{_json_={"game":{"gameId":"02c287d6-798f-4871-8f49-a1d3c637522c","tags":[],"title":"NFL Player Cards: Bears","createdTimestamp":1504892793641,"lastUpdatedTimestamp":1514913699468,"archive":false,"allowMoreThanOnce":false,"questionIds":["0417d274-c571-44b1-a569-097e99b2f508","6c986533-303e-4d67-805e-ccf028c3ff40","ae55d987-b750-4e15-a053-0308bc97ddb4","58888cf5-8ab8-4d08-a7d4-209b4dd1a93f","82b1e76f-e27a-4f06-834e-b0f2f66e58e7","d5b8685d-9d6c-4d5e-8c8b-3745a808efe0","a8c6ab9c-c27c-4205-a5a2-89ec5c6eea2b","1a835d81-795b-40d4-a82b-ddd587dd485c","69d6fccf-b857-463d-a1a3-f5ed90a4c782","baffca10-9617-4427-9c6c-26af58d3a10e","546b6259-d70d-4767-8ad4-b4cc87aa6747","f66d13d5-2415-4ab4-900d-a5d7b00ca948","a2c752c1-84a7-40b3-bc8e-ec0cf7da0ab2","9a721beb-a47a-4964-9992-22f08683d0f7","3f7fd00a-794e-4a26-86b4-2270164af2bf","afeca2e1-aedb-4bba-8e52-6e9860d169a2","5c4759fe-9d37-46f1-bd10-250457062b13","2691bb86-4231-421f-9d7b-0f2b326e1743","95cf6f27-729a-4686-a047-6c8189d4a771","025eafef-addf-4d83-beb1-c85c928d50f6","8d0ce428-a8f3-48cc-9f5d-1c2bdbb7cda4","1ad229ca-14c4-4df7-ac10-66b6167c22de","e4dfa56f-a9ff-4be0-862e-1932d77e0e9f","54e7590a-e6c7-4f25-9936-72fff3e495eb","4c10133c-14b8-4c5d-993d-69ce41a10861","d1e89189-8e99-4fed-b3eb-23ba3c6411bc","4a8f8b76-e013-4b5a-9d0a-d19e5a2d76e9","62bdec77-8027-45ed-a504-92f67ff916cc","b4017249-eab8-4df0-81be-2d4ae6b8c088","ff2b25ec-422e-486d-887a-a1e585567935","15d3bc8d-45ea-4b5a-b190-976699c69e7f","76c8c55e-61f1-4438-a5b2-85d58030858b","7dc523da-6c70-450b-baaf-ab887c9d247b","7412976d-7e60-47dc-8bae-4b40f04f8c58","e35bd1d8-0d86-4182-8c45-78c0117db75d","2e91cd91-7770-46dd-aab3-ffb6182285d1","fe3a964c-36d9-4236-97df-abb1fb32840e","a494f541-a729-47b4-a063-0449ae0277dd","3e5716a3-c624-4d93-995c-4c8806760152","6deebedf-61be-4614-a3d8-0e534521a4fe","b8a0c156-92c0-4f50-b460-57a4a4f1744e","58125152-18ee-4530-8a12-004726aafac0","8ff725af-7d61-4847-8c84-568dc144704d","c8353c74-abdd-408e-8b95-13711b4c5bd8","1029e48c-b33e-40c8-a10b-c17cba9eb1c2","9e059021-aa05-473d-b368-67db45c6d941","ff81de8e-bdb6-4399-b530-328579b9ad7e","5ba0e9ff-8fa9-40f1-815c-dd8059af2191","3af2133e-947a-4698-a7a1-8f0db2b725e2","9808cf48-6126-48df-ac71-01e9e8f5ca76","d87c1c77-8067-47a0-aee4-8bdb4cf67611","817fbe7c-a950-40ec-9d00-dee5673de45f","d477293c-7584-47f5-9857-944326598c68","b973bff3-bfcc-46ea-8a98-37ce0be8f449","5bfecadd-13f5-40dd-9087-caea05ca649f","e69dcbe4-c110-4c44-95cb-06fabba3b8da","bc7c763f-e1f7-4b7e-8939-4c33794e2880","57d5af77-58c0-48b0-96be-b229607e0057","2a2c815c-de64-41be-983d-500efaa00551","3f1a289d-6e0e-40fa-b985-3ef116e1fd03","2b489a14-d4c4-4b16-8167-94097a0e5f83","230e1ff2-d4d8-46e5-bc1a-a2fb3aa61e3f","72741334-d253-4e3c-bb01-ad0fc1b73ffd","ed11dad9-1208-4140-acfa-cfae00957e98","627733f1-0fb2-4c97-83b5-a3fc3800fb6e","cc072efe-de73-4c44-9af0-62e9f3c5c654","f1d3dfa6-0e50-457e-bafa-8b831ed7390f","c2baa674-4801-4836-9d54-30dbbadd1b6b","7f1ee726-6288-49a6-8eb6-7e050d41e0b7","944143b4-6e11-4c3a-b28f-3d1e468ab127","9237999f-b89a-4636-a6b5-5019ab9496db","b349c2a5-1a23-4928-bced-0c5d4c6eddc1","7a6bfdbe-138d-47ec-ad14-a9480c5fbc90","3453435b-25f4-454e-8d93-a738a1e96c1b","efe81cba-52b6-442b-b81c-320facc0a538","a89298a5-b06e-47e4-b5aa-cbb7f227a939","176bbc83-3841-43b4-af34-75aad5efe464","4838bd26-2b09-4e56-b840-8c2f128d4e2e","83829cdc-0822-4059-b4d1-2e8ce2099e6c","979422c1-ec04-456c-b464-efa7973bb8d3","a876bbdc-a298-47ac-8770-143143b77c55","211d27da-9ce1-40e2-b2e5-367bb5aa3214","74757a3f-b093-4300-ab4b-4a9f0d72ffee","81d06e47-8a2c-44fe-81f5-be0f3264e165","ecb26a44-7d5d-4fd5-a7e5-b5ccd92123d2","32183a51-d042-4237-bd1a-a94a1fd84722","30fe8610-493e-494f-9bba-71875cf561f7","b3d9e1ca-19eb-4576-b86d-47d0599c4e5c","5a488dd9-6217-4204-83b7-b662d4c1d093","2756b9bb-a32b-4494-b3a5-07190665dac6","9901c40d-ed7b-4440-9929-39127be14d35","63f36a62-82f1-4fd7-aea3-2155a9b3a074","2b2336d9-d830-4ed5-b7df-9352c06c8de4"],"createdBy":"heliograf","lastUpdatedBy":"heliograf","adminEmailId":"APIADMINUSER@washpost.com","live":true,"photoUploaded":false,"captchaProtected":false,"slug":"nfl-player-cards:bears","questions":[{"questionId":"d87c1c77-8067-47a0-aee4-8bdb4cf67611","excludeFromTrivia":false,"createdDate":1504904536000,"lastUpdated":1514913699000,"questionTitle":"Mitchell Trubisky","multipleSelectionAmount":0,"noteOptions":[{"hasComment":false,"element":{"type":"HTML_CSS","id":"cfc410c5-6715-4618-bc9e-5d51c7389d86","src":"<style>.context-block h1,h2,p, div {\n margin: 0;\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.context-block h2 {\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n}\n\n.context-block p {\n padding: 10px 0;\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n#showHideButton {\n color: #1955A5;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n margin-top: 30px;\n outline: none;\n}\n\n.uppercase {\n text-transform: uppercase;\n}\n\n.bold {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\ntable {\n width: 100%;\n margin-top: 15px;\n border-collapse: collapse;\n}\n\nthead {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n color: #333333;\n font-size: 18px;\n}\n\ntable.stats td {\n padding: 10px;\n font-size: 18px;\n white-space: nowrap;\n}\n\n.gray {\n color: #777777;\n}\n\nth.table-light-header {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 24px;\n text-align: center;\n border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5;\n border-left: solid 20px #ffffff;\n}\n\nh1 {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 22px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 30px;\n}\n\nh2,\n.num-position {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.clearfix:after {\n visibility: hidden;\n display: block;\n font-size: 0;\n content: \" \";\n clear: both;\n height: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list {\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list li{\n padding: 0;\n float: left;\n list-style: none;\n}\n\n.note-header {\n padding-bottom: 20px;\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5;\n}\n\n.note-context {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 22px;\n}\n\n.date-stamp {\n color: #777777;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 14px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 19px;\n}\n\n.note-image-wrapper {}\n\n.note-image {\n width: 50%;\n display: block;\n margin: 0 auto;\n}\n\n.note-image-caption {\n color: #6E6E6E;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 20px;\n padding-bottom: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-info {\n padding: 15px 0;\n}\n\n.num-position {\n padding-right: 15px;\n}\n\n.logo-team {\n font-size: 22px;\n}\n\n.logo-team img,\n.logo-sm {\n height: 20px;\n padding-right: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-details-wrapper {\n margin: 10px 0;\n}\n\n.player-details {\n width: 50%;\n display: inline-block;\n float: left;\n font-size: 20px;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.player-details span strong{\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\n.injury {\n padding: 2px 8px;\n border-radius: 4px;\n color: #FFFFFF;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 14px;\n text-align: center;\n /*display: inline;*/\n /*float: right;*/\n}\n\n.injury.healthy {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #00B6BD;\n}\n\n.injury.questionable {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #D7C944;\n}\n\n.injury.doubtful {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #F68B28;\n}\n\n.injury.out {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #EE645C;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats {\n color: #333333;\n font-weight: 300;\n margin-top: 20px;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats p{\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats li{\n width: 25%;\n}\n\np.stats-header {\n font-size: 18px;\n text-transform: uppercase;\n padding-bottom: 15px;\n margin: 0;\n}\n\np.stats-main {\n font-size: 36px;\n margin:0;\n}\n\np.stats-subtext {\n color: #777777;\n font-size: 20px;\n}\n\n.no-mobile {\n display: table-cell;\n }\ntr.win {\n background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2);\n}\ntr.loose {\n background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2);\n}\ntr.bye {\n background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2);\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 597px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 75%;\n }\n .no-mobile {\n display: none\n }\n .four-col-stats li {\n width: 50%;\n }\n table.stats td {\n padding: 5px;\n font-size: 14px;\n }\n .injury {\n float: none;\n }\n .player-info span {\n display: block;\n }\n .player-details span {\n font-size: 16px;\n }\n p.stats-header {\n font-size: 16px;\n padding-bottom: 5px;\n }\n p.stats-main {\n font-size: 25px;\n }\n p.stats-subtext {\n font-size: 18px;\n margin-bottom: 10px;\n }\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 400px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 100%;\n }\n}</style><div><div class=\"note-wrapper clearfix\">\n \n <div class=\"note-image-wrapper\">\n <img class=\"note-image\" src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/728169.PNG\">\n <!--div class=\"note-image-caption\">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div-->\n </div>\n\n\n<div class=\"player-info\">\n <span class=\"num-position col-3\"># 10 QB</span>\n\n \n <span class=\"logo-team col-3\">\n <img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/bears.png\"/>Chicago bears\n </span>\n \n\n</div>\n\n<div class=\"player-details-wrapper clearfix\">\n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Height: </strong>6'3\"</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Weight: </strong>222</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>College: </strong>North Carolina</span>\n \n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Age: </strong>24</span>\n \n \n</div>\n\n<!--\n<div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PRK</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">1</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PTS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">327.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">23.8 AVG</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Yds</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">4287.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">287.3</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">36.5</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">1.7</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n</div>\n-->\n\n\n <div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>2017 Stats</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">RAT</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">77.5</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">RUSH</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">41</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">YDS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">2,193</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">248</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">7</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">2</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n </div>\n\n\n\n <div class=\"player-details-wrapper\">\n <p>Mitchell Trubisky completed 20 of 36 passes for 178 yards in the Bears 23-10 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.</p>\n </div>\n\n\n\n <h2>Schedule</h2>\n <div>\n <table class=\"stats\">\n <thead>\n <tr>\n <th colspan=\"5\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"table-light-header no-mobile\">Passing</th>\n \n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"table-light-header no-mobile\">Rushing</th>\n \n\n </tr>\n <tr>\n\n <td>WK</td>\n <td colspan=\"4\" style=\"text-align: center;\">Opp</td>\n\n \n <td>YDS</td>\n <td>TD</td>\n <td>I/F</td>\n <td>ATT</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">YDS</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">TD</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">RAT</td>\n \n\n </tr>\n </thead>\n <tbody>\n \n <tr class=\"loose\">\n <td>15</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/lions.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Det </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">10-20</span></td>\n \n <td>314</td>\n <td>1</td>\n <td>3</td>\n <td>2</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">3</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">66.8</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"win\">\n <td>16</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/browns.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Cle </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">20-3</span></td>\n \n <td>193</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>7</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">44</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">1</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">87.8</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"loose\">\n <td>17</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/vikings.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Min </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">10-23</span></td>\n \n <td>178</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>1</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">2</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">69.0</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n </tbody>\n </table>\n </div>\n\n</div></div>","css":".context-block h1,h2,p, div {\n margin: 0;\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.context-block h2 {\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n}\n\n.context-block p {\n padding: 10px 0;\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n#showHideButton {\n color: #1955A5;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n margin-top: 30px;\n outline: none;\n}\n\n.uppercase {\n text-transform: uppercase;\n}\n\n.bold {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\ntable {\n width: 100%;\n margin-top: 15px;\n border-collapse: collapse;\n}\n\nthead {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n color: #333333;\n font-size: 18px;\n}\n\ntable.stats td {\n padding: 10px;\n font-size: 18px;\n white-space: nowrap;\n}\n\n.gray {\n color: #777777;\n}\n\nth.table-light-header {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 24px;\n text-align: center;\n border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5;\n border-left: solid 20px #ffffff;\n}\n\nh1 {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 22px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 30px;\n}\n\nh2,\n.num-position {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.clearfix:after {\n visibility: hidden;\n display: block;\n font-size: 0;\n content: \" \";\n clear: both;\n height: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list {\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list li{\n padding: 0;\n