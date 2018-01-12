{_json_={"game":{"gameId":"61672528-0b14-4eb4-8dc2-5b461f4b4035","tags":[],"title":"NFL Player Cards: Marcus Mariota # 8 QB
Tennessee titans
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 222
College: Oregon
Age: 25

2017 Stats
RAT: 79.3
RUSH: 60
YDS: 3,232
TD: 13 (5 rushing)

Marcus Mariota completed 19 of 31 passes for 205 yards in the Titans 22-21 win against the Chiefs on Saturday, including two touchdowns and one interception.

Schedule
WK 17: vs Jax 15-10 - Passing: 134 YDS, 1 TD, 0 I/F, 10 ATT - Rushing: 60 YDS, 0 TD, 92.2 RAT
Wild Card: @ KC 22-21 - Passing: 205 YDS, 2 TD, 1 I/F, 8 ATT - Rushing: 46 YDS, 0 TD, 88.8 RAT
Divisional: @ NE 1/13 src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/titans.png\"/>Tennessee titans\n </span>\n \n\n</div>\n\n<div class=\"player-details-wrapper clearfix\">\n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Height: </strong>6'4\"</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Weight: </strong>222</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>College: </strong>Oregon</span>\n \n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Age: </strong>25</span>\n \n \n</div>\n\n<!--\n<div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PRK</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">1</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PTS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">327.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">23.8 AVG</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Yds</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">4287.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">287.3</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">36.5</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">1.7</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n</div>\n-->\n\n\n <div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>2017 Stats</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">RAT</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">79.3</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">RUSH</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">60</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">YDS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">3,232</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">312</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">13</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">5</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n </div>\n\n\n\n <div class=\"player-details-wrapper\">\n <p>Marcus Mariota completed 19 of 31 passes for 205 yards in the Titans 22-21 win against the Chiefs on Saturday, including two touchdowns and one interception.</p>\n </div>\n\n\n\n <h2>Schedule</h2>\n <div>\n <table class=\"stats\">\n <thead>\n <tr>\n <th colspan=\"5\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"table-light-header no-mobile\">Passing</th>\n \n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"table-light-header no-mobile\">Rushing</th>\n \n\n </tr>\n <tr>\n\n <td>WK</td>\n <td colspan=\"4\" style=\"text-align: center;\">Opp</td>\n\n \n <td>YDS</td>\n <td>TD</td>\n <td>I/F</td>\n <td>ATT</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">YDS</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">TD</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">RAT</td>\n \n\n </tr>\n </thead>\n <tbody>\n \n <tr class=\"win\">\n <td>17</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/jaguars.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Jax </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">15-10</span></td>\n \n <td>134</td>\n <td>1</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>10</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">60</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">92.2</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"win\">\n <td>W</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/chiefs.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">KC </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">22-21</span></td>\n \n <td>205</td>\n <td>2</td>\n <td>1</td>\n <td>8</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">46</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">88.8</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"\">\n <td>D</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/patriots.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">NE </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span col-3\">\n <img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/titans.png\"/>Tennessee titans\n </span>\n \n\n</div>\n\n<div class=\"player-details-wrapper clearfix\">\n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Height: </strong>6'4\"</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Weight: </strong>222</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>College: </strong>Oregon</span>\n \n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Age: </strong>25</span>\n \n \n</div>\n\n<!--\n<div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PRK</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">1</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PTS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">327.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">23.8 AVG</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Yds</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">4287.