

Jose Altuve scores the game-winning run. (David J. Phillip/AP)

HOUSTON — If your eyes told you, in the full-speed real-time of the moment, that the Houston Astros were crazy for sending Jose Altuve home on the pivotal play in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday, you don’t even know the half of it. Watch it unfold in slow-motion replay, and you figure the New York Yankees should have had Altuve nailed by a country mile.

Dig deep into the numbers the morning after, and you are certain of it.

Put the squad on your back, @TeamCJCorrea. Relive his heroics with our extended cut. #ALCS pic.twitter.com/6GaoJtQKQK — MLB (@MLB) October 15, 2017

Thanks to the wonders of Statcast, the camera and player-tracking system installed at every ballpark several years ago, we have more information than ever — or than we might ever need, as a critic might say.

But in the case of the Saturday’s decisive play, when Altuve scored from first base on Carlos Correa’s double with the winning run in the Astros’ 2-1 walkoff win — giving them a 2-0 series lead as it heads to Yankee Stadium for Game 3 Monday night — the numbers provide useful, fascinating information that points to one certainty: the Yankees botched what should have been a sure out.

Here was the setup: 1-1 game, one out, Altuve on first base, Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman on the mound, pumping 99- and 100-mph fastballs at the heart of the Astros’ order.

Here are what the numbers say, according to Statcast, via MLB.com:

*Altuve’s lead off first was 10.7 feet, well below the league average against left-handed pitchers this season, which was 14.2 feet.

*The time between the ball leaving Chapman’s hand (at 99.3 mph) and Altuve touching home plate with his hand for the winning run was 10.6 seconds.

*When the ball left the hand of shortstop Didi Gregorius, the cutoff man who took the throw from right fielder Aaron Judge, Altuve was 56 feet from home plate.

*And when the ball touched the glove of Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, who failed to catch Gregorius’s short-hopped throw, Altuve was still a whopping 25 feet from home. Almost a full second — .96 of a second, to be exact — elapsed between the ball touching Sanchez’s mitt and Altuve touching the plate.

The Yankees, it is overwhelmingly clear, should have had him.

“If I catch that ball,” Sanchez said, “he’s going to be out.”

Astros third base coach Gary Pettis, it is also clear, was probably insane for even trying to score Altuve there, with only one out — though he told MLB.com he was thinking “send” as soon as the ball left Correa’s bat. The Astros jokingly call Pettis the most aggressive third base coach in the game, and Saturday was a perfect example of why.

“Gary’s out of his mind,” Astros center fielder George Springer told reporters, with a laugh, after Saturday’s game. “It worked. I love it. That was crazy.”

A well-executed relay from the deepest recesses of the outfield is a thing of beauty — as when the Astros nailed Yankees leadoff man Brett Gardner trying to stretch a double in the right field corner into a triple in Saturday’s third inning — something teams begin practicing from the first full-squad workouts of spring training.

A coach stands in the shallow outfield grass and hits fungoes into the gaps and the corners, as different combinations of baserunners circle the bases. The coach barks out various scenarios — for example, runner on first, one out, ninth inning, tie game — and the defense practices it, over and over, until they can practically do it in their sleep. In the particular situation above, the defenders know one thing: all that matters is keeping the lone baserunner from scoring the go-ahead run.

When the ball left Correa’s bat Saturday, two well-practiced systems were launched. The Astros’ focus was on the counterclockwise path around the bases, from first to second to third to home, that would, ideally, win them the game. The Yankees’ focus was the opposite: it began at home plate, where keeping the run from scoring was all that mattered.

In right field, Judge, like all three Yankees outfielders, was playing deep in an effort to prevent a ball from getting past him. When Correa’s liner went into the gap in right-center, he moved over quickly and cut the ball off before it reached the wall, exactly 343 feet from home plate.

“If that ball gets to the wall,” said Judge, the Yankees’ 6-foot-7, 280-pound rookie, “he’s scoring easy.”

As the ball headed into the gap, second baseman Starlin Castro, the primary cutoff man, drifted into shallow right-center — standard operating procedure — and took the throw 183 feet from home plate while Gregorius, the secondary cutoff man, shadowed him, 137 feet from home plate, in case Judge made a longer throw that went past Castro.

Which is exactly what happened — by design, according to the Yankees, who knew Gregorius has a stronger throwing arm than Castro, making him the better choice to take the throw.

“He did the right thing. He got it to Didi,” Yankees Manager Joe Girardi said. “That’s the bottom line. He got it to the guy on the field with the best arm.”

But as Judge’s throw came closer to second base — as opposed to going on a line toward the plate — the infielders had to drift closer to the bag, which created a problem for the Yankees: Gregorius took the throw just behind the bag and spun to throw just as Correa was completing a (perfectly legal) pop-up slide, forcing Gregorius to alter his throw slightly to avoid Correa. Although they made incidental contact, there was no interference call, and the Yankees made no attempt to claim Correa had interfered with Gregorius.

The throw to the plate then short-hopped Sanchez, who — notably — failed to remove his catcher’s mask. (He said afterward, “I didn’t think of that.”)

But there are yet more numbers to consider: There is Altuve’s “Sprint Speed,” as measured by Statcast, of 29.5 feet per second. That is well above the MLB average of 27 fps and above even Altuve’s season average of 28 fps. There was the — measurable — way in which Altuve, a 5-foot-6 blur of white, gained speed as he circled the bases: 3.62 seconds from first to second, despite the lead of 10.7 feet, 3.33 seconds from second to third and 3.32 from third to home.

There is almost no imaginable scenario in baseball that could possibly be more exciting than what went down on the final play of Game 2 of the ALCS, both for the situation and the key figures at its center: Chapman pumping hard heat on the mound, Judge lumbering over to cut off the ball in right field, Altuve circling the bases.

The scariest, hardest-throwing pitcher; the biggest, most powerful position player; and the smallest, most exciting player in the game — all of them converging, in a 10.6-second sliver of time, to produce a moment that can be dissected into a thousand measurable pieces, but that, no matter how deep you go, still defies logic and rational thought.

The Yankees should have nailed Altuve at the plate, easily. But then again, maybe they never stood a chance.