float: left;\n list-style: none;\n}\n\n.note-header {\n padding-bottom: 20px;\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5;\n}\n\n.note-context {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 22px;\n}\n\n.date-stamp {\n color: #777777;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 14px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 19px;\n}\n\n.note-image-wrapper {}\n\n.note-image {\n width: 50%;\n display: block;\n margin: 0 auto;\n}\n\n.note-image-caption {\n color: #6E6E6E;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 20px;\n padding-bottom: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-info {\n padding: 15px 0;\n}\n\n.num-position {\n padding-right: 15px;\n}\n\n.logo-team {\n font-size: 22px;\n}\n\n.logo-team img,\n.logo-sm {\n height: 20px;\n padding-right: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-details-wrapper {\n margin: 10px 0;\n}\n\n.player-details {\n width: 50%;\n display: inline-block;\n float: left;\n font-size: 20px;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.player-details span strong{\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\n.injury {\n padding: 2px 8px;\n border-radius: 4px;\n color: #FFFFFF;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 14px;\n text-align: center;\n /*display: inline;*/\n /*float: right;*/\n}\n\n.injury.healthy {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #00B6BD;\n}\n\n.injury.questionable {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #D7C944;\n}\n\n.injury.doubtful {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #F68B28;\n}\n\n.injury.out {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #EE645C;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats {\n color: #333333;\n font-weight: 300;\n margin-top: 20px;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats p{\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats li{\n width: 25%;\n}\n\np.stats-header {\n font-size: 18px;\n text-transform: uppercase;\n padding-bottom: 15px;\n margin: 0;\n}\n\np.stats-main {\n font-size: 36px;\n margin:0;\n}\n\np.stats-subtext {\n color: #777777;\n font-size: 20px;\n}\n\n.no-mobile {\n display: table-cell;\n }\ntr.win {\n background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2);\n}\ntr.loose {\n background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2);\n}\ntr.bye {\n background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2);\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 597px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 75%;\n }\n .no-mobile {\n display: none\n }\n .four-col-stats li {\n width: 50%;\n }\n table.stats td {\n padding: 5px;\n font-size: 14px;\n }\n .injury {\n float: none;\n }\n .player-info span {\n display: block;\n }\n .player-details span {\n font-size: 16px;\n }\n p.stats-header {\n font-size: 16px;\n padding-bottom: 5px;\n }\n p.stats-main {\n font-size: 25px;\n }\n p.stats-subtext {\n font-size: 18px;\n margin-bottom: 10px;\n }\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 400px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 100%;\n }\n}","html":"<div class=\"note-wrapper clearfix\">\n \n <div class=\"note-image-wrapper\">\n <img class=\"note-image\" src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/728169.PNG\">\n <!--div class=\"note-image-caption\">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div-->\n </div>\n\n\n<div class=\"player-info\">\n <span class=\"num-position col-3\"># 10 QB</span>\n\n \n <span class=\"logo-team col-3\">\n <img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/bears.png\"/>Chicago bears\n </span>\n \n\n</div>\n\n<div class=\"player-details-wrapper clearfix\">\n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Height: </strong>6'3\"</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Weight: </strong>222</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>College: </strong>North Carolina</span>\n \n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Age: </strong>24</span>\n \n \n</div>\n\n<!--\n<div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PRK</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">1</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PTS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">327.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">23.8 AVG</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Yds</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">4287.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">287.3</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">36.5</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">1.7</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n</div>\n-->\n\n\n <div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>2017 Stats</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">RAT</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">77.5</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">RUSH</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">41</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">YDS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">2,193</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">248</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">7</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">2</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n </div>\n\n\n\n <div class=\"player-details-wrapper\">\n <p>Mitchell Trubisky completed 20 of 36 passes for 178 yards in the Bears 23-10 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.</p>\n </div>\n\n\n\n <h2>Schedule</h2>\n <div>\n <table class=\"stats\">\n <thead>\n <tr>\n <th colspan=\"5\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"table-light-header no-mobile\">Passing</th>\n \n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"table-light-header no-mobile\">Rushing</th>\n \n\n </tr>\n <tr>\n\n <td>WK</td>\n <td colspan=\"4\" style=\"text-align: center;\">Opp</td>\n\n \n <td>YDS</td>\n <td>TD</td>\n <td>I/F</td>\n <td>ATT</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">YDS</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">TD</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">RAT</td>\n \n\n </tr>\n </thead>\n <tbody>\n \n <tr class=\"loose\">\n <td>15</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/lions.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Det </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">10-20</span></td>\n \n <td>314</td>\n <td>1</td>\n <td>3</td>\n <td>2</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">3</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">66.8</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"win\">\n <td>16</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/browns.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Cle </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">20-3</span></td>\n \n <td>193</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>7</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">44</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">1</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">87.8</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"loose\">\n <td>17</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/vikings.