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">287.3</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">36.5</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">1.7</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n</div>\n-->\n\n\n <div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>2017 Stats</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">RAT</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">79.3</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">RUSH</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">60</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">YDS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">3,232</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">312</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">13</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">5</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n </div>\n\n\n\n <div class=\"player-details-wrapper\">\n <p>Marcus Mariota completed 19 of 31 passes for 205 yards in the Titans 22-21 win against the Chiefs on Saturday, including two touchdowns and one interception.</p>\n </div>\n\n\n\n <h2>Schedule</h2>\n <div>\n <table class=\"stats\">\n <thead>\n <tr>\n <th colspan=\"5\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"table-light-header no-mobile\">Passing</th>\n \n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"table-light-header no-mobile\">Rushing</th>\n \n\n </tr>\n <tr>\n\n <td>WK</td>\n <td colspan=\"4\" style=\"text-align: center;\">Opp</td>\n\n \n <td>YDS</td>\n <td>TD</td>\n <td>I/F</td>\n <td>ATT</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">YDS</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">TD</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">RAT</td>\n \n\n </tr>\n </thead>\n <tbody>\n \n <tr class=\"win\">\n <td>17</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/jaguars.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Jax </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">15-10</span></td>\n \n <td>134</td>\n <td>1</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>10</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">60</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">92.2</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"win\">\n <td>W</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/chiefs.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">KC </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">22-21</span></td>\n \n <td>205</td>\n <td>2</td>\n <td>1</td>\n <td>8</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">46</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">88.8</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"\">\n <td>D</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/patriots.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">NE </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: Updated Jan 7, 2018 at 10:19 PM class=\"player-details\"><strong>Weight: </strong>222</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>College: </strong>Oregon</span>\n \n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Age: </strong>25</span>\n \n \n</div>\n\n<!--\n<div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PRK</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">1</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PTS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">327.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">23.8 AVG</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Yds</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">4287.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">287.3</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">36.5</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">1.7</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n</div>\n-->\n\n\n <div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>2017 Stats</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">RAT</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">79.3</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">RUSH</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">60</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">YDS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">3,232</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">312</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">13</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">5</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n </div>\n\n\n\n <div class=\"player-details-wrapper\">\n <p>Marcus Mariota completed 19 of 31 passes for 205 yards in the Titans 22-21 win against the Chiefs on Saturday, including two touchdowns and one interception.</p>\n </div>\n\n\n\n <h2>Schedule</h2>\n <div>\n <table class=\"stats\">\n <thead>\n <tr>\n <th colspan=\"5\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"table-light-header no-mobile\">Passing</th>\n \n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"table-light-header no-mobile\">Rushing</th>\n \n\n </tr>\n <tr>\n\n <td>WK</td>\n <td colspan=\"4\" style=\"text-align: center;\">Opp</td>\n\n \n <td>YDS</td>\n <td>TD</td>\n <td>I/F</td>\n <td>ATT</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">YDS</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">TD</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">RAT</td>\n \n\n </tr>\n </thead>\n <tbody>\n \n <tr class=\"win\">\n <td>17</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/jaguars.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Jax </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">15-10</span></td>\n \n <td>134</td>\n <td>1</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>10</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">60</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">92.2</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"win\">\n <td>W</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/chiefs.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">KC </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">22-21</span></td>\n \n <td>205</td>\n <td>2</td>\n <td>1</td>\n <td>8</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">46</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">88.8</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"\">\n <td>D</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/patriots.