

Heinz Field, like many NFL fields on this final regular-season Sunday, needs defrosting. (Keith Srakocic / Associated Press)

Heading into the final Sunday of a regular season marked by national anthem demonstrations, injuries to star players, attendance and TV rating concerns and continuing questions about officiating and concussions, three playoff spots, one bye and playoff seedings remain on the line.

Not surprisingly, the NFL has backloaded the schedule, putting most of the key games in the late-afternoon slot, with nine games kicking off at 4:25 p.m. EDT. One spot is up for grabs, with either the Falcons or Seahawks (who host the Cardinals) getting the final NFC berth. The NFC South title is on the line, too, with the Panthers playing the Falcons in Atlanta and the Saints playing the Buccaneers in Tampa. In the AFC, four teams are fighting for the two wild-card spots and home-field advantage for the playoffs remains open, too, with the Patriots hosting the Jets and the Steelers, who host the winless Browns, hoping the Pats stumble.

In New England, temperatures are likely to be in the low teens (not including the wind chill) for the 1 p.m. EDT kickoff and Tom Brady plans to adjust by wearing a scuba suit. “I’ve been wearing it at practice,” Brady told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “It just insulates you from the cold. It’s good because it keeps the wind from penetrating and it really doesn’t limit movement too much.”

And then there’s the anti-Brady, Bill Belichick.

It’s 10 degrees out and Bill Belichick just walked onto the field in shorts and a t-shirt pic.twitter.com/wH4oHOAsZt — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) December 31, 2017

A source with the Patriots tells me Bill Belichick ordered the field crew to place these thermometers inside the Jets tunnel so New York is reminded how cold it is. Mental warfare. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/I7IwcZQZXf — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) December 31, 2017

The game of the week? It’s the Falcons vs. the Panthers in Atlanta at 4:25 p.m. EDT. If the Falcons win, they’re in the playoffs; lose and they’re out, an ignominious finish for a team that advanced to Super Bowl LI last February. A loss would make the Falcons the 10th Super Bowl runner-up to fail to make the playoffs the following season. The Panthers have clinched a berth but can win the NFC South if the Saints lose in Tampa. If the Vikings (playing the 5-10 Bears at home) and the Rams (playing the 5-10 49ers at home) also lose, the Panthers could secure a first-round bye.

As for the AFC, the Ravens can return to the playoffs for the first time in nearly three years with a victory over the Bengals in Baltimore. Tennessee can clinch the other wild card with a win over the Jaguars (who are already in) in Nashville or with losses by the Chargers and Bills, two teams who enter the day’s games needing help to clinch a berth

Top story lines

Here’s a snapshot of what’s at stake:

AFC

Patriots (already clinched AFC East and first-round bye; vs. Jets)

New England clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

1) NE win OR

2) PIT loss OR

3) NE tie + PIT tie

Steelers (already clinched AFC North and first-round bye; vs. Browns)

Pittsburgh clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

1) PIT win + NE loss or tie OR

2) PIT tie + NE loss

Ravens (vs. Bengals)

Baltimore clinches a playoff berth with:

1) BAL win or tie OR

2) BUF loss or tie OR

3) TEN loss or tie

Titans (vs. Jaguars)

Tennessee clinches a playoff berth with:

1) TEN win OR

2) TEN tie + BUF loss or tie + LAC loss or tie OR

3) BUF loss + LAC loss

Chargers (vs. Raiders)

Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with:

1) LAC win + TEN loss or tie + BUF loss or tie OR

2) LAC win + TEN loss or tie + BAL win or tie OR

3) LAC tie + TEN loss + BUF loss or tie

Bills (at Dolphins)

Buffalo clinches a playoff berth with:

1) BUF win + BAL loss OR

2) BUF win + LAC loss or tie + TEN loss or tie OR

3) BUF tie + LAC loss + TEN loss

NFC

Vikings (already clinched NFC North; vs. Bears)

Minnesota clinches a first-round bye with:

