

Michael Bennett’s time with the Seahawks could be coming to an end. (David Goldman/AP)

Seahawks’ Bennett on the block?

Michael Bennett is bring shopped around the league by the Seattle Seahawks, according to a report Thursday by ESPN. The 10th-year defensive end is coming off a season in which he was second on the team with 8.5 sacks, but was also hampered by injuries for a second straight year and will turn 33 in November.

Last season was tumultuous for Bennett in other respects, as well, as he stepped into the void created by Colin Kaepernick’s absence and became one of the NFL’s most outspoken social activists. Bennett was among the relatively few players who staged protests during the national anthem at the very start of the season, and unlike many, he continued to do so through all of his team’s games. He also made national headlines when he claimed to have been the victim of excessive force by Las Vegas police in August.

Speaking Thursday at the NFL’s draft combine in Indianapolis, Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll did not deny reports that Bennett was on the trade block, saying, “I haven’t talked to Mike in a while now, but it’s the time of year, conversations going in all directions.”

After the Seahawks’ regular season finale in December, Bennett said (via the News Tribune), “I probably won’t be back next year.”

“Just seems like it’s a young man’s game. I can see them going younger, with younger players,” the three-time Pro Bowler said at the time. “That’s part of the game.”

Bennett played in all 16 games last season, but he battled plantar fascia and knee problems, as well as a toe injury that has dogged him for several years. In 2016, Bennett missed five games after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.

Bennett is under contract through 2020, and even if the Seahawks were to cut him, he would still account for $5.2 million in dead money charges against the 2018 salary cap. However, the team would save $2.2 million in such a move.

If Seattle is inclined to part ways with Bennett, it will almost certainly do so before March 18, when he is set to receive a $3 million roster bonus.

The Seattle Times reported Thursday that the Seahawks “would also love to find a trade partner for cornerback Jeremy Lane,” who is otherwise expected to be released. Lane was sent to the Texans last season as part of the Duane Brown trade, but was later returned to the Seahawks after failing a physical. — Des Bieler

Browns discuss No. 1 pick plans

INDIANAPOLIS — The Cleveland Browns need plenty of help, given their pitiable total of one victory over the past two seasons. They also have plenty of opportunities to get it. They possess five picks in the first two rounds of this year’s NFL draft, including the draft’s first and fourth overall choices.

So the Browns and their new general manager, John Dorsey, are in control of how this draft unfolds. Dorsey said Thursday he’s keeping all options open, including the possibility of trading the No. 1 overall selection.

“There’s a lot of things I can do at No. 1 and not just get a quarterback as well,” Dorsey said at the NFL scouting combine. “My door is wide open. If somebody wants to come up and talk to me about a trade, I’m willing to trade. Also, I’m going to do what’s best for this organization. And I will do that.”

The Browns overhauled their front office late in a winless 2017 season but retained Hue Jackson as their coach. Dorsey was hired as the GM responsible for trying to return the team to respectability.

“I think right now we’re early in the process,” he said. “We are still trying to finalize our preparation with regards to the college draft. Of course we’re here. We’re finally meeting some players. And it’s early in the process.”

The previous Browns’ regime passed up chances to select Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson in the last two NFL drafts. If not for their season-ending knee injuries, Wentz might have been the league’s MVP this past season for the Philadelphia Eagles and Watson probably would have been the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year for the Houston Texans.

So the widespread assumption is that the Browns will use the No. 1 pick on whichever member of this year’s highly regarded quarterback class — Sam Darnold of USC, Josh Rosen of UCLA, Josh Allen of Wyoming or Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma — Dorsey likes the best. The evaluation process intensifies for the Browns and everyone else in the coming days in Indianapolis.

“It’s always good to see them live,” Dorsey said Thursday. “It’s also just good to watch them compete against each other. But it’s also at the combine an opportunity to meet them. This is really the first time a lot of us have got a chance to meet these players, all of these players. That’s what the beauty of the combine is.”

But Dorsey did not rule out the prospect Thursday of signing a veteran quarterback in free agency. And he said he’d gladly entertain any trade offers from other teams for his lofty draft choices.

“Any good GM wants to field phone calls from all his peers,” Dorsey said. “So why wouldn’t I? That’s why I say, ‘Guys, just give me a call and see what’s up.’” — Mark Maske

Vikings emerge as favorites to land Kirk Cousins at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings increasingly are viewed within the NFL as a top contender to sign quarterback Kirk Cousins when the league’s free agent market opens later this month.

