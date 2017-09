Jordan Howard (24) finally had a breakout game. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Never was the word “fantasy” so appropriate in a football-related article, because the fantasy world is pretty much the only place you won’t find references to the national anthem or President Trump. Dang! I guess that counts as a reference. Oh well, let’s just get back to the fantasy world ASAP with the top takeaways from Week 3.

Welcome back to stud-ville: Jordan Howard and T.Y. Hilton

Howard owners were terrified this week after his anemic performance against the Buccaneers, featuring seven carries for nine yards, with zero catches and a lingering shoulder injury. That followed a less-than-scintillating Week 1 outing, which was when Tarik Cohen broke out, further providing Howard owners with cause for flop sweat. Sunday, though, brought us the 2016 version of the Bears RB, as he had 138 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, not to mention a very encouraging five catches for 26 yards (so much for Cohen taking all the passing-game work).

Sure, and a few of those yards and one TD came in overtime, but that’s not going to get in the way of the good Howard vibes. The next few weeks might be challenging, with the Packers, Vikings, Ravens and Panthers on deck, see we’ll see how long the vibes last, but if Howard can get through that, he has a nice-looking late-season schedule.

Hilton also has some trouble on the horizon, namely a Week 4 trip to Seattle, but after totaling 106 yards and zero TDs in the first few weeks, he busted out to the tune of 153 yards and one score. It came against the Browns, but it also came with Jacoby Brissett, who looked solid and provided hope he can keep Hilton’s fantasy relevance afloat until Andrew Luck gets back. (He is coming back, right?).

Time to panic: Cam Newton and Isaiah Crowell

Let’s all say it together: “If Newton can’t do it against the Saints …”

Well, he couldn’t, even if a rushing TD helped things. Part of the issue with Newton has been his lack of prowess on the ground, as he has just 46 yards on 14 carries. The other part has been his passing, with averages of just 189 yards and 0.7 TDs through the air. Oh, and then there’s the part where Newton lost his favorite receiver, Greg Olsen, for half the season and may have lost Kelvin Benjamin for some time to a knee injury.

Upcoming dates with the Patriots and Lions would seem to offer some upside for Newton, in terms of the presumed need for Carolina to keep up on the scoreboard. But we would have said the same thing about Sunday, and while New Orleans held up its end of the bargain with 34 points, Newton owners may want to rummage through the QB bargain bin until Cam comes around.

In a similar vein, now that Crowell has been a bust against the Colts, it’s time for his owners to think about benching him until they see something. Unfortunately, he probably won’t get very much back in a trade, considering his 44 yards rushing at Indy gave him a new season high. It was one thing when Crowell got off to a rough start versus the Steelers and Ravens, but the third time means the Browns RB has lost his charm.

Let’s not panic … yet: Jay Ajayi and Kyle Rudolph

After missing a couple of practices this week with a knee issue, ominous given his history, Ajayi took a shot to the groin against the Jets and inflicted similar pain on his fantasy owners, rushing for a measly 16 yards on 11 carries and adding just nine yards on two catches. Then again, the entire Miami performance was shockingly poor, as the Fins needed a TD pass to DeVante Parker on the final play of the game (i.e., the trashiest of garbage-time production) to avoid a shutout in a stunning loss to trying-to-tank New York.

Let’s chalk this one up to the whims of a fierce divisional rivalry and look for better days ahead for Ajayi, starting with a game against the Saints (never mind what they did to Newton). The Miami RB should still be set for huge workloads, although his knee does bear monitoring.

Somewhat lost amid Case Keenum-mania (more on that below) was another dismal day for Rudolph, who had one catch for four yards on two targets, and who now just has 75 receiving yards on the season. That’s not what was expected of 2016’s targets leader among TEs, and it’s fair to wonder if Minnesota, no matter who is playing QB, is no longer making a priority of Rudolph in its game plans.

Wait, what? Case Keenum and Blake Bortles

So, yeah, Keenum. It’s safe to say that few people saw his 369-yard, three-TD game coming, but it’s also safe to say that people shouldn’t expect them to keep coming. The Vikings QB has done stuff like this in the past, as he has three previous three-TD performances and four games of over 290 yards passing in his 25 career starts, but he’s also been good (or bad) for enough clunkers to earn a well-deserved label as no more than a backup.

Something about the Bucs seems to awaken greatness in Keenum, as he has now beaten them three times in as many seasons and with as many teams, with totals in that span of 793 yards on 69.7 percent passing, seven touchdowns and just one interception. Too bad he doesn’t play Tampa Bay any more this year, although it may not matter if Sam Bradford returns soon.

Bortles, meanwhile, went bananas against a previously stout Ravens defense, carving them up for four touchdowns and zero interceptions, despite the fact his Jaguars had the lead the whole way and thus he was denied his beloved garbage time. We’ll need to see more of anything like this, especially after the Jags return to playing on U.S. soil, before having any faith in Bortles. In related news, it says here that Marcedes Lewis’s outing (three TDs and 62 yards on four catches) was a total fluke until proven otherwise.

Redskins reappraisals: Chris Thompson and Terrelle Pryor

It’s still too soon to call Thompson a stud, but clearly a bit late to advise folks to get him into their lineups, given what the Washington RB did in the first two weeks. He now has at least one TD in every game so far, and considering the growth in his total yardage (56-106-188), Thompson is looking like an RB2 with upside these days.

Pryor was drafted as a WR2 with distinct WR1 upside (I cop to being among those touting his virtues), but his receiving yardage (66-31-19) and targets (11-4-4) are trending in all the wrong directions. Perhaps his transformation from QB to WR, which seemed to progress amazingly quickly last year in Cleveland, still has some kinks to work out. In any event, it will be tough for owners to feel good about starting him this week, in a Monday nighter at Kansas City.

Possible waiver guys

RB Alex Collins: Just about the only Raven to show a pulse in London, with nine carries for 82 yards. All that’s probably done is to turn Baltimore’s backfield into a frustrating committee, but it’s not outlandish to think Collins could distance himself from the pedestrian talents of Terrance West and Javorius Allen.

RB Wendell Smallwood: It sounds like Darren Sproles will be out for a while with a broken arm, which should put Smallwood (12 carries for 71 yards) in line for some solid playing time. LeGarrette Blount had a good game Sunday (12-67-1), as well, but he doesn’t have Smallwood’s every-down skill set and has spent more time lately in the Eagles’ doghouse.

WR Rishard Matthews: He now has at least nine targets and 70 yards in two of three games (5-for-43 on five targets in the other), so while the upside is limited, you could do worse for a PPR fill-in. Elsewhere among Titans WRs, Corey Davis is struggling to keep his hamstrings intact and Eric Decker doesn’t seem to be on quite the same page with Marcus Mariota.

QB DeShone Kizer: A top-12 QB for the second time in three weeks (pending Monday night’s results), the Browns rookie is predictably turnover-prone (seven interceptions) but also has two rushing TDs already. Given the week-to-week likelihood of Cleveland playing catch-up, Kizer offers the promise of some cheap production.

TE Marcedes Lewis: Good luck with that. No, seriously, there’s no way he replicates his London three-TD output.

QB Case Keenum: As long as Bradford is out, Keenum will have the benefit of a strong supporting cast, one that might be even stronger if Minnesota ever remembered that Rudolph existed.