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Min </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">10-23</span></td>\n \n <td>178</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>1</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">2</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">69.0</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n </tbody>\n </table>\n </div>\n\n</div>"}}]}],"allowDuplicate":false,"noteType":"GROUP","flagged":false,"status":"ACTIVE"},"apiRoot":"https://notes.washingtonpost.com/notes/games/webapi","embed":"<div class=\"context-note\">\n <link href=\"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/bootstrap.min.css\" rel=\"stylesheet\">\n <link href=\"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/notes/notes.css\" rel=\"stylesheet\">\n <div class=\"context-header\">\n <div class=\"note-headline\">\n <div class=\"note-title\">Mitchell Trubisky</div>\n <p class=\"note-timestamp\">Updated Jan 2, 2018 at 12:21 PM</p>\n </div>\n </div>\n <div class=\"context-body\">\n <div class=\"notes-inner-content context-block\">\n <style>.context-block h1,h2,p, div {\n margin: 0;\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.context-block h2 {\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n}\n\n.context-block p {\n padding: 10px 0;\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n#showHideButton {\n color: #1955A5;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n margin-top: 30px;\n outline: none;\n}\n\n.uppercase {\n text-transform: uppercase;\n}\n\n.bold {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\ntable {\n width: 100%;\n margin-top: 15px;\n border-collapse: collapse;\n}\n\nthead {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n color: #333333;\n font-size: 18px;\n}\n\ntable.stats td {\n padding: 10px;\n font-size: 18px;\n white-space: nowrap;\n}\n\n.gray {\n color: #777777;\n}\n\nth.table-light-header {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 24px;\n text-align: center;\n border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5;\n border-left: solid 20px #ffffff;\n}\n\nh1 {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 22px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 30px;\n}\n\nh2,\n.num-position {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.clearfix:after {\n visibility: hidden;\n display: block;\n font-size: 0;\n content: \" \";\n clear: both;\n height: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list {\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list li{\n padding: 0;\n float: left;\n list-style: none;\n}\n\n.note-header {\n padding-bottom: 20px;\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5;\n}\n\n.note-context {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 22px;\n}\n\n.date-stamp {\n color: #777777;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 14px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 19px;\n}\n\n.note-image-wrapper {}\n\n.note-image {\n width: 50%;\n display: block;\n margin: 0 auto;\n}\n\n.note-image-caption {\n color: #6E6E6E;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 20px;\n padding-bottom: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-info {\n padding: 15px 0;\n}\n\n.num-position {\n padding-right: 15px;\n}\n\n.logo-team {\n font-size: 22px;\n}\n\n.logo-team img,\n.logo-sm {\n height: 20px;\n padding-right: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-details-wrapper {\n margin: 10px 0;\n}\n\n.player-details {\n width: 50%;\n display: inline-block;\n float: left;\n font-size: 20px;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.player-details span strong{\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\n.injury {\n padding: 2px 8px;\n border-radius: 4px;\n color: #FFFFFF;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 14px;\n text-align: center;\n /*display: inline;*/\n /*float: right;*/\n}\n\n.injury.healthy {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #00B6BD;\n}\n\n.injury.questionable {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #D7C944;\n}\n\n.injury.doubtful {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #F68B28;\n}\n\n.injury.out {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #EE645C;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats {\n color: #333333;\n font-weight: 300;\n margin-top: 20px;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats p{\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats li{\n width: 25%;\n}\n\np.stats-header {\n font-size: 18px;\n text-transform: uppercase;\n padding-bottom: 15px;\n margin: 0;\n}\n\np.stats-main {\n font-size: 36px;\n margin:0;\n}\n\np.stats-subtext {\n color: #777777;\n font-size: 20px;\n}\n\n.no-mobile {\n display: table-cell;\n }\ntr.win {\n background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2);\n}\ntr.loose {\n background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2);\n}\ntr.bye {\n background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2);\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 597px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 75%;\n }\n .no-mobile {\n display: none\n }\n .four-col-stats li {\n width: 50%;\n }\n table.stats td {\n padding: 5px;\n font-size: 14px;\n }\n .injury {\n float: none;\n }\n .player-info span {\n display: block;\n }\n .player-details span {\n font-size: 16px;\n }\n p.stats-header {\n font-size: 16px;\n padding-bottom: 5px;\n }\n p.stats-main {\n font-size: 25px;\n }\n p.stats-subtext {\n font-size: 18px;\n margin-bottom: 10px;\n }\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 400px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 100%;\n }\n}</style><div><div class=\"note-wrapper clearfix\">\n \n <div class=\"note-image-wrapper\">\n <img class=\"note-image\" src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/728169.PNG\">\n <!--div class=\"note-image-caption\">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div-->\n </div>\n\n\n<div class=\"player-info\">\n <span class=\"num-position col-3\"># 10 QB</span>\n\n \n <span class=\"logo-team col-3\">\n <img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/bears.png\"/>Chicago bears\n </span>\n \n\n</div>\n\n<div class=\"player-details-wrapper clearfix\">\n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Height: </strong>6'3\"</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Weight: </strong>222</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>College: </strong>North Carolina</span>\n \n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Age: </strong>24</span>\n \n \n</div>\n\n<!--\n<div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PRK</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">1</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PTS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">327.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">23.8 AVG</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Yds</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">4287.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">287.3</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">36.5</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">1.7</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n</div>\n-->\n\n\n <div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>2017 Stats</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">RAT</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">77.5</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">RUSH</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">41</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">YDS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">2,193</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">248</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">7</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">2</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n </div>\n\n\n\n <div class=\"player-details-wrapper\">\n <p>Mitchell Trubisky completed 20 of 36 passes for 178 yards in the Bears 23-10 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.