Several agents who don’t represent Cousins but who have knowledge of the upcoming market for quarterbacks said they consider the Vikings the favorite to sign Cousins, who’s eligible for unrestricted free agency after three straight 4,000-yard passing seasons for the Washington Redskins.

An executive with one NFL team expected to be in the market for a quarterback said he also expects Cousins to pick the Vikings. — Mark Maske (Read the full story)

Former Redskins GM McCloughan still consulting with Browns

INDIANAPOLIS—Former Washington Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan continues to do consulting work with the Cleveland Browns in preparation for this year’s NFL draft, Browns General Manager John Dorsey said Thursday.

Dorsey said at the NFL scouting combine that McCloughan’s role as a consultant with the Browns is “still ongoing,” and added: “Any time you can get guys like that, that does nothing but help and make you better.”

McCloughan was fired by the Redskins last year and has a grievance pending against the team. He and Dorsey have a long history dating to their days together in the Green Bay Packers’ front office.

“I have a lot of respect for Scot and his ability as a professional,” Dorsey said Thursday. “He and I have known each other for a very long time. There’s one thing that you never forget: Experience goes a long way in this business. And he has unbelievable experience. He’s done a wonderful job of helping establish other franchises moving forward. I feel very lucky to have Scot come help us out for a little while in a consulting role.”

The quarterback-needy Browns have the draft’s first and fourth overall selections. McCloughan is said to be lobbying for the Browns to go with Oklahoma’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

Asked Thursday about McCloughan’s affinity for Mayfield as a prospect, Dorsey said: “I’ve always said God created two ears and one mouth for a reason. I think my responsibility is to listen. And there’s a lot of strong voices within that room, and not just that personnel room, the coaching staff as well. We have some experienced evaluators of the quarterback position. So it’s my responsibility for this organization moving forward to listen to everybody. At the end of the day, we’re gonna do what’s best for the Cleveland Browns moving forward.”

Dorsey also was asked how much say Browns Coach Hue Jackson will have in the quarterback decision.

“It’s us together,” Dorsey said. “It’s the Cleveland Browns organization making this decision together.”

Garoppolo secured, Niners look to take next step as contenders

INDIANAPOLIS — As the San Francisco 49ers enter Year 2 of the tenures of General Manager John Lynch and Coach Kyle Shanahan, spirits have been lifted and expectations have been raised.

The pace of their rebuilding project quickened considerably when the 49ers made a trade-deadline deal this past season for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, won their final five games after putting Garoppolo into the lineup and then re-signed him to a record-setting contract to take him off the free agent market without having to franchise-tag him.

“There’s no mistaking that when he came in and started playing, it lifted our team,” Lynch said Thursday at the NFL scouting combine. “It lifted everyone around him. … It became clear in our minds this is the guy we want to move forward with. And we’re pleased that we’ve done it.”

Garoppolo’s five-year, $137.5 million deal to remain in San Francisco makes him, for now, the highest-paid player in league history. That distinction is likely to be temporary, with Kirk Cousins and Drew Brees eligible for free agency and the Green Bay Packers working on a new contract with Aaron Rodgers. But that matters little to the 49ers. They have their quarterback.

“It didn’t happen in the draft process last year,” Lynch said. “But some fortuitous things kind of broke our way during the season. I really commend Kyle for his patience once we got Jimmy, allowing him to take time to learn the system as best he could. Everybody was saying, ‘Play him. Hey, you traded for him.’ He made sure he was at a spot where we were setting him up for success. … He played really well and he made our team better.

“Then it became a focus: Let’s get him locked up. I think it was a deal that worked out for everyone. I think we’re very appreciative to Jimmy and [agent] Don Yee and his team that we were able to do it so swiftly. I think that’s a huge bonus for us that we have him locked up going into free agency. I think it makes it a place where a lot of people want to be. And we’re excited about that.”

If Lynch is right that Garoppolo’s presence will enhance the Niners’ chances to add other players in free agency, the climb back to respectability and contender status could be accelerated even further.

