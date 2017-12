Ezekiel Elliott is the man behind the mask. (Louis DeLuca / the Dallas Morning News via AP)

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott returns from his six-game suspension, just in time to try to help his team remain alive in the NFL playoff race.

The Cowboys play the Seattle Seahawks, with the loser facing elimination. Dallas lost its first three games without Elliott, but has won its last three in a row. Expect Elliott, who spent his suspension working out in Cabo (not that he’ll talk about it) to get a lot of carries against Seattle.

In Elliott’s absence, the Cowboys ranked 30th in the NFL in total offense; with him, they were eighth. And the Seahawks defense might be just what he needs because it’s suspect against the run, giving up 152 rushing yards to Todd Gurley last week. Seattle has never allowed a 100-yard rusher in three consecutive weeks since 2010 under Pete Carroll. Elliott could end that streak Sunday.

Seattle will have to have help from Russell Wilson, who is on target to become the only player in NFL history to account for 100 percent of his team’s passing yards and at least 30 percent of his team’s rushing yards for a season. He may find success against the Cowboys’ deficient pass rush.

Whatever happens, this is something that hasn’t been seen in 40 years: a win or go home game that doesn’t fall on the final weekend. And, to top it off, there’s a slim chance both teams will be eliminated. If the Seattle-Dallas game ends in a tie and the Falcons beat the Saints Sunday, the Cowboys, Seahawks and Lions will be eliminated from playoff contention. The NFC playoff field would be set under that scenario, with only playoff positioning to be determined in Week 17.

The last time there was an elimination game in the penultimate week of the season: “One of them will not make the playoffs. The loser…says goodbye to postseason play today.”—Pat Summerall with Tom Brookshier at opening of CBS-TV broadcast, WAS at STL, 1977 Week 13. #SEAvsDAL pic.twitter.com/fEpOf08CWg — Ivan Urena (@Ivan_Urena1) December 21, 2017

Top story lines

Overall, 13 games have playoff implications, but perhaps the biggest game of the weekend involves the 9-5 Atlanta Falcons and 10-4 New Orleans Saints, who meet in New Orleans in a key NFC South game. Both are in the race for the division title along with the Carolina Panthers (who host Tampa Bay) and are duking it out for wild-card spots.

And, in case you’d forgotten, the Falcons reminded everyone Saturday just how they feel about the Saints.

We don't like them. They don't like us. 2️⃣4️⃣ hours until kickoff in New Orleans. #InBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/k73Os5EWR0 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 23, 2017

A Falcons win would move them ahead the Saints for the division lead. A tie would give Atlanta an advantage because of a potential division sweep. A Saints win would give New Orleans a two-game cushion and eliminate the Falcons from contention for the division title. The Falcons beat the Saints in Atlanta two weeks ago. In any event, the winner clinches a playoff spot.

Atlanta has won five of its last six games and three in a row over the Saints.

In Nashville, the Los Angeles Rams can clinch the NFC West with a win or a Seahawks loss, while the Titans can clinch a playoff berth with a win, they also needed a Ravens loss (the Ravens won Saturday) and a Bills loss Sunday. Expect Gurley, who leads the league with 17 total touchdowns, to get a ton of carries and to be targeted out of the backfield because the Titans defense has been vulnerable there. Meanwhile, Wade Phillips’s defense has allowed 100-plus rushing yards in nine games, third most in the NFL.

Here’s an overall snapshot of the playoff picture (click to enlarge):

On Saturday, the pressure on the Ravens and Joe Flacco eased with their 23-16 victory over Indianapolis. A victory next week over the Bengals would get the Ravens back into the postseason for the first time since 2014. In Green Bay, the Vikings drew closer to a first-round bye with a 16-0 shellacking of the Packers. They can clinch a first-round bye with a Carolina Panthers loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, or with a win next Sunday over the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium.

In other news

Trouble in Paradise: There’s “friction” for the Patriots as Bill Belichick reduces the influence of Tom Brady’s trainer. (Read more.)

Honey, I shrunk the center: There’s a lot less to former Redskins center Will Montgomery, who has lost more than 80 pounds. (Read more.)

Shazier update: Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, who suffered a spinal injury in a game Dec. 4, visited the Steelers in a wheelchair, his prognosis still unknown. (Read more.)

One proud grandpa: John Stephen Jones, the grandson of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, leads his high school team to a Texas state championship in a crazy comeback. (Read more.)

Protests = no-shows? Ravens say the team’s national-anthem demonstrations “surely” have led to no-shows. (Read more.)

Who’s No. 1? The Patriots are back at the top spot in this week’s Power Rankings. (Read more.)

Boom busted: Is this the end of the Seattle Seahawks as we’ve come to know them? (Read more.)

Harrison released: The Steelers released linebacker James Harrison, who had appeared in five games this season, on Saturday. “There was no animosity or bad feelings. It’s just the business of the NFL,” William Parise, agent for the team’s all-time sacks leader, said. “I believe he still wants to play. We’ll have to wait and see what happens with waivers.”

Injury News

Vikings lose Easton: Left guard Nick Easton broke his ankle in the victory over the Packers and will miss the rest of the season.

Williams on IR: The Redskins have shut down left tackle Trent Williams for the final two games of the season, placing him on IR. (Read more.)

Key players listed as questionable for 1 p.m. EDT games:

Kelvin Benjamin (knee)

Chris Hogan (shoulder)

Matt Slater (hamstring)

James White (ankle)

Emmanuel Sanders (ankle)

Jamison Crowder (hamstring)

Samaje Perino (groin)

George Iloka (shoulder)

Russell Okung (groin)

Matt Forte (knee)

David Funchess (shoulder)

Jason Pierre-Paul (finger)

Karlos Dansby (knee)

Nick Vannett (shoulder)

La’el Collins (back)

Orlando Scandrick (back)

