’ll make a point of getting Green better looks. The six-time Pro Bowler has actually been targeted 18 times, tied for 10th in the NFL, but he was largely ignored in the second half of a game Cincinnati desperately needed to win (and did not).

“Obviously, you want the ball in his hands as much as possible,” Dalton said of Green. “You have your best player out there, you want him to be a focal point. We are going to have to look at it and see what we can do differently.”

In the meantime, fantasy players should take advantage of Green’s relatively unimpressive stats — 10 catches for 141 yards and zero touchdowns — and try to steal him while his value is depressed, coming off a nationally televised game in which the Bengals’ entire situation looked depressing as heck.

It’s worth bearing in mind that Cincinnati just spent the first two weeks facing the Ravens’ tough defense and then a Texans unit that shouldn’t have been so difficult, but in a Thursday game, which tend to feature sloppier play and lower scoring. Dalton is also notoriously terrible in night games, but the good news is that the Bengals don’t have any more of those for 10 more weeks.

I’d advise seeing if a solid WR2 who just had a big week, such as Davante Adams or Emmanuel Sanders, would get a deal done, perhaps with the addition of an RB3 or a similar lower-tier asset. Green is one of the finest talents in the NFL, and as his 50-yard catch Thursday showed, all he really needs is for his QB to chuck it downfield and let his playmaker do the rest.

Players to trade for

Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard, RBs, Bengals

Sorry, we’re not quite done with Cincy talk, as Lazor is also likely to try something different with his three-headed backfield. You know, like reducing it by a head, maybe? That odd one out figures to be that of Jeremy Hill, who has tacked a 3.6 per-carry average so far onto his 3.6 and 3.8 marks from the past two seasons.

Mixon has hardly looked better, but after appearing in this space last week, the same logic applies: The Bengals’ second-round pick is the most physically gifted of the three, and he likely has nowhere to go but up. Bernard, meanwhile, has been the best of the bunch so far, and it’s not out of the question that after reviewing film of the first two weeks, Lazor could decide that the best thing for his offense is more Gio.

No one for Cincinnati has scored a touchdown, but I’m going to make a really outlandish prediction here and say that this team is going to get into the end zone a few times over the next few weeks, probably beginning this week. The Packers are up next, so the Bengals will have to be more aggressive on offense, and they get the Browns after that. At the same time, oft-injured TE Tyler Eifert is already banged up with back and knee issues, so if he’s limited or unavailable altogether, Cincinnati will have all the more reason to focus on its other top offensive talents.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers

As some predicted, the draft’s eighth overall pick has not had immediate success in Carolina. Jonathan Stewart is getting more carries, and Cam Newton has struggled to make use of his new toy in the passing game.

However, the Panthers may be forced to give McCaffrey more looks in the wake of Greg Olsen’s fractured foot, which could sideline him for half the season or even more. That robs Newton of his favorite receiver, and getting the ball to McCaffrey should become more of a priority in the team’s game plans. Oh, and Carolina’s next game is against New Orleans and its tasty-as-a-beignet defense, which should afford Newton more than a few chances to practice throwing to his shifty young RB.

Isaiah Crowell, RB, Browns

As with the Bengals, the Browns have also had the misfortune of playing the Ravens, this after a date with the Steelers. As a result, Crowell has gained just 70 yards on 27 carries, for a microscopic 2.6 average, while adding two catches for 33 yards. He also has yet to get into the end zone, but the schedule now lightens up, with the Colts, Bengals and Jets up next.

After gaining 1,271 yards from scrimmage and scoring seven touchdowns last season, with a nice 4.8 yards-per-carry average, Crowell was drafted as a fringe RB1. He still can make good on that promise, but quite possibly for another fantasy team, as his current owners could be ready to move on for a bargain price.

Players to trade away

DeMarco Murray, RB, Titans

With a hamstring problem that limited him on Sunday and could linger, Murray is damaged goods, but there may still be no advantage to waiting until he heals to trade him. That’s because Derrick Henry looked terrific on Sunday, with 14 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown, and he could be ready to turn the Tennessee backfield into much more of an even timeshare than it was last year, regardless of Murray’s health.

If Crowell was drafted as a fringe RB1, Murray was drafted as a solid RB1, and we haven’t gone so far into the season that the Titans back has lost all of that luster. Things can change quickly in the NFL, though, and for RBs in particular, and it now doesn’t look like a great bet that the 29-year-old Murray can both quickly get back to full strength and maintain a sizable workload edge over a 23-year-old college stud who was a second-round pick last year. If someone in your league still sees Murray as an RB1 and is willing to pony up a commensurate return, you should pounce on it.

Jason Witten, TE, Cowboys

It’s great to see this old warhorse not just getting it done in his 15th season, but thriving. But the scorching pace Witten has set over his first two games (lines of 7-59-1 and 10-97-1) doesn’t seem very sustainable, making him a sell-high candidate.

Witten is already two-thirds of the way to the touchdown totals he notched in both 2015 and 2016, and he is easily the PPR scoring leader at his position. The 35-year-old should remain a PPR asset, but his owners would do well to turn his hot start into a higher-upside TE such as Jordan Reed.

Hunter Henry, TE, Chargers

I’m still spooked by Hunter’s nothing-burger in Week 1, in which he not only got zero targets but played just 23 snaps to Antonio Gates’s 39, even if Week 2 was much more encouraging, as Henry caught all seven of his targets for 80 yards. It’s even possible that, having finally gotten Gates the all-time TE touchdown record, Los Angeles will dial back the veteran’s usage in favor of his 22-year-old counterpart.

That season-opening bagel (or was it a burger? So many delicious ways to say it was a lousy outing), though, was a reminder that Gates is hardly the only threat to Henry’s target share. Philip Rivers also has dangerous receiving options in Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams, Travis Benjamin and Melvin Gordon, making it difficult to project Henry for week-to-week consistency.

As he’s coming off a very good week, and still has the glow of a rookie season in which he tied for the lead at his position with eight touchdowns, now’s a good time to deal Henry. As mentioned, Reed, who could be spooking his owners with underwhelming numbers and seemingly never-ending injury concerns, would be a great target for a swap.

