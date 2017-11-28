

It might be time to bench Dak Prescott on your fantasy football team. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The Cowboys are a mystery. As we gear up for Thursday night’s game in Dallas between 5-6 disappointments — the Redskins versus the Cowboys — the biggest question I have in maybe the entire NFL is this: What in the world is going on with Dak Prescott?

Too easily, I chalked up poor performances against the Falcons and Eagles to the Dallas offensive line, and specifically to left tackle Tyron Smith’s absence. But Thanksgiving against the Chargers, Smith played and (despite the fact that right guard Zack Martin suffered a concussion), Prescott was never under the pressure he’d faced in weeks prior. Not only that, but Dallas sustained a successful running game: Alfred Morris had some chunk plays early, Rod Smith was pretty good in the second quarter, and the Cowboys didn’t get behind on the scoreboard until late. Prescott was only blitzed four times and only sacked twice, he was pressured on 24 percent of his dropbacks (compared to over 40 percent the previous two weeks), and yet on Thanksgiving he was terrible. If the Chargers hadn’t lost their kicker, the score might have gotten out of control sooner.

Prescott was tentative in high-leverage situations, he held it too long, he didn’t take enough one-on-one shots to Dez Bryant but instead maddeningly checked down to Jason Witten and Terrance Williams short of the sticks, and then with his team’s hopes still flickering, he threw the kill-shot pick-six to Desmond King.

I believed Prescott was so much better than this. I believed Zeke Elliott’s absence might actually boost his fantasy stock. And now? I don’t know what to think. I don’t think you can fake Prescott’s film these first two seasons, and I don’t think he’s been a paper-tiger product of a good running game. But what do you do with him if your fantasy squad is trying to sneak into the playoffs? I mean, I think you have to bench him, right? It’s crazy, because he could respond with a huge one against Washington, but at the moment, how can we deem Prescott trustworthy?

Here are some other must-make moves in advance of Week 13:

Must-Add: Josh Gordon, WR, Cleveland. I assume it won’t turn into a starring role in the fantasy playoffs, but Gordon — still available in about half of Yahoo leagues — will return from drug-suspension exile against the Chargers in Week 13. Corey Coleman also just returned from injured reserve, so there’s no guarantee that Gordon even plays very much here, which is why I’m calling Gordon a “must-add” and not a “must-start.” But to say Gordon can be a game-wrecker is an understatement: in 2013, he had 14 receptions that gained 30-plus yards, which is more than Antonio Brown, A.J. Green, Julio Jones or Odell Beckham has ever had in a single season. DeShone Kizer doesn’t inspire confidence at quarterback, and you’ll need to see a big effort from Gordon before you feature him in your lineup, but don’t the winless Browns have to give their fans some fun this year?



Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon will return to the field this weekend. (Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com via AP)

Must-Start: Dion Lewis, RB, New England. No, I’m not convinced that Lewis has won the Patriots’ annual running-back sack race; we’ll probably get another curveball before the regular season ends. But right now, Lewis looks more and more like “first among equals” with Rex Burkhead and James White thrown into the mix (and Mike Gillislee inactive on game day for three straight weeks), and I don’t believe the Bills completely fixed what ails their run defense after one week of shutting down Kareem Hunt. Tom Brady is impossible to play zone against — which was Buffalo’s strategy in Week 12 against Alex Smith — so the Bills will be forced to turn their backs and cover, opening up the potential for long plays from these Patriots running backs. Lewis has the best chance to break one.

Must-Add: Dede Westbrook, WR, Jaguars. Okay, “must” is a strong word for any Jacksonville receiver. Westbrook saw 10 targets against the Cardinals Sunday, but at least some of that happened because Patrick Peterson was focused on Marqise Lee. Still, in two games since coming off injured reserve for sports hernia surgery, Westbrook has played a ton of snaps and looked like a terrific athlete while doing it. Allen Hurns has been out with a bad ankle, and if he comes back, Westbrook might lose his sleeper appeal, plus, good heavens, Jacksonville’s quarterback is Blake Bortles. Westbrook is small and skinny and not built for the middle of the field, but in limited action he looks like he has a different gear: a quick burner, perhaps of the Tyler Lockett variety. If someone like Gordon isn’t available, I don’t hate stashing Westbrook.

Must-Bench: Mohamed Sanu, WR, Falcons. Sanu got tons of run on the highlight-package yuk-yuk circuit for throwing a long touchdown to Julio Jones out of the Wildcat Sunday, and as a result he posted a top-15 fantasy day. Did you know Sanu is perfect when he throws the ball in an NFL game! Whee! Don’t be tempted by his eight grabs against Tampa: life gets way different in Week 13 against a Vikings defense that can throw legit speed and talent at all of Atlanta’s top receiving weapons. Julio Jones starts against everyone, regardless of matchup. Sanu? He’s likely to head right back to three catches for 30 yards, his average output the three games before Week 12.

Must-Stream: Bears Defense. Maybe Jimmy Garoppolo will start for the 49ers and maybe that’ll change everything, but if I get a chance to use a legit quality defense at home against a 1-10 team, I’ll take it. The Bears’ defense has acquitted itself well in back-to-back matchups against the Lions and Eagles — Chicago’s defense wasn’t to blame for the blowout in Philly Sunday, it basically just wore out — and I trust the Bears to focus on Carlos Hyde and make some splash plays, too.

