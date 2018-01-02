

Alabama defensive tackle Da’Ron Payne scored the second touchdown of his career Monday. (Rusty Costanza/Associated Press)

What, you thought Clemson’s Hunter Renfrow would be the most talked about wide receiver at the Sugar Bowl? Think again. Think bigger.

The offensive star of Monday’s second national semifinal — if you ask those online, at least — is none other than Alabama’s 308-pound defensive tackle from Birmingham, Da’Ron Payne.

Payne had a nice sequence in the third quarter, during which he intercepted Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant and ran it back 21 yards to put the ball on Clemson’s 42. Then the junior caught a one-yard pass from Jalen Hurts for the second touchdown of his career (he had one in 2016).

Payne, who has one receiving yard for one touchdown on one reception to balance out his one solo tackle in the game, immediately became a fan favorite.

RT if Bama should let Da'Ron Payne kick field goals — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 2, 2018

The Widest Receiver: The Da’Ron Payne Story — Jason Isbellgrande (@JasonIsbell) January 2, 2018

For those who don't know much about Da'Ron Payne, here's a fact. He bench presses more than 500 pounds. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) January 2, 2018

