The Sugar Bowl provided quite the change of pace from the Rose Bowl, which went to overtime for the first time in history and ended with a score of 54-48 in favor of Georgia. For starters, the Sugar Bowl has a heck of a lot more defense.

Alabama entered Monday’s game with the top defense in the nation, holding opponents to an average of 257.8 yards per game. The Crimson Tide didn’t allow Clemson to gain a single yard on offense in the first quarter, and in fact, Tigers’ quarterback Kelly Bryant was sacked just before the end of the period, meaning Clemson ended with -7 yards.

I told you all they're playing defense in this one!! — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 2, 2018

Clemson has run 29 offensive plays. More than half — 15 — have gone for zero or negative yards. — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) January 2, 2018

Things didn’t improve much for Clemson’s offense from then on. Alabama jumped out to an early 10-0 lead in the first quarter, didn’t score in the second and fumbled at the start of the third, but no matter — the defense held the Tigers to just 73 yards of offense. Just when it looked like things were getting going for Clemson in the third quarter, Alabama defensive tackle Da’Ron Payne picked off quarterback Kelly Bryant and ran 21 yards to put the Tide on Clemson’s 42. Payne then had a one-yard touchdown reception to make Alabama’s lead 17-6.

Someone name me the last 308-pounder with both an INT and an TD reception. I'll wait. — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) January 2, 2018

It got worse for Clemson. On the Tigers’ very first play after Payne’s TD, Mack Wilson picked off Bryant and ran it back 18 yards for another score and a 24-6 Crimson Tide lead. As the third quarter wound down, Clemson was under 100-yard mark in total offense.