</p>\n </div>\n\n\n\n <h2>Schedule</h2>\n <div>\n <table class=\"stats\">\n <thead>\n <tr>\n <th colspan=\"5\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"table-light-header no-mobile\">Passing</th>\n \n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"table-light-header no-mobile\">Rushing</th>\n \n\n </tr>\n <tr>\n\n <td>WK</td>\n <td colspan=\"4\" style=\"text-align: center;\">Opp</td>\n\n \n <td>YDS</td>\n <td>TD</td>\n <td>I/F</td>\n <td>ATT</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">YDS</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">TD</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">RAT</td>\n \n\n </tr>\n </thead>\n <tbody>\n \n <tr class=\"loose\">\n <td>15</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/lions.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Det </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">10-20</span></td>\n \n <td>314</td>\n <td>1</td>\n <td>3</td>\n <td>2</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">3</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">66.8</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"win\">\n <td>16</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/browns.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Cle </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">20-3</span></td>\n \n <td>193</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>7</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">44</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">1</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">87.8</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"loose\">\n <td>17</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/vikings.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Min </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">10-23</span></td>\n \n <td>178</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>1</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">2</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">69.0</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n </tbody>\n </table>\n </div>\n\n</div></div>\n </div>\n </div>\n</div>"}, game={gameId=02c287d6-798f-4871-8f49-a1d3c637522c, lastUpdatedBy=heliograf, lastUpdatedTimestamp=1514913699468, allowDuplicate=false, createdTimestamp=1504892793641, questions=[{excludeFromTrivia=false, lastUpdated=1514913699000, questionId=d87c1c77-8067-47a0-aee4-8bdb4cf67611, createdDate=1504904536000, questionTitle=Mitchell Trubisky, noteOptions=[{hasComment=false, element={css=.context-block h1,h2,p, div { margin: 0; padding: 0; } .context-block h2 { margin-bottom: 20px; } .context-block p { padding: 10px 0; color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 28px; } #showHideButton { color: #1955A5; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; margin-top: 30px; outline: none; } .uppercase { text-transform: uppercase; } .bold { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } table { width: 100%; margin-top: 15px; border-collapse: collapse; } thead { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; color: #333333; font-size: 18px; } table.stats td { padding: 10px; font-size: 18px; white-space: nowrap; } .gray { color: #777777; } th.table-light-header { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 24px; text-align: center; border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5; border-left: solid 20px #ffffff; } h1 { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 22px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 30px; } h2, .num-position { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; } .clearfix:after { visibility: hidden; display: block; font-size: 0; content: " "; clear: both; height: 0; } .inline-list { padding: 0; } .inline-list li{ padding: 0; float: left; list-style: none; } .note-header { padding-bottom: 20px; margin-bottom: 20px; border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5; } .note-context { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 22px; } .date-stamp { color: #777777; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 19px; } .note-image-wrapper {} .note-image { width: 50%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; } .note-image-caption { color: #6E6E6E; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 20px; padding-bottom: 10px; } .player-info { padding: 15px 0; } .num-position { padding-right: 15px; } .logo-team { font-size: 22px; } .logo-team img, .logo-sm { height: 20px; padding-right: 10px; } .player-details-wrapper { margin: 10px 0; } .player-details { width: 50%; display: inline-block; float: left; font-size: 20px; line-height: 28px; } .player-details span strong{ font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } .injury { padding: 2px 8px; border-radius: 4px; color: #FFFFFF; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 14px; text-align: center; /*display: inline;*/ /*float: right;*/ } .injury.healthy { color: #fff; background-color: #00B6BD; } .injury.questionable { color: #fff; background-color: #D7C944; } .injury.doubtful { color: #fff; background-color: #F68B28; } .injury.out { color: #fff; background-color: #EE645C; } .four-col-stats { color: #333333; font-weight: 300; margin-top: 20px; } .four-col-stats p{ padding: 0; } .four-col-stats li{ width: 25%; } p.stats-header { font-size: 18px; text-transform: uppercase; padding-bottom: 15px; margin: 0; } p.stats-main { font-size: 36px; margin:0; } p.stats-subtext { color: #777777; font-size: 20px; } .no-mobile { display: table-cell; } tr.win { background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2); } tr.loose { background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2); } tr.bye { background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2); } @media (max-width: 597px) { .note-image { width: 75%; } .no-mobile { display: none } .four-col-stats li { width: 50%; } table.stats td { padding: 5px; font-size: 14px; } .injury { float: none; } .player-info span { display: block; } .player-details span { font-size: 16px; } p.stats-header { font-size: 16px; padding-bottom: 5px; } p.stats-main { font-size: 25px; } p.stats-subtext { font-size: 18px; margin-bottom: 10px; } } @media (max-width: 400px) { .note-image { width: 100%; } }, src=<style>.context-block h1,h2,p, div { margin: 0; padding: 0; } .context-block h2 { margin-bottom: 20px; } .context-block p { padding: 10px 0; color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 28px; } #showHideButton { color: #1955A5; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; margin-top: 30px; outline: none; } .uppercase { text-transform: uppercase; } .bold { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } table { width: 100%; margin-top: 15px; border-collapse: collapse; } thead { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; color: #333333; font-size: 18px; } table.stats td { padding: 10px; font-size: 18px; white-space: nowrap; } .gray { color: #777777; } th.table-light-header { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 24px; text-align: center; border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5; border-left: