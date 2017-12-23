

Joe Flacco threw two touchdowns in leading the Ravens to an important win over the Colts on Saturday. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens have missed the AFC playoffs the past two seasons, an eternity by the standards of their prosperous run with John Harbaugh as their coach and Joe Flacco as their quarterback. That has led to some consternation about both Flacco, well beyond the usual debate over whether he qualifies as “elite” or not, and Harbaugh, whose job security could come into question with a third straight non-playoff season.

All of that probably can be put aside now. The Ravens beat the Indianapolis Colts, 23-16, on a rainy and breezy Saturday evening in Baltimore to put themselves on the verge of securing a wild-card spot. They can clinch with a triumph next Sunday at home over the Cincinnati Bengals.

[Ravens say team’s protests before and during national anthem ‘surely’ have led to no-shows]

Beating the Colts, who are mired in a miserable season without Andrew Luck, is no major accomplishment. Neither would be beating the Bengals, who reportedly are prepared to mutually part with Coach Marvin Lewis after a disappointing season.

But beating the teams that you should beat is a significant part of being successful in the NFL. The Ravens took care of business against the Colts, and next they’ll have to do so against the Bengals.

“I think this was a big test for us,” Flacco told NFL Network after the game. “It really was. And obviously you can see by the way they played tonight what kind of game it was. And next week is going to be the same thing. The Cincinnati Bengals are a very tough team. They play us very tough all the time, and we know what we’re up against.”

Saturday’s win included some unexpectedly anxious moments late. The Ravens had a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter before allowing the pitiable Colts to get closer with a field goal. Then, a blocked punt that put a tying touchdown and extra point — or maybe a winning touchdown and two-point conversion — put an Indianapolis win within reach. But the Baltimore defense made the necessary stop, leaving the Colts pleading for a pass-interference call that wasn’t forthcoming on a fourth-down incomplete pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett to wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.

“Man, I was nervous on the sideline there,” Flacco said. “I felt like I was in my living room watching a game for a team I was rooting for. So it was tough.”

A return to the postseason would be a measure of redemption for Harbaugh and Flacco, a demonstration that this particular era of Ravens success needn’t be cut short quite yet. The Ravens reached the playoffs in each of their first five seasons pairing of Harbaugh and Flacco, and six of their first seven together.

Then came a 5-11 clunker in 2015, and the Ravens failed to rebound last season by going 8-8 for their first two-year playoff drought with Harbaugh and Flacco. A truism of the NFL is that the coach and quarterback receive more than their fair share of credit when things go well, and the bulk of the blame when things come unraveled. That’s simply how it is, and whether it is deserved matters little.

Missing the playoffs for a third season in a row would leave room to wonder whether things have gotten a bit stale for the Ravens under Harbaugh, who does have a Super Bowl triumph on his résumé. That should be avoided now with Baltimore poised to go to the postseason for the seventh time in 10 seasons.

The questions are even more pointed about Flacco. For much of his career, the issue has been whether his Super Bowl MVP performance and the hefty contract that followed place him in the upper tier of NFL quarterbacks. In the early going of this season, however, the situation seemed far more dire.

Coming off the back injury that cost him time during training camp and the preseason, Flacco had nine touchdown passes and 11 interceptions through the season’s first 11 games. The Ravens’ passing offense was mostly feeble. Elite or not? That conversation seemed like a thing of the past. The present-day conundrum, it appeared, was whether Flacco remained even a viable NFL starter.

It has been a different Flacco in recent weeks, however. He threw two touchdowns Saturday in a 29-for-38, 237-yard passing performance, giving him seven against just one interception over the past four games. Suddenly, the offense is clicking.

The Ravens are dangerous at the moment, as their 5-1 streak would attest. Flacco has a hot hand and has demonstrated during his career that he is capable of turning that, Eli Manning-style, into a postseason elevation. The defense is led by three Pro Bowlers in tackling-machine inside linebacker C.J. Mosley, ageless pass rusher Terrell Suggs and safety Eric Weddle. Perhaps most importantly, the Ravens are unafraid of facing the AFC’s heavyweights, even on the road.

That probably won’t translate into a postseason run. A Patriots-Steelers rematch in the AFC championship game feels inevitable. But the Ravens are a factor again. They’re back in the conversation. They’re on the doorstep of being a playoff team once more, and that’s what this season was all about.

Read more on the NFL:

Cowboys-Seahawks features playoff drama not seen in 40 years

Steelers release James Harrison, the team’s all-time leader in sacks

Ryan Shazier visits Steelers in a wheelchair, but his prognosis remains unknown

Jerry Jones’s grandson leads high school team to comeback win in crazy Texas state title game