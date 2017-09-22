Need some quick tips to assemble your fantasy lineup for Week 3? We’ve combed the far reaches of the Internet and culled only the choicest fantasy tips and advice for your quick consumption. Below you’ll find easily digestible nuggets from multiple fantasy experts, addressing some of the critical situations fantasy owners will face from week to week.

Injury Decisions

Sam Bradford, QB, Vikings: The Minnesota quarterback remains questionable and was limited in Thursday’s practice. However, he should be in line to start Sunday against the Buccaneers. Bradford has proven he can be pretty solid in fantasy, but this would be a tough recommendation.

Tyler Eifert, TE, Bengals: Cincinnati’s offense has not looked good and it doesn’t appear the team will have Eifert in Week 3 when the Bengals play Green Bay on Sunday. Eifert has been dealing with a variety of issues and would be a tough recommendation despite his upside when healthy.

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Patriots: He’s been at practice, but hasn’t been seen doing much. New England has a home game vs. Houston, so with Gronk nursing a groin injury, it’s possible the Patriots will want to give him more rest and have him sit out. It’s too early to say now, but his status looks iffy.

Jordan Howard, RB, Bears: Chicago’s tailback had his shoulder in sling after Week 2 so this is looking like a tough decision. He’s obviously had a slow start so we’ll see how he progresses.

Jarvis Landry, WR, Dolphins: He’s been listed on injury reports (knee) but isn’t in danger of not playing Sunday vs. the New York Jets.

Andrew Luck, QB, Colts: He’s been ruled out for Week 3 and rumors persist that he may sit out the entire 2017 season. Hopefully you drafted accordingly; otherwise Trevor Siemian of the Denver Broncos may be available. He’s owned in just 29 percent of ESPN leagues. Siemian also happens to be one of the top fantasy scorers through the first two weeks.

DeMarco Murray, RB, Titans: He didn’t practice Thursday as he’s nursing a hamstring injury. Tennessee rode the legs of Derrick Henry last week and may do so again to let Murray heal.

Jordy Nelson, WR, Packers: While the Green Bay wide receiver says his “expectations are to play,” he’s dealing with a quad injury. That didn’t stop him from participating in practice Wednesday and things seem to be looking up for his Week 3 status. Continue to monitor the situation.

Cam Newton, QB, Panthers: There’s no doubt the Carolina quarterback is banged up, but there doesn’t appear to be anything that will prevent him from a succulent matchup against the New Orleans’ secondary.

DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins: He’s dealing with an ankle injury, but shouldn’t keep him out in Week 2.

Jordan Reed, TE, Redskins: Washington’s tight end was on the practice field Thursday after sitting out Wednesday, so his situation needs to be monitored, probably right up to game time.



Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins had 11 targets in Week 2 and has a tasty Week 3 matchup vs. the Colts. (Patrick McDermott/USA Today)

Fringe Starters

Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Panthers: With Newton nursing injuries and the Carolina offense looking rather bleak during the first two weeks of the season, Benjamin has failed to produce much for his owners. And while the Newton-Benjamin connection we saw two seasons ago in the Panthers’ run to the Super Bowl may not appear, Week 3 offers a reason for optimism: the secondary of the Saints. If Benjamin can’t provide a solid fantasy result come Sunday, then it’s worse than previously imagined. With tight end Greg Olsen out, Benjamin and Devin Funchess figure to see an uptick in targets. And if the first two games are any indication, the visiting Saints should provide even a gimpy Newton without his full arsenal of offensive weapons the opportunity to produce a solid fantasy weekend. That means good things for Benjamin, who has his supporters.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts: Like the aforementioned Benjamin, Hilton has been quiet during the first two weeks of the season. He normally would not be mentioned as a fringe starter, but without Andrew Luck, he’s in new territory as the Indianapolis offense is anemic in its current state. But like Benjamin, Hilton has a Week 3 home matchup that can’t be ignored against the Cleveland Browns. Hilton and the Colts are feeling the heat and the wideout is adamant the team is going to win this weekend. Keep Hilton in the lineup and put off the concerns for at least one week. Not everyone agrees with this strategy.

Lamar Miller, RB, Texans: Well, it shouldn’t come as a total shock that nearly everyone who considers themselves a fantasy pundit believes it’s a bad idea to start Miller this weekend against the Patriots. I’m a bit more on the fence, mostly because sitting Miller is more contingent on the kind of depth an owner has in their backfield. That process alone may warrant Miller getting the nod for a RB2 or flex spot. New England got gouged by the Chiefs in Week 1, then held the Saints’ running backs in check in Week 2. If Miller continues to get his 20 touches or so, he could provide anywhere from 65-100 total yards with a couple of receptions. Houston’s stagnant offense and a rookie quarterback who may vulture whatever touchdown opportunities Miller might have had obviously should be taken under advisement, not to mention the looming presence of D’Onta Foreman. Still, owners need to weigh whether they have better options than Miller, who has 35 carries in the first two weeks. While his touches and volume make it a tough choice, the hunch here is most owners don’t have a choice and need him in the lineup.

Austin Seferian-Jenkins, TE, Jets: Suspended for the first two games of the season, New York welcomes back Seferian-Jenkins. While the Jets’ offense has been pretty weak thus far, having the versatile tight end can only help. Plus, given the number of ailing tight ends across the league, Seferian-Jenkins has the potential to be a popular target for quarterback Josh McCown. The Jets host Miami in Week 3 and the Dolphins are coming off their delayed-by-a-week season-opening win over San Diego. The Chargers had success throwing to their two tight ends in Hunter Henry and Antonio Gates. Given San Diego’s secondary, Seferian-Jenkins stands to see a decent amount of targets this weekend. He’s probably not considered a fringe starter by most standards, but given the glut of mediocre tight ends, he’s worth a shot.

Lottery Tickets That Could Pay Off

Orleans Darkwa, RB, Giants: While his name might sound unfamiliar, this New York running back is owned in less than 1 percent of ESPN leagues, making Darkwa a true long shot. The Giants’ offense has been pitiful the first two weeks of the season so all bets are off when it comes to getting it back on track. What that potentially means for Darkwa is an increase in touches, but any expectations beyond that should be tempered.

Rashard Higgins, WR, Browns: Corey Coleman was one of my preseason picks for a breakout season, but an injury has put him on the shelf. Higgins stepped up in Week 2 and received a team-high 11 targets. In Week 3, Cleveland pays a visit to Indianapolis. Through two weeks, the Colts have allowed the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers. Higgins is getting some hype, but remains widely available as he is owned in just 3 percent of ESPN leagues. He has tremendous upside in Week 3 and beyond.