solid 20px #ffffff; } h1 { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 22px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 30px; } h2, .num-position { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; } .clearfix:after { visibility: hidden; display: block; font-size: 0; content: " "; clear: both; height: 0; } .inline-list { padding: 0; } .inline-list li{ padding: 0; float: left; list-style: none; } .note-header { padding-bottom: 20px; margin-bottom: 20px; border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5; } .note-context { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 22px; } .date-stamp { color: #777777; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 19px; } .note-image-wrapper {} .note-image { width: 50%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; } .note-image-caption { color: #6E6E6E; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 20px; padding-bottom: 10px; } .player-info { padding: 15px 0; } .num-position { padding-right: 15px; } .logo-team { font-size: 22px; } .logo-team img, .logo-sm { height: 20px; padding-right: 10px; } .player-details-wrapper { margin: 10px 0; } .player-details { width: 50%; display: inline-block; float: left; font-size: 20px; line-height: 28px; } .player-details span strong{ font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } .injury { padding: 2px 8px; border-radius: 4px; color: #FFFFFF; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 14px; text-align: center; /*display: inline;*/ /*float: right;*/ } .injury.healthy { color: #fff; background-color: #00B6BD; } .injury.questionable { color: #fff; background-color: #D7C944; } .injury.doubtful { color: #fff; background-color: #F68B28; } .injury.out { color: #fff; background-color: #EE645C; } .four-col-stats { color: #333333; font-weight: 300; margin-top: 20px; } .four-col-stats p{ padding: 0; } .four-col-stats li{ width: 25%; } p.stats-header { font-size: 18px; text-transform: uppercase; padding-bottom: 15px; margin: 0; } p.stats-main { font-size: 36px; margin:0; } p.stats-subtext { color: #777777; font-size: 20px; } .no-mobile { display: table-cell; } tr.win { background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2); } tr.loose { background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2); } tr.bye { background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2); } @media (max-width: 597px) { .note-image { width: 75%; } .no-mobile { display: none } .four-col-stats li { width: 50%; } table.stats td { padding: 5px; font-size: 14px; } .injury { float: none; } .player-info span { display: block; } .player-details span { font-size: 16px; } p.stats-header { font-size: 16px; padding-bottom: 5px; } p.stats-main { font-size: 25px; } p.stats-subtext { font-size: 18px; margin-bottom: 10px; } } @media (max-width: 400px) { .note-image { width: 100%; } }</style><div><div class="note-wrapper clearfix"> <div class="note-image-wrapper"> <img class="note-image" src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/728169.PNG"> <!--div class="note-image-caption">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div--> </div> <div class="player-info"> <span class="num-position col-3"># 10 QB</span> <span class="logo-team col-3"> <img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/bears.png"/>Chicago bears </span> </div> <div class="player-details-wrapper clearfix"> <span class="player-details"><strong>Height: </strong>6'3"</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Weight: </strong>222</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>College: </strong>North Carolina</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Age: </strong>24</span> </div> <!-- <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">PRK</p> <p class="stats-main">1</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">PTS</p> <p class="stats-main">327.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">23.8 AVG</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">Yds</p> <p class="stats-main">4287.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">287.3</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">36.5</p> <p class="stats-subtext">1.7</p> </li> </ul> </div> --> <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>2017 Stats</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">RAT</p> <p class="stats-main">77.5</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">RUSH</p> <p class="stats-main">41</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">YDS</p> <p class="stats-main">2,193</p> <p class="stats-subtext">248</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">7</p> <p class="stats-subtext">2</p> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="player-details-wrapper"> <p>Mitchell Trubisky completed 20 of 36 passes for 178 yards in the Bears 23-10 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.</p> </div> <h2>Schedule</h2> <div> <table class="stats"> <thead> <tr> <th colspan="5" class="no-mobile"></th> <th colspan="3" class="table-light-header no-mobile">Passing</th> <th colspan="3" class="table-light-header no-mobile">Rushing</th> </tr> <tr> <td>WK</td> <td colspan="4" style="text-align: center;">Opp</td> <td>YDS</td> <td>TD</td> <td>I/F</td> <td>ATT</td> <td class="no-mobile">YDS</td> <td class="no-mobile">TD</td> <td class="no-mobile">RAT</td> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr class="loose"> <td>15</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/lions.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Det </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">10-20</span></td> <td>314</td> <td>1</td> <td>3</td> <td>2</td> <td class="no-mobile">3</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">66.8</td> </tr> <tr class="win"> <td>16</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">vs </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/browns.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Cle </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">20-3</span></td> <td>193</td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td>7</td> <td class="no-mobile">44</td> <td class="no-mobile">1</td> <td class="no-mobile">87.8</td> </tr> <tr class="loose"> <td>17</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/vikings.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Min </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">10-23</span></td> <td>178</td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td>1</td> <td class="no-mobile">2</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">69.0</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div></div>, html=<div class="note-wrapper clearfix"> <div class="note-image-wrapper"> <img class="note-image" src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/728169.PNG"> <!--div class="note-image-caption">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div--> </div> <div class="player-info"> <span class="num-position col-3"># 10 QB</span> <span class="logo-team col-3"> <img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/bears.png"/>Chicago bears </span> </div> <div class="player-details-wrapper clearfix"> <span class="player-details"><strong>Height: </strong>6'3"</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Weight: </strong>222</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>College: </strong>North Carolina</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Age: </strong>24</span> </div> <!