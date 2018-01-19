

The Raiders hired Jon Gruden as their coach (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The NFL has determined that the Oakland Raiders complied with the Rooney Rule, in its view, during the process that led to the hiring of Jon Gruden as the team’s coach.

The league reviewed the matter after the Fritz Pollard Alliance, the diversity group that works closely with the NFL on its minority hiring practices, asked for an investigation based on concerns about the possibility the Raiders had a deal with Gruden in place before interviewing minority candidates for the job.

“The NFL confirmed today that its review of the hiring of Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden complied with the Rooney Rule and that the club conducted bona fide interviews with minority candidates as part of its search process,” the league said in a written statement Friday.

Under the rule, named for late Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney, each NFL team with a head coaching vacancy must interview at least one minority candidate. The NFL fined former Detroit Lions president Matt Millen $200,000 in 2003 for failing to comply and, at the time, threatened a fine of $500,000 or more for any future violation.

The Raiders said they complied with the rule by interviewing Bobby Johnson, their tight ends coach, and Tee Martin, the offensive coordinator at USC.

The Fritz Pollard Alliance said last week it was “deeply concerned by reports” that Raiders owner Mark Davis had reached an agreement with Gruden before interviewing any minority candidates, which would constitute a violation of the rule, according to the group. Both the Fritz Pollard Alliance and the league previously had said they believed Raiders complied.

Gruden signed a 10-year contract worth as much as $100 million to return to coaching from ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast booth. ESPN, still his employer at the time, reported on the day before the Raiders’ season finale that the team was readying a lucrative contract offer to try to lure Gruden back to coaching. The Raiders fired Jack Del Rio as their coach on the same day their season ended.

