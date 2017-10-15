

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Charlie Culberson is called safe at home past Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras in the seventh inning of NLCS Game 1. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

LOS ANGELES – Let’s be clear about this: Whether Charlie Culberson scored on Justin Turner’s single to left field Saturday night in the first game of the National League Championship Series was immaterial. The Los Angeles Dodgers were going to win either way, and essentially the ruling – and mini-fiasco that ensued – determined whether they beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 or 5-2.

They won 5-2.

But as this series advances to the second game Sunday night, what people will be talking about was how Culberson was ruled out at the plate in the bottom of the seventh, how he never touched the plate – and still hasn’t, even on Sunday morning – and yet was ruled safe. The issue, of course, is player safety.

But in some corners Saturday it was: Can’t we just play baseball?

“I’m not someone who likes trucking the catcher,” said Culberson, a journeyman who spent almost the entire season as the starting shortstop at Class AAA Oklahoma City and is only here because Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager is out with a back problem.

In this case, Culberson didn’t truck Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. He avoided him, to the point where he didn’t touch the plate. And was rewarded for it. And it leaves us all talking about the soda tax in Chicago.

But we digress. We’ll get to that. For now, the situation.

The Dodgers led 4-2 with one out and runners on first and second in the seventh when Turner came to the plate. Culberson was the lead runner, and Turner hit a ball sharply to left field. As Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber came up with the ball, Dodgers third base coach Chris Woodward aggressively waved Culberson home.

“I’m not out there trying to hurt people,” Culberson said. “It’s a run. Our lives and our health’s a little bit more important.”

Culberson, 28, has a bit of a unique perspective on a play at the plate. In 2011, he was coming up through the San Francisco Giants’ chain. That’s the year a Marlins reserve named Scott Cousins ran inside the third baseline and initiated contact with Giants catcher Buster Posey, one of the sport’s pillars. Posey shattered his leg. Major League Baseball, two years later, responded by putting rules in place to protect catchers.

“That was a pretty ugly play,” Culberson said Saturday night. “And Buster, obviously he’s one of the best players in the game. And obviously that’s where the new rule came from. That took him out for the whole year. I think it’s a good one. I haven’t really thought about it. But I was just never a huge fan of seeing a catcher getting trucked. I might have tried it once. Then, way back when, when everyone was doing it, it was just part of baseball. I guess the game’s changed a little bit.”

It changed to the point of Saturday night, where Schwarber picked up Turner’s ball and unleashed a throw toward the plate. What, pray tell, did you see, Joe Maddon, manager of the Cubs?

“I saw a great baseball play,” Maddon said. “I saw Schwarber come in on a ground ball, use his feet perfectly, make a low, great throw to the plate. … Perfect skip-hop, great play by Contreras. The ball kind of [took] Willson towards the line, towards foul territory. He catches the ball, and his technique was absolutely 100 percent perfect.”

So, at first blush, home plate umpire Lance Barksdale agreed. Contreras stuck out his left leg as Schwarber’s throw took him that way, and Culberson veered to his right to try to avoid Contreras.

“My thought always is to try to avoid the catcher,” Culberson said. “And I think just after the last four years that the rule’s been in place, I’m trying to avoid the catcher. I’m going to try to go in as straight as I can.”

That took him to Contreras’s left. Culberson missed the plate. When Contreras got up, he went over to tag Culberson. Barksdale made the call: Out.

And the Dodgers stirred.

“Contreras made a great play, athletic play,” conceded Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts. “But,” and here it came, “as the rule states, he was in violation. I looked at it just like everyone looked at it, and as the rule states, he was in violation. So it was pretty clear to us.”

The Dodgers challenged. The umpiring crew deferred to replay officials in New York. And Maddon seethed. He thought back to a slide at second base in the Cubs’ division series victory over Washington by outfielder Jon Jay – a play that the Nationals asked to be reviewed, but was deemed a legal slide.

“I’m speaking on behalf of all the guys that have played this game,” Maddon said. “… I think there’s room, if you want to interpret the situation whereas somebody’s intentionally trying to hurt somebody, I think that’s obvious. But those are just good baseball plays without any injury intent whatsoever. That’s where I get concerned.

“I know I’m going to get in a lot of trouble for saying all this. … Like I said, sometimes laws and rules are made that aren’t necessarily good ones.”

Which gets us to the Chicago soda tax. Maddon, who presents himself as something of a Libertarian, likened the rule designed to protect catchers at the plate – a rule that prevents them from blocking a runner’s path unless they have the ball – to a just-repealed edict in Chicago taxing soda.

“My point is: all rules that are created, or laws, aren’t necessarily good ones,” Maddon said.

Maddon was so adamant about this that he argued with the umpiring crew even after the ruling came back from New York. The umpires at Dodger Stadium didn’t even make the call. Yet Maddon went after them, incensed, knowing he would be ejected.

So now, we have something of a question that hangs over the rest of the postseason. What is a catcher such as Contreras supposed to do when a throw comes from the outfield, and it leads him into the path of an oncoming baserunner?

“If you’re concerned about Willson sticking his leg out, what else is he supposed to do right there?” Maddon asked. “You have to keep your balance. You have to hold yourself in place. And, furthermore, you should block the plate once you’ve caught the ball, which he did.”

Contreras caught the ball. Culberson missed the plate. Contreras tagged Culberson. Yet, when all was said and done, Culberson was safe, and we have an issue that hangs over the postseason, one that MLB hopes won’t come up again.