“We also know that there’s a lot that remains,” Lynch said. “The story is not yet written, and Jimmy knows that. That’s one thing he’s very cognizant of, that we’ve got a lot of work to do. And we’ve got a lot of work to do as a team. Bill Parcells said it best: You are what your record says you are. We were a 6-10 team. We were 1-5 in our division. Did we finish strong? Absolutely.

“I can tell you that in Tampa when we were trying to turn it around [when Lynch played for the Buccaneers], there were years we finished strong. That doesn’t guarantee success the next year. So it’s back to trying to improve our franchise in every way we can. And it’s back to good, old-fashioned hard work to make sure that we do carry the momentum that we had forward into next year.” — Mark Maske

Panthers excited to see what Norv Turner can do

INDIANAPOLIS — The Carolina Panthers returned to the NFL playoffs this past season but failed to advance beyond the opening round. That led Coach Ron Rivera to tinker with his coaching staff to try to get the most from quarterback Cam Newton and the offense, as Rivera ousted coordinator Mike Shula and replaced him with Norv Turner, the former head coach of the Washington Redskins, Oakland Raiders and San Diego Chargers.

Rivera previously worked for Turner in San Diego, and he said Thursday he’s eager to see what Turner will do with the Carolina offense.

“It’ll be cool,” Rivera said at the NFL scouting combine. “A lot of memories as to the things that we did when we were in San Diego, watching the way Coach handles things as far as the offense is concerned, watch him talk about how he wants to approach things offensively, the way he wants to have things done. The excitement in his voice has been really cool. It really has because I was fortunate enough to be around him, to be part of the success we had in San Diego…. It’s been good.”

Rivera said he expects Turner to tweak the offense but not necessarily overhaul it, given that Turner coaching pupil Rob Chudzinski previously was the Panthers’ offensive coordinator under Rivera.

“I don’t know how much of a difference there will be in the scheme,” Rivera said. “A lot of this stuff started with Norv. When I brought Rob Chudzinski in, Chud had worked for Norv on a couple occasions. So a lot of things that we do, we did when I was with Norv in San Diego. I think there are some things in terms of the way we’re going to run the ball, the way he wants to attack that, some of the throws that we’ll make, some of the different types of routes we’ll run. But it’s not gonna be that much different in terms of overall scheme. But it will have Norv’s flair to it.” — Mark Maske

Redskins GM all but rules out franchise tag for Kirk Cousins

INDIANAPOLIS — The Washington Redskins have all but ruled out the possibility of placing the franchise tag on veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins for a third time, Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Doug Williams told reporters Tuesday afternoon at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“He’s a free agent for sure,” Williams said, adding that he “doesn’t think” the organization will opt to tag Cousins and pay him a guaranteed $34.5 million in 2018.

The Redskins technically have until next Tuesday’s deadline to designate Cousins for the tag, thereby keeping the quarterback from hitting free agency in a few weeks. — Kimberley Martin (Read the full story)

Colts say they won’t re-sign Frank Gore

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have informed running back Frank Gore that they don’t intend to re-sign him, Coach Frank Reich and General Manager Chris Ballard said. Ballard delivered that news to Gore after the season.

“I am aware that Chris and Frank did have a discussion once the season was over,” Reich said Wednesday. “And out of respect to Frank so he could know exactly what was going on, Chris was right up front and said that probably we’re moving on to make the roster a little bit younger at that position.”

Ballard confirmed that news later Wednesday.

Gore, who turns 35 in May, is eligible for free agency after spending the past three seasons with the Colts. He is the fifth-leading rusher in NFL history. — Mark Maske

Matt Patricia won’t clear up the Malcolm Butler Super Bowl mystery

Matt Patricia may be out from under the thumb of New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick, but that doesn’t mean he’s suddenly going to become bubbly and talkative.

Now the coach of the Detroit Lions, Patricia was asked about the mysterious circumstances surrounding the Super Bowl benching of cornerback Malcolm Butler, when Patricia was still the Patriots’ defensive coordinator. Belichick has still not cleared up the reasons for the surprise benching, other than to say he put the “players and game plan out there that we thought would be the best, like we always do.” Naturally, Patricia was asked about the incident by reporters as the NFL combine began.

“To be honest with you, as far as the Patriots are concerned — and this is really how I feel about it — I’m going to be extremely respectful to Coach Belichick and his organization and I’m going to let him answer any questions that have to do with the Patriots,” Patricia said (via the Boston Globe). “I have obviously a lot of love for New England, but I have a new team.”