-- <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">PRK</p> <p class="stats-main">1</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">PTS</p> <p class="stats-main">327.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">23.8 AVG</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">Yds</p> <p class="stats-main">4287.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">287.3</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">36.5</p> <p class="stats-subtext">1.7</p> </li> </ul> </div> --> <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>2017 Stats</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">RAT</p> <p class="stats-main">77.5</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">RUSH</p> <p class="stats-main">41</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">YDS</p> <p class="stats-main">2,193</p> <p class="stats-subtext">248</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">7</p> <p class="stats-subtext">2</p> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="player-details-wrapper"> <p>Mitchell Trubisky completed 20 of 36 passes for 178 yards in the Bears 23-10 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.</p> </div> <h2>Schedule</h2> <div> <table class="stats"> <thead> <tr> <th colspan="5" class="no-mobile"></th> <th colspan="3" class="table-light-header no-mobile">Passing</th> <th colspan="3" class="table-light-header no-mobile">Rushing</th> </tr> <tr> <td>WK</td> <td colspan="4" style="text-align: center;">Opp</td> <td>YDS</td> <td>TD</td> <td>I/F</td> <td>ATT</td> <td class="no-mobile">YDS</td> <td class="no-mobile">TD</td> <td class="no-mobile">RAT</td> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr class="loose"> <td>15</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/lions.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Det </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">10-20</span></td> <td>314</td> <td>1</td> <td>3</td> <td>2</td> <td class="no-mobile">3</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">66.8</td> </tr> <tr class="win"> <td>16</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">vs </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/browns.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Cle </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">20-3</span></td> <td>193</td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td>7</td> <td class="no-mobile">44</td> <td class="no-mobile">1</td> <td class="no-mobile">87.8</td> </tr> <tr class="loose"> <td>17</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/vikings.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Min </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">10-23</span></td> <td>178</td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td>1</td> <td class="no-mobile">2</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">69.0</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div>, id=cfc410c5-6715-4618-bc9e-5d51c7389d86, type=HTML_CSS}}], multipleSelectionAmount=0}], archive=false, questionIds=[0417d274-c571-44b1-a569-097e99b2f508, 6c986533-303e-4d67-805e-ccf028c3ff40, ae55d987-b750-4e15-a053-0308bc97ddb4, 58888cf5-8ab8-4d08-a7d4-209b4dd1a93f, 82b1e76f-e27a-4f06-834e-b0f2f66e58e7, d5b8685d-9d6c-4d5e-8c8b-3745a808efe0, a8c6ab9c-c27c-4205-a5a2-89ec5c6eea2b, 1a835d81-795b-40d4-a82b-ddd587dd485c, 69d6fccf-b857-463d-a1a3-f5ed90a4c782, baffca10-9617-4427-9c6c-26af58d3a10e, 546b6259-d70d-4767-8ad4-b4cc87aa6747, f66d13d5-2415-4ab4-900d-a5d7b00ca948, a2c752c1-84a7-40b3-bc8e-ec0cf7da0ab2, 9a721beb-a47a-4964-9992-22f08683d0f7, 3f7fd00a-794e-4a26-86b4-2270164af2bf, afeca2e1-aedb-4bba-8e52-6e9860d169a2, 5c4759fe-9d37-46f1-bd10-250457062b13, 2691bb86-4231-421f-9d7b-0f2b326e1743, 95cf6f27-729a-4686-a047-6c8189d4a771, 025eafef-addf-4d83-beb1-c85c928d50f6, 8d0ce428-a8f3-48cc-9f5d-1c2bdbb7cda4, 1ad229ca-14c4-4df7-ac10-66b6167c22de, e4dfa56f-a9ff-4be0-862e-1932d77e0e9f, 54e7590a-e6c7-4f25-9936-72fff3e495eb, 4c10133c-14b8-4c5d-993d-69ce41a10861, d1e89189-8e99-4fed-b3eb-23ba3c6411bc, 4a8f8b76-e013-4b5a-9d0a-d19e5a2d76e9, 62bdec77-8027-45ed-a504-92f67ff916cc, b4017249-eab8-4df0-81be-2d4ae6b8c088, ff2b25ec-422e-486d-887a-a1e585567935, 15d3bc8d-45ea-4b5a-b190-976699c69e7f, 76c8c55e-61f1-4438-a5b2-85d58030858b, 7dc523da-6c70-450b-baaf-ab887c9d247b, 7412976d-7e60-47dc-8bae-4b40f04f8c58, e35bd1d8-0d86-4182-8c45-78c0117db75d, 2e91cd91-7770-46dd-aab3-ffb6182285d1, fe3a964c-36d9-4236-97df-abb1fb32840e, a494f541-a729-47b4-a063-0449ae0277dd, 3e5716a3-c624-4d93-995c-4c8806760152, 6deebedf-61be-4614-a3d8-0e534521a4fe, b8a0c156-92c0-4f50-b460-57a4a4f1744e, 58125152-18ee-4530-8a12-004726aafac0, 8ff725af-7d61-4847-8c84-568dc144704d, c8353c74-abdd-408e-8b95-13711b4c5bd8, 1029e48c-b33e-40c8-a10b-c17cba9eb1c2, 9e059021-aa05-473d-b368-67db45c6d941, ff81de8e-bdb6-4399-b530-328579b9ad7e, 5ba0e9ff-8fa9-40f1-815c-dd8059af2191, 3af2133e-947a-4698-a7a1-8f0db2b725e2, 9808cf48-6126-48df-ac71-01e9e8f5ca76, d87c1c77-8067-47a0-aee4-8bdb4cf67611, 817fbe7c-a950-40ec-9d00-dee5673de45f, d477293c-7584-47f5-9857-944326598c68, b973bff3-bfcc-46ea-8a98-37ce0be8f449, 5bfecadd-13f5-40dd-9087-caea05ca649f, e69dcbe4-c110-4c44-95cb-06fabba3b8da, bc7c763f-e1f7-4b7e-8939-4c33794e2880, 57d5af77-58c0-48b0-96be-b229607e0057, 2a2c815c-de64-41be-983d-500efaa00551, 3f1a289d-6e0e-40fa-b985-3ef116e1fd03, 2b489a14-d4c4-4b16-8167-94097a0e5f83, 230e1ff2-d4d8-46e5-bc1a-a2fb3aa61e3f, 72741334-d253-4e3c-bb01-ad0fc1b73ffd, ed11dad9-1208-4140-acfa-cfae00957e98, 627733f1-0fb2-4c97-83b5-a3fc3800fb6e, cc072efe-de73-4c44-9af0-62e9f3c5c654, f1d3dfa6-0e50-457e-bafa-8b831ed7390f, c2baa674-4801-4836-9d54-30dbbadd1b6b, 7f1ee726-6288-49a6-8eb6-7e050d41e0b7, 944143b4-6e11-4c3a-b28f-3d1e468ab127, 9237999f-b89a-4636-a6b5-5019ab9496db, b349c2a5-1a23-4928-bced-0c5d4c6eddc1, 7a6bfdbe-138d-47ec-ad14-a9480c5fbc90, 3453435b-25f4-454e-8d93-a738a1e96c1b, efe81cba-52b6-442b-b81c-320facc0a538, a89298a5-b06e-47e4-b5aa-cbb7f227a939, 176bbc83-3841-43b4-af34-75aad5efe464, 4838bd26-2b09-4e56-b840-8c2f128d4e2e, 83829cdc-0822-4059-b4d1-2e8ce2099e6c, 979422c1-ec04-456c-b464-efa7973bb8d3, a876bbdc-a298-47ac-8770-143143b77c55, 211d27da-9ce1-40e2-b2e5-367bb5aa3214, 74757a3f-b093-4300-ab4b-4a9f0d72ffee, 81d06e47-8a2c-44fe-81f5-be0f3264e165, ecb26a44-7d5d-4fd5-a7e5-b5ccd92123d2, 32183a51-d042-4237-bd1a-a94a1fd84722, 30fe8610-493e-494f-9bba-71875cf561f7, b3d9e1ca-19eb-4576-b86d-47d0599c4e5c, 5a488dd9-6217-4204-83b7-b662d4c1d093, 2756b9bb-a32b-4494-b3a5-07190665dac6, 9901c40d-ed7b-4440-9929-39127be14d35, 63f36a62-82f1-4fd7-aea3-2155a9b3a074, 2b2336d9-d830-4ed5-b7df-9352c06c8de4], title=NFL Player Cards: Bears, tags=[], noteType=GROUP, flagged=false, createdBy=heliograf, allowMoreThanOnce=false, captchaProtected=false, adminEmailId=APIADMINUSER@washpost.com, slug=nfl-player-cards:bears, live=true, photoUploaded=false, status=ACTIVE}, _service_=com.washingtonpost.platform.castor.contents.JgeContentService, apiRoot=https://notes.washingtonpost.com/notes/games/webapi, embed=<div class="context-note"> <link href="https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/notes/notes.css" rel="stylesheet"> <div class="context-header"> <div class="note-headline"> <div class="note-title">Mitchell Trubisky</div> <p class="note-timestamp">Updated Jan 2, 2018 at 12:21 PM</p> </div> </div> <div class="context-body"> <div class="notes-inner-content context-block"> <style>.context-block h1,h2,p, div { margin: 0; padding: 0; } .context-block h2 { margin-bottom: 20px; } .context-block p { padding: 10px 