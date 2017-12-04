

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid leaves the field after Sunday’s loss to the Jets, Kansas City’s sixth in its past seven games. (Bill Kostroun/AP)

Who says Andy Reid can’t save a team’s season?

He’s working wonders for the Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

The AFC West has become a fiasco. The 5-0 start to the season by the Kansas City Chiefs has given way to a 1-6 downward spiral while Reid, their coach, stands by idly and fails to make the big move or moves necessary to shake things up.

The Raiders and Chargers are taking advantage, if the modest achievement of reaching .500 can be called taking advantage of anything. Their seasons were lost until the Chiefs began unraveling. Now there is a three-way tie for first place with the Kansas City, Oakland and Los Angeles all sitting at 6-6. First team to nine victories prevails? If only the division could be so fortunate.

The Chargers are authoring the closest thing to a success story. In their first season since leaving San Diego in hopes of better times in Los Angeles, the Chargers suddenly are giving L.A. not one, but two contending NFL teams. The Rams are legitimate, as they sit atop the NFC West with a record of 9-3. The Chargers will have to settle for being lucky not to be in a better division.

They began the season with four straight losses, quickly becoming a punchline while their inability to pack the StubHub Center, their cozy and temporary home, with their own fans created a distinct home-field disadvantage. But, in truth, this team never should have been so bad, with quarterback Philip Rivers leading the offense and pass rushers Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram anchoring the defense. The Chargers have won three straight and six of eight games, and are clearly the division’s best team at the moment.

The Raiders, too, are in a regrouping phase, with victories in two straight, three of four and four of six games. Never mind that they beat the dreadful New York Giants, a team in total disarray and suddenly starting Geno Smith at quarterback for reasons known only to Coach Ben McAdoo, on Sunday after beating the equally pitiable Denver Broncos in their previous game. By the AFC West’s current standards, that qualifies them as a powerhouse.

The Raiders have vowed to try to win a championship during what remains of their time in Oakland before they’re off to Las Vegas. They are not anything close to the Super Bowl contender that many observers expected. But a playoff appearance remains a possibility, with the chase for the AFC’s second wild card spot every bit as uninspiring as the AFC West race.

Reid’s inaction has sunk the AFC West to the level of the Chargers and Raiders. He surrendered his offensive play-calling duties Sunday. That wasn’t enough as the Chiefs lost to the New York Jets, 38-31, at the Meadowlands.

The Kansas City offense was much improved Sunday. That could quiet calls for Reid to bench quarterback Alex Smith in favor of prized rookie Patrick Mahomes, while amplifying talk that Reid should replace defensive coordinator Bob Sutton. Reid is unlikely to do either. He is a keep-the-faith, stay-the-course coach.

There are times when that is admirable. This isn’t one of those times. Something is needed to shake up the Chiefs. Something big. Something drastic. Something urgent. There is no indication that they will turn things around otherwise.

The Chiefs still have the most favorable remaining schedule, with home games against the Raiders, Chargers and Miami Dolphins before closing the regular season on the road at Denver. The Chargers host the Washington Redskins and the Raiders, sandwiched around road games at Kansas City and at the Meadowlands against the Jets. The Raiders play three of their final four games on the road — at Kansas City and Philadelphia and in L.A. against the Chargers — with only one more game at home, that against the Dallas Cowboys.

The division remains there for the taking for the Chiefs. At this point, there’s no reason to believe that they actually will go out and take it.