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">NE </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">1/13</span></td>\n \n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n </tbody>\n </table>\n class="stats-header">PRK</p> <p class="stats-main">1</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">PTS</p> <p class="stats-main">327.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">23.8 AVG</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">Yds</p> <p class="stats-main">4287.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">287.3</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">36.5</p> <p class="stats-subtext">1.7</p> </li> </ul> </div> --> <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>2017 Stats</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">RAT</p> <p class="stats-main">79.3</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">RUSH</p> <p class="stats-main">60</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">YDS</p> <p class="stats-main">3,232</p> <p class="stats-subtext">312</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">13</p> <p class="stats-subtext">5</p> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="player-details-wrapper"> <p>Marcus Mariota completed 19 of 31 passes for 205 yards in the Titans 22-21 win against the Chiefs on Saturday, including two touchdowns and one interception.</p> </div> <h2>Schedule</h2> <div> <table class="stats"> <thead> <tr> <th colspan="5" class="no-mobile"></th> <th colspan="3" class="table-light-header no-mobile">Passing</th> <th colspan="3" class="table-light-header no-mobile">Rushing</th> </tr> <tr> <td>WK</td> <td colspan="4" style="text-align: center;">Opp</td> <td>YDS</td> <td>TD</td> <td>I/F</td> <td>ATT</td> <td class="no-mobile">YDS</td> <td class="no-mobile">TD</td> <td class="no-mobile">RAT</td> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr class="win"> <td>17</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">vs </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/jaguars.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Jax </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">15-10</span></td> <td>134</td> <td>1</td> <td>0</td> <td>10</td> <td class="no-mobile">60</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">92.2</td> </tr> <tr class="win"> <td>W</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/chiefs.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">KC </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">22-21</span></td> <td>205</td> <td>2</td> <td>1</td> <td>8</td> <td class="no-mobile">46</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">88.8</td> </tr> <tr class=""> <td>D</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/patriots.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">NE </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">1/13</span></td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> 290aa7df-3d47-47b6-b09d-baee564272e4, 41538a49-5949-4e81-951a-9aace75b8b2d, a4751fed-8ac7-4108-8531-3ab3f215f185, 27510db7-b9ea-4eb4-ad38-5aff4e393f54, e2911441-0c70-49db-870a-180d37c02be6, fadf8077-1c43-47fb-a45f-24e1db6cf96e, b2486f10-9918-41e8-8e39-c9636461a061, 5b7446c0-ebd2-4768-ba1b-16710277235f, beafb3a0-dea9-4aa0-b793-0483724f27bc, 60139a07-8461-473f-a473-ede65e52cd7d, e40802fc-5cf2-44c0-9a02-64057fd96ad3, f84a0934-a33c-478d-a1ed-4c28563c08c5, 5c31af6d-494e-4b29-8f99-0ae15d624b39, 03e84f0b-316f-4dd3-980d-2d10931e7557, 105b9a3d-dcec-4419-93dc-eabd948c4c0f, 7a75e4d4-6cf0-4620-abf6-804a3774c004, 56b336a8-1d2b-46aa-b10f-a5c5bde31bb3, 8ab02c52-0081-4373-a89a-deffbd4305ea, d6bddfd8-f448-4c7b-b78e-20ee3ba1743b, b10b2034-1949-41f1-a42f-06280a699994, 3a75f994-e6da-47ae-bf11-be48b342c0fd, 63f19506-4803-430d-a218-289b99ee7a53, f53e1527-4fbf-480b-b03c-5e169054ea7b, 167bd286-c527-4940-82ea-beea06acc9af, f5e78f8e-015e-4ab1-b05f-8a31a0d7bf05, 60378746-33f3-431b-af7b-787e70b42abd, a0b0f4dc-b400-4bcc-9769-4218aa2b36d5, 2a61f737-7c49-4089-b57f-ad0f5d11aad2, 16565fc6-93f9-4a75-b7c0-d9e4a8a9bdcd, 17861cff-5836-4ab5-9db1-1d45f7f02a2f, 1275a991-d4ed-4092-a621-383a497ce39c, d696e9e9-89c0-49db-aac9-3211867a76af, e26c4979-9977-4c6d-8658-6bd09c10bc5a, 73b0f66c-e502-46e5-8b56-449e098b1a4e, c52b8533-f800-446f-bba3-37502f5b3dd9, a78132d6-8234-4714-a1c2-60437cf39a93, 17925ac9-7d8d-4d76-bafb-006adc04474c, 2838c740-0758-4b46-9c9a-633b0f0d6355, e52a6705-03b7-488e-a24e-92d22eb397f1, 1783d68a-6c53-4681-ac63-2b23adc425ab, e15fed51-a1fa-4170-a584-dd21ad08e5d9, 13f409c5-6344-4c3a-81e0-a25cb9a5f4ec, 46e8e790-41b5-4847-a42d-91ab23a57493, 844b5dbf-0554-4e67-8e58-f5abd8348bbf, 45860ceb-55ee-4101-94b6-89c4aa0ae787, acd0e351-2403-4e2f-a2e3-f895c278efd0, 0f23789a-3cf8-46e1-8e2c-fba96bef4abc, fd73d963-d482-4025-88e9-5cca69d79684, 12c9a77c-6787-4d79-95cd-333b3a3a3789, dfc68a8a-ceaa-4b6d-a246-af634257c292, 41d3c80b-41e8-485a-99bb-167a9257f756, 6777be08-26e2-4756-9845-29269d27e671, c0431a07-458b-42e0-b02c-b0c54abc4c0a, 40cc767c-124f-4348-a7a2-b23f38800df4, afa88c69-8e7d-4483-b1eb-3c6129e3109d, 2475159b-689d-43aa-bf29-63e95887fe5e, 459b94c7-ce5d-4eb4-88be-502b969fd7a4, deca47ca-c807-44d7-bb6f-f5270742c27e, 9cffe461-2914-470f-bbda-d58f99fe1121, 3f1a6931-d618-4603-a025-6cb3dad3a0d9, f8849784-1106-4add-8ac5-f5f9b4bba01c, 1f45f8bb-f497-4535-8259-656ada360dd3, c09c596f-9172-4c7c-866e-9b220655cf94, 4cfabd51-90c9-48a2-8668-2b363a1763b6, 8fc34c34-aeed-4bdb-b087-b106c91599a7, c2f672da-1a52-42b0-8f1f-16926cca9ca8, 881f7add-b2fc-4b0e-b1b4-d181c05fa6a6, f99a6a52-acdd-476c-bc07-ba1452cf6dcf, 0086cda0-b7bf-41cc-995c-815baed38240], title=NFL Player Cards: Titans, tags=[], noteType=GROUP, flagged=false, createdBy=heliograf, allowMoreThanOnce=false, captchaProtected=false, adminEmailId=APIADMINUSER@washpost.com, slug=nfl-player-cards:titans, live=true, photoUploaded=false, status=ACTIVE}, _service_=com.washingtonpost.platform.castor.contents.JgeContentService, 