1) MIN win or tie OR

2) ​CAR loss or tie OR

3) NO win OR

4) LAR win

Saints (already clinched playoff berth; at Buccaneers)

New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:

1) NO win OR

2) CAR loss OR

3) NO tie + CAR tie

Panthers (already clinched playoff berth; at Falcons)

Carolina clinches NFC South division title with:

1) CAR win + NO loss or tie OR

2) CAR tie + NO loss

Carolina clinches a first-round bye with:

1) CAR win + NO loss or tie + MIN loss + LAR loss or tie

Falcons (vs. Panthers)

Atlanta clinches a playoff berth with:

1) ATL win OR

2) SEA loss OR

3) ATL tie + SEA tie

Seahawks (vs. Cardinals)

Seattle clinches a playoff berth with:

1) SEA win + ATL loss or tie OR

2) SEA tie + ATL loss

For many teams, whether in the playoffs or not, the question is whether to play their starters. The decision for the Steelers is to sit Ben Roethlisberger, Maurkice Pouncey and Le’Veon Bell (and Antonio Brown remains out with a calf injury); the Rams will not play their stars, either.

In other news

Black Monday: There could be turnover involving as many as a third of the NFL’s coaches when the traditional firing day begins Tuesday. (Keep up with the moves and possible moves here.)

Chucky rides again? The Raiders reportedly want to hire Jon Gruden so badly that they’re willing to give him an ownership stake. (Read more.)

Concussion confusion: Texans go unpunished for the Tom Savage concussion, an outcome that the NFL and the NFL Players Association say is “unacceptable.” (Read more.)

No to Chucky: The Buccaneers reportedly will stick with Dirk Koetter rather than bringing back ESPN’s Jon Gruden. (Read more.)

A bit of good luck for a change: Andrew Luck is back from rehab in The Netherlands, says he needs no more surgery. (Read more.)

Standing Pat: The powerful Patriots show no signs of slowing down. (Read more.)

Rotten Apple? The Giants suspend Eli Apple, a former first-round draft pick, and may have cause to dump him altogether. (Read more.)

The Cousins conundrum: As Redskins season ends, Kirk Cousins season begins. (Read more.)

Adjusting replay: One NFL owner (who was burned on an overruled touchdown last week) says “we have to fix replay” as the league continues to struggle to get calls right. (Read more.)

Business as usual: Steelers players were furious with James Harrison for signing with the Patriots, but he says it was just a “business decision.” (Read more.)

Welp: The 2017 “Sunday Night Football” season ends with a whimper this season as the NFL opts not to telecast a game on New Year’s Eve. (Read more.)

Injury News

Forte out: The Jets placed Matt Forte and Akeem Judd on the injured reserve list Saturday, activating Lucky Whitehead and Jahad Thomas from the practice squad.

No Burfict: Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been downgraded to out against the Ravens because of a shoulder injury.

Key players listed as out for the 1 p.m. EDT games:

Muhammad Wilkerson

Adam Shaheen (chest)

Maurkice Pouncey (hip)

Ben Roethlisberger (coach’s decision)

Le’Veon Ball (coach’s decision)

Chris Hogan (shoulder)

James White (ankle)

Rex Burkhead (knee)

Key players listed as questionable for 4:25 p.m. EDT games:

DeVante Parker (ankle)

Melvin Gordon (ankle)

DeSean Jackson (ankle)

Joe Mixon (ankle)

Mike Wallace (knee)

Tamba Hali (knee)

Akeem Hunt (shoulder)

Troy Niklas (ankle)

Luke Joeckel (foot)

Luke Willson (ankle)

Fantasy football advice

Best/worst matchups: While seasonal fantasy leagues may be over, here’s how to pick some DFS winners in Week 17. (Read more.)

The best fantasy draft pick of 2017: It’s the Rams’ Todd Gurley and it isn’t even close. (Read more.)

The Fantasy Football Beat: The fantasy MVPs and the biggest busts at each position. (Listen.)



ATS Betting Tips/Picks

The top trends and insights from Las Vegas. (Read more.)