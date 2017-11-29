

The Carolina Panthers have a chance to emerge from the group of very good teams at the forefront of the NFC and secure what would be their second Super Bowl appearance in three years. But if it’s going to happen, they probably need tight end Greg Olsen back in their lineup — and back in their lineup for real — down the stretch.

Olsen was activated from the injured reserve list Friday and played Sunday against the New York Jets at the Meadowlands, his first game since suffering a fractured foot in Week 2. But he had only one catch and was pulled from the game after experiencing soreness in his surgically repaired foot.

“I thought I could have kept going,” Olsen said after the game Sunday. “But with the way the game was going there in the second half, we just thought it would be best to err on the side of caution.”

The Panthers are playing well. Their 35-27 triumph over the Jets extended their winning streak to four games and upped their record to 8-3. They are tied with the Saints for first place in the NFC South entering Sunday’s showdown between the two teams in New Orleans.

After failing to defend their NFC championship and missing the playoffs last season, the Panthers have returned to prominence and are in the thick of a crowded race — with the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams and Saints — for NFC supremacy.

But Carolina needs its passing game to be better. And for that to happen, Olsen probably needs to be his old, reliable self and serve as quarterback Cam Newton’s security-blanket receiver.

“We were just off,” Coach Ron Rivera said of his offense after the win over the Jets, achieved with the aid of a fourth-quarter touchdown by the Panthers’ defense and another by the special teams. “We missed some opportunities whether it be a route or a throw or a block or a run. Those are things that we can most certainly clean up as coaches. … We’ve got to understand that we can’t expect to beat good football teams” doing that.

Newton said Sunday: “It was a little stagnant just throughout the whole game. But that’s just something that you just have to go through. We’ve got a lot of young players, a lot of feeling out. So it’s just a process. It’s just a process that we’ve just got to trust. We’ve got to keep going at it with practice and getting on the same page. But I’m not going to be Debbie Downer with spoiling a great win today. It’s just great to see this team be resilient and find a way to win the football game in a very hostile environment.”

Newton’s passing has been inconsistent in a season in which he returned from shoulder surgery and now is playing with a sore thumb. He has 14 touchdown passes, 11 interceptions and a passer rating of 81.1. That’s up from last season’s 75.8, but far short of his 99.4 passer rating in his league MVP season of 2015.

“Statistics-wise, you can throw that pretty much out the door,” Newton said Sunday. “I’ve always said the most important statistic that I play for is whether we win or lose. It’s no reason for a player to kind of beat on his chest when he says he had a good game but the team lost. So I don’t view it in that type of manner. I feel as if we had a great team win today. And we’re going to need more team wins moving forward as we get prepared for the playoffs.”

Olsen, if his foot is sound and if he can stay on the field, could be a difference-maker. He topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of the previous three seasons. The Panthers’ wide receivers don’t particularly frighten opposing defenses. Devin Funchess has taken over for Kelvin Benjamin, who was traded midseason to the Buffalo Bills, as the team’s No. 1 wideout. For the Panthers to thrive offensively, they need Newton to be a centerpiece player and they need him to take advantage of the game-breaking skills of Olsen and versatile rookie running back Christian McCaffrey.

“I was ready to come back,” Olsen said Sunday. “I felt good. It just wasn’t quite exactly where we needed it to be to play in the NFL. … Hopefully it’s better next week.”

Olsen and the Panthers seemed convinced Sunday that he hadn’t suffered a significant setback, and medical evaluations Monday reportedly confirmed that.

“I think I’ll be all right,” Olsen said. “I was feeling good. I had a good week. I just kind of stung it there a little bit and it got a little sore. But we just thought it’d be better not to keep going on it, especially on that turf and whatnot. We just thought it’d be better to regroup and live to play another game.”

