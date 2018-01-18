

Change is coming to the New England Patriots after this season, and that’s even if the pillars of their dynasty — quarterback Tom Brady, Coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft — remain together as promised.

Belichick’s top coaching lieutenants, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, are poised to exit for head coaching jobs, leaving Belichick to hit the reset button soon after he either hoists a sixth Lombardi Trophy or suffers an excruciating near miss.

It is reminiscent of Belichick losing offensive coordinator Charlie Weis and defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel following the 2004 season, after the Patriots’ third Super Bowl triumph in a span of four years. It would take the Patriots another 10 years to win another Super Bowl, although they reached two in the interim.

“It impacted us at the time,” one former member of the organization said. “But we had also trained some folks to be replacements that were good.”

Following the departures of Weis to Notre Dame and Crennel to the Cleveland Browns, both as head coaches, the Patriots elevated Eric Mangini from secondary coach to defensive coordinator. Belichick did not name an offensive coordinator for the 2005 season. But he had McDaniels on his offensive staff as his quarterbacks coach, and he promoted McDaniels to offensive coordinator for the 2006 season.

The transition was, in some ways, seamless. The Patriots, after all, have won their division 15 times in 17 seasons since 2001. But the next nine seasons were, by their standards, slightly less dominant. They reached the Super Bowl twice during that span and lost both times to the New York Giants. They lost three times in the AFC championship game.

The exits of McDaniels and Patricia could come at a similarly high point of the Patriots’ extended run of prosperity. They host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in the AFC championship game and are two victories from what would be their third Super Bowl title in a span of four seasons.

McDaniels appears headed to Indianapolis for the head coaching job of the Colts. He has rehabilitated his coaching reputation in his second go-round with the Patriots after his brief and unsuccessful head coaching stint with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010. He has taken his time to pick what he feels is the right opportunity for his second head coaching chance, and much will depend for him in Indianapolis on the ability of Andrew Luck to return to form and be a franchise quarterback again after missing all of this season following shoulder surgery.

Patricia is set to land in Detroit as the Lions’ head coach. He’ll work with a former Patriots executive in Lions General Manager Bob Quinn. And he’ll have a franchise quarterback in place in Matthew Stafford. There is no major rebuilding project required, with the Lions coming off a 9-7 season that nevertheless cost Jim Caldwell his coaching job.

But for Belichick and the Patriots, the process of moving on without McDaniels and Patricia won’t be quite the same as the regrouping that took place after Weis and Crennel left. Belichick will turn 66 in April. Quarterback Tom Brady turns 41 in August. The end of the Patriots’ dynasty, at least with this cast of primary characters, is in sight, if it hasn’t yet quite arrived.

There has been speculation that this will be the last season together for Brady, Belichick and Kraft. There have been multiple reports of tension between Brady and Belichick over the role of Brady’s friend, business partner and trainer, Alex Guerrero. ESPN reported that Kraft ordered Belichick to trade backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo — if true, an intrusion by ownership that could contribute to the sense that Belichick could be on his way out.

But Kraft and others in the organization have denied that, saying that Kraft and Belichick discussed Garoppolo’s contract last summer and didn’t speak of the issue again until after Belichick had arranged the trade-deadline deal with the San Francisco 49ers. Kraft and Belichick have said they fully expect Belichick to coach the team next season.

If Belichick indeed stays, he will have to reconstruct his coaching staff. The possible successor-in-waiting to Patricia is linebackers coach Brian Flores, who remains in contention for the vacant head coaching job of the Arizona Cardinals. Wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea could be the leading in-house candidate to replace McDaniels. But some around the NFL are surprised that the Patriots did not line up a deal with Brian Daboll. The former Patriots offensive assistant just left the University of Alabama to become the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills.

“In any decision that involves personnel on the team, I always try to do what’s best for the football team,” Belichick said this week. “That’s what goes into it. There could be a thousand things. So if you’re signing a player, drafting a player, however you acquire a player or coach or a scout or an administrative position, then I always try to think of what’s the best thing for the football team.

“You look at what the team needs. You look at what that area requires or one thing might be more important than another in that particular time or situation. … Every situation is different. All people are different. Everybody has their own personality, strengths, weaknesses and so forth. … It just depends on each individual situation and what the circumstances are on the team and who the people are that are available.”

Familiarity with him and with the Patriots is not necessarily the overriding consideration, Belichick said during one of his media sessions this week.

“Everybody’s different,” he said. “We’re all different. To me, there’s no right or wrong answer. There’s no set model. The only thing that’s consistent for me is doing what’s best for the football team. I mean, I know that’s hard for some people to understand why I would think like that. But that’s the only way I can really put it into any kind of context. What other agenda is there?”

For now, it’s all about the Patriots’ push for an eighth Super Bowl appearance with Belichick and Brady and a sixth title.

“Each year is its own year,” safety Duron Harmon said during a news conference this week. “Each day is its own day. And he [Belichick] does a great job of just literally focusing on what you’re supposed to focus on that week — not looking down the road, not looking in the rearview mirror but focusing on the task at hand. He does a great job of getting all his players to buy into that, myself included — just focusing, focusing on the task at hand.

“And when you do that, you put all your energy and your effort into that, it allows you to have a good grasp on the game. It allows you to play the game the right way, respect the game. And he just does a great job of it.”