0; color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 28px; } #showHideButton { color: #1955A5; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; margin-top: 30px; outline: none; } .uppercase { text-transform: uppercase; } .bold { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } table { width: 100%; margin-top: 15px; border-collapse: collapse; } thead { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; color: #333333; font-size: 18px; } table.stats td { padding: 10px; font-size: 18px; white-space: nowrap; } .gray { color: #777777; } th.table-light-header { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 24px; text-align: center; border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5; border-left: solid 20px #ffffff; } h1 { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 22px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 30px; } h2, .num-position { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; } .clearfix:after { visibility: hidden; display: block; font-size: 0; content: " "; clear: both; height: 0; } .inline-list { padding: 0; } .inline-list li{ padding: 0; float: left; list-style: none; } .note-header { padding-bottom: 20px; margin-bottom: 20px; border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5; } .note-context { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 22px; } .date-stamp { color: #777777; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 19px; } .note-image-wrapper {} .note-image { width: 50%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; } .note-image-caption { color: #6E6E6E; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 20px; padding-bottom: 10px; } .player-info { padding: 15px 0; } .num-position { padding-right: 15px; } .logo-team { font-size: 22px; } .logo-team img, .logo-sm { height: 20px; padding-right: 10px; } .player-details-wrapper { margin: 10px 0; } .player-details { width: 50%; display: inline-block; float: left; font-size: 20px; line-height: 28px; } .player-details span strong{ font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } .injury { padding: 2px 8px; border-radius: 4px; color: #FFFFFF; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 14px; text-align: center; /*display: inline;*/ /*float: right;*/ } .injury.healthy { color: #fff; background-color: #00B6BD; } .injury.questionable { color: #fff; background-color: #D7C944; } .injury.doubtful { color: #fff; background-color: #F68B28; } .injury.out { color: #fff; background-color: #EE645C; } .four-col-stats { color: #333333; font-weight: 300; margin-top: 20px; } .four-col-stats p{ padding: 0; } .four-col-stats li{ width: 25%; } p.stats-header { font-size: 18px; text-transform: uppercase; padding-bottom: 15px; margin: 0; } p.stats-main { font-size: 36px; margin:0; } p.stats-subtext { color: #777777; font-size: 20px; } .no-mobile { display: table-cell; } tr.win { background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2); } tr.loose { background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2); } tr.bye { background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2); } @media (max-width: 597px) { .note-image { width: 75%; } .no-mobile { display: none } .four-col-stats li { width: 50%; } table.stats td { padding: 5px; font-size: 14px; } .injury { float: none; } .player-info span { display: block; } .player-details span { font-size: 16px; } p.stats-header { font-size: 16px; padding-bottom: 5px; } p.stats-main { font-size: 25px; } p.stats-subtext { font-size: 18px; margin-bottom: 10px; } } @media (max-width: 400px) { .note-image { width: 100%; } }</style><div><div class="note-wrapper clearfix"> <div class="note-image-wrapper"> <img class="note-image" src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/728169.PNG"> <!--div class="note-image-caption">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div--> </div> <div class="player-info"> <span class="num-position col-3"># 10 QB</span> <span class="logo-team col-3"> <img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/bears.png"/>Chicago bears </span> </div> <div class="player-details-wrapper clearfix"> <span class="player-details"><strong>Height: </strong>6'3"</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Weight: </strong>222</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>College: </strong>North Carolina</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Age: </strong>24</span> </div> <!-- <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">PRK</p> <p class="stats-main">1</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">PTS</p> <p class="stats-main">327.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">23.8 AVG</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">Yds</p> <p class="stats-main">4287.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">287.3</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">36.5</p> <p class="stats-subtext">1.7</p> </li> </ul> </div> --> <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>2017 Stats</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">RAT</p> <p class="stats-main">77.5</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">RUSH</p> <p class="stats-main">41</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">YDS</p> <p class="stats-main">2,193</p> <p class="stats-subtext">248</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">7</p> <p class="stats-subtext">2</p> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="player-details-wrapper"> <p>Mitchell Trubisky completed 20 of 36 passes for 178 yards in the Bears 23-10 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.</p> </div> <h2>Schedule</h2> <div> <table class="stats"> <thead> <tr> <th colspan="5" class="no-mobile"></th> <th colspan="3" class="table-light-header no-mobile">Passing</th> <th colspan="3" class="table-light-header no-mobile">Rushing</th> </tr> <tr> <td>WK</td> <td colspan="4" style="text-align: center;">Opp</td> <td>YDS</td> <td>TD</td> <td>I/F</td> <td>ATT</td> <td class="no-mobile">YDS</td> <td class="no-mobile">TD</td> <td class="no-mobile">RAT</td> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr class="loose"> <td>15</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/lions.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Det </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">10-20</span></td> <td>314</td> <td>1</td> <td>3</td> <td>2</td> <td class="no-mobile">3</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">66.8</td> </tr> <tr class="win"> <td>16</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">vs </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/browns.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Cle </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">20-3</span></td> <td>193</td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td>7</td> <td class="no-mobile">44</td> <td class="no-mobile">1</td> <td class="no-mobile">87.8</td> </tr> <tr class="loose"> <td>17</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/vikings.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Min </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">10-23</span></td> <td>178</td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td>1</td> <td class="no-mobile">2</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">69.0</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div></div> </div> </div> </div>, _config_={questionId=d87c1c77-8067-47a0-aee4-8bdb4cf67611, _jge=note, id=02c287d6-798f-4871-8f49-a1d3c637522c}}