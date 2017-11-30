

Jamaal Williams has benefited greatly from injuries in the Packers’ running back corps. (Don Wright/Associated Press)

If you could turn back time, maybe just 100 days or so, imagine the NFL lessons you could impart upon your former self. The Eagles feature the NFC’s most unstoppable offense. Eli Manning is no longer a starter. The AFC West is pro football’s version of a bleeding hangnail.

You also could tell yourself that the backfields in Green Bay, Washington and New York are about to go through running backs the way Spinal Tap went through drummers.

So here we go, ready for December: The fantasy playoffs are nigh and plenty of contenders who riffled through the likes of Ty Montgomery, Aaron Jones, Chris Thompson, Rob Kelley, Paul Perkins and Wayne Gallman are about to count on two rookies and an unheralded fourth-year back. The prospect is frightening. But in today’s fantasy landscape, you may not have great alternatives.

[Fantasy football scout: QB spotlight is on Jameis Winston, Jimmy Garoppolo and … Geno Smith?]

Let’s do some film and situational study on three RB2 candidates who could wind up deciding your fantasy league:

Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers

Matchup: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (Sun.)

On tape, Williams is my favorite unheralded runner, but he’s also the guy whose path to unquestioned playing time feels shakiest. Aaron Jones, who sprained a knee ligament Week 10 against the Bears, reportedly has begun practicing again, and while he might not suit up Sunday against the Buccaneers, it sounds like he’s close to returning to the lineup. (Ty Montgomery and his broken ribs might not be far behind.) So Williams, who produced 135 scrimmage yards and two TDs Sunday night against the Steelers, might not be long for the fantasy spotlight. Tampa’s run defense also has looked better of late.

When I scouted Williams’s college tape from BYU this winter, I was surprised: He’s not a laterally quick player and relies on physicality, but he never seems to cut without purpose and usually sees what’s happening in the hole. He can’t always avoid a tackler, but he usually is taking some kind of evasive action, or at least coiling in time to deliver a blow as he takes one. Sunday against the Steelers, Williams had a comical drop on the right sideline where he reached out way too early for the ball and snapped his elbows, blowing a long potential gain, but in the dump-off screen game he’s been a fine weapon, and more importantly Green Bay’s offensive line has improved. Williams has good (not great) leg drive and balance, and while he needs a long runway, his top-end speed is respectable. I preferred him to Aaron Jones this offseason, but obviously the Packers didn’t feel the same, and at some point in December, there will probably be a platoon in Green Bay. For the moment, though, I’m in.

Samaje Perine, Washington Redskins

Matchup: at Dallas Cowboys, 8:25 p.m. (Thurs.)

In the first half of the Redskins’ Thanksgiving night against the Giants, Perine had eight touches for 30 yards and nearly lost a fumble inside his own 5-yard line, and fantasy owners who had chased a big potential workload felt dumb. Fortunately, Perine had two big drives in the second half, one of which led to Josh Doctson’s go-ahead touchdown, and in the end Perine notched 130 scrimmage yards.

I love the workload — 24 and 27 touches in the two games since Thompson broke his leg — and I’m a reluctant believer in Washington’s cobbled-together offensive line, on which backups Ty Nsekhe, Tony Bergstrom and Ari Kouandjio started last week. Yet Perine himself? I’m not a huge fan. He’s a 235-pound power back who hasn’t made much happen on his own. Give him an obvious wide lane, and he’ll run through it and then fall down when someone big enough hits him. He reminds me of the Ravens’ Terrance West, with whom fantasy owners were in love for a three-game stretch last year when big workloads and open spaces made him look like a hero in the box score, but when defenses focused on clamping down, he proved to be just one more big body. That’s where I am with Perine: I feel fine about using him Thursday night against the Cowboys and the workload feels secure enough that — as long as Washington doesn’t trail big on the scoreboard — he’ll at least give you the chance for a short touchdown here or there. But I’m not smitten with him.

[Fantasy football start/sit tips for Week 13: Bet on Marshawn Lynch going Beast Mode]

Orleans Darkwa, New York Giants

Matchup: at Oakland Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (Sun.)

The tanking Giants have bailed on 2017, and Darkwa is left to pick up the pieces. Skills-wise, I think he’s somewhere between Williams and Perine: He’s more Williams’s size and brings the power like both men, he has decent one-cut instincts and marginal quickness, and like Williams, it takes him too long to reach top speed. (Perine never does, or else his top speed is really slow.) None of these RBs do anything special in the passing game, and they’re probably all somewhere within a standard deviation of the average NFL running back.

Until Williams’s replacements return, Darkwa is the most game-flow-dependent of the group, which is scary on a team that appears to be content to go 2-14. When the Giants stay in games, they’d love their offense to flow through Darkwa. In a win against the Chiefs, he had 20 carries including eight in the fourth quarter when the defense knew what was coming. And when things were close Thanksgiving night against Washington, Darkwa wet his beak nearly every series. But after Jamison Crowder’s third-quarter touchdown put New York down 10-3, Darkwa played four snaps, while his teammates Gallman and Shane Vereen combined for 16. If the Giants are losing — and with Geno Smith at QB, they may be losing a lot — Darkwa’s fantasy value hits the skids. As such, he’s the surprise big RB I’m least interested in using in a quest for a fantasy title.

Christopher Harris runs HarrisFootball.com, where you can find more info on the “Harris Football Podcast,” with new episodes every weekday.

Read more on fantasy football:

The best and worst fantasy football matchups for Week 13

Five moves you should make to your fantasy football roster entering Week 13

Key players withdraw from coalition as NFL tries to reach agreement on activism, anthem protests