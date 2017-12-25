

LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant highlights the NBA’s five-game Christmas schedule. (Tony Dejak/Associated Press, File)

Christmas Day has become the signature moment of the NBA’s regular season over the past several years, and this year is no exception. Beginning with the New York Knicks hosting the Philadelphia 76ers, fans can watch five games over 12-plus hours that will feature some of the league’s best teams and biggest names.

Here are five things to watch — one for each game — as the NBA takes center stage on its biggest day.

1. Ben Simmons’s shooting

Simmons has established himself as the clear leader in this year’s rookie of the year race, averaging 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists while making the Sixers into one of the NBA’s most interesting teams. Yet he’s proven to have a very significant flaw in his game — an unwillingness to shoot outside of 15 feet.

So far this season, Simmons has taken 438 shots. Of those, only 28 have come outside of 15 feet, just one being a true attempted three-pointer (he’s officially attempted nine, but the other eight were all end-of-quarter heaves). For all of his prodigious gifts, Simmons’s broken jump shot has a chance to keep his ceiling at a lower level than it should be. It also could potentially complicate Philadelphia’s attempts to build around him and Joel Embiid.

In the short term, though, it’s just something to monitor, and makes for an intriguing subplot to Monday’s opening game.

2. LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant

It was this matchup, featuring the two best small forwards of their generation, that looked like it would become a fixture in the NBA Finals for the rest of the decade when James and the Miami Heat toppled Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2012 NBA Finals. Instead, they didn’t meet in the Finals again until last season, after both players changed teams (James to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Durant to the Golden State Warriors) and their careers took very different paths.

Both enter this game playing as well as ever, with James lifting Cleveland back to near the top of the East after a rough start and Durant using a reduced burden on offense to become a devastating two-way force. And with each team’s star point guard — Isaiah Thomas for Cleveland and Stephen Curry for Golden State — sitting out with injuries, James vs. Durant will once again take center stage.

3. Which Wizards will show up?

The past few days have perfectly summed up the strange nature of Washington’s season. Thursday night, the Wizards were humiliated in Brooklyn, losing by 35 points to the Brooklyn Nets with their star backcourt of John Wall and Bradley Beal combining to score 14 points on 6 for 26 shooting. Twenty-four hours later, the Wizards torched the Orlando Magic at home, winning by 27 and powered by seven players scored in double figures.

Washington entered this season as a consensus top-four seed in the East after making it to the second round of the playoffs last season. The Wizards enter their Christmas Day matchup with the Boston Celtics at 18-15, tied for sixth place in the Eastern Conference and stuck in the middle of a morass of teams within two games of each other from fourth to ninth.

The prevailing opinion around the league is that, at some point, the Wizards will stabilize and go on a run — much like they did last season. Monday’s game will be a good indicator of Washington’s true ceiling.

4. Have the real Thunder finally arrived?

Much like the Wizards, the Thunder has had a strange season. Oklahoma City has alternated big wins with disappointing losses, and began the season struck by awful luck in late and close games; Andrew Wiggins banking in a game-winning three-pointer to win in Oklahoma City at the buzzer in a game in late October serves as a prime example.

Recently, though, things have begun to turn. The Thunder enters its home game against the Houston Rockets having won four in a row, six of its last seven and 10 of its last 13, going from four games under .500 to five games over, and a tie for fifth in the Western Conference. There are still kinks to work out — the offense doesn’t always look pretty, for example, and Carmelo Anthony has looked uncomfortable at times, in particular — but the results are all that matter in the end.

Houston is reeling a bit thanks to injuries to Chris Paul, Clint Capela and Luc Mbah a Moute. But this game still represents a golden opportunity for the Thunder to pick up a signature win on national television, and perhaps finally reset the narrative that has surrounded it all season.

5. The Rise of Kyle Kuzma

The night of the NBA Draft back in June, the Lakers pick getting all the attention was Lonzo Ball. Now two months into the regular season, it is another Lakers first-rounder, Kyle Kuzma, capturing the hearts and minds of their fans.

Kuzma had a solid but unspectacular career at the University of Utah, and was seen as a middling prospect entering the draft process. But after a blistering hot shooting performance at the combine, he made his way onto the first-round radar, and the Lakers made him the 27th pick. He carried that hot shooting over to Summer League, and then the regular season.

Kuzma has now moved into the starting lineup, earning the praise of Kobe Bryant in the process. Now Kuzma is mentioned alongside Ball and Brandon Ingram as part of the team’s core, and he’ll be able to put his skills on display against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Monday’s final game.