Butler, the hero of the Patriots’ Super Bowl XLIX victory three years ago, did not play a defensive snap in this year’s loss to the Eagles, and New England is likely to allow him to leave as a free agent. The New York Jets, according to early buzz out of the combine, are interested in Butler. Patricia had nothing negative to say about the defensive back.

“I would characterize my relationship with Malcolm as extremely strong,” Patricia said. “I love Malcolm a lot. Like all my players, he’s like one of my sons. I want to make sure that he does everything to the best and I hope the best for him. That’s really all I’m going to say about Malcolm.”

Rumors flourished after the surprise move, with Butler writing on social media that he would never do anything to hurt his team’s chances, that he never missed curfew during Super Bowl week and that he never “participated [in] any of the ridiculous activities being reported,” including attending a Rick Ross concert. The reports, Butler wrote, “are not only false, but hurtful, to me and my family.”

That drew an enthusiastic “like” from Tom Brady. Maybe the quarterback could put an end to the story? Nah. Not happening. — Cindy Boren

Giants GM stresses team can’t miss on a QB at No. 2

INDIANAPOLIS — General manager Dave Gettleman is adamant Eli Manning remains a franchise quarterback, even though an eventual replacement could be in play when the Giants pick No. 2 overall in April. However, there doesn’t seem to be a sense of urgency to address the position as Gettleman heads into his first draft directing the Giants, and he could target a player at another position that could provide immediate help for a team that finished 3-13 last season.

“If [the quarterback prospect is] the right guy, if you think that guy can be a franchise quarterback like Eli has been, and still is as far as I’m concerned, then you do it,” Gettleman said. “You make a mistake on a quarterback, especially this high and even in the first round, it sets you back five years. It kills you. You’ve got to be right.”

Manning was benched for a game by former coach Ben McAdoo in November, ending a 210-game streak of regular season starts, but returned to the starting lineup the following week. The 14-year veteran threw for 3,468 yards with 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2017 and is in the twilight of his career, but that won’t force the front office to take a signal caller early.

“You have to look at the whole picture,” Gettleman said. “You cannot work in a vacuum. You’ve got to step back and look at your whole program. You’ve got to take everything into consideration.

“I’ve said it multiple times, [Manning] can still play.”

Quarterbacks are expected to come off the board early and often during the draft’s first round with the Browns, Giants, Bills, Jets and Cardinals all in the market at the position. Wyoming’s Josh Allen, USC’s Sam Darnold, UCLA’s Josh Rosen, Louisville’s Lamar Jackson and Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield could all be top-10 selections.

New York signed five-year veteran Geno Smith, who started the single game in place of Manning, to a one-year deal before the 2017 season. Former third-round pick Davis Webb is entering his second season and is on a four-year rookie deal. — Kareem Copeland

Eagles leaning towards keeping Nick Foles

INDIANAPOLIS — For the Philadelphia Eagles, the celebration of their Super Bowl triumph is done and it’s time to get back to work. Preparations for next season are underway and one of the biggest orders of offseason business for the team’s brain trust is deciding what to do with Nick Foles, the reigning Super Bowl MVP who is slated to return to backup status when franchise quarterback Carson Wentz returns from his knee injury.

“Our intention is to keep all our good players,” Howie Roseman, the team’s top front office football executive, said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Roseman stopped short of declaring unequivocally that Foles will not be traded to get something in return for him with his value so high. But he said that, ideally, the Eagles would retain Wentz, Foles and young quarterback Nate Sudfeld. — Mark Maske (Read the full story)

Vance Joseph knows QB is an issue for Broncos, but it’s not the only one

INDIANAPOLIS — Vance Joseph spent his rookie season as an NFL head coach in Denver patching together the Broncos’ quarterback situation with Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch and Brock Osweiler. He knows that cannot happen again if the Broncos are going to be more successful than they were this past season.

“We played three quarterbacks last year,” Joseph said Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine. “No one wants to do that. You want one guy and one guy only. Obviously if someone gets injured, you want to have a capable backup. But you don’t want to play three quarterbacks. So I think all of us involved [know] we’ll get better by not playing three quarterbacks.”

Joseph was retained by the Broncos’ front office football czar, John Elway, after the Broncos’ 5-11 season. Elway’s next major task is to fix the team’s quarterback situation, perhaps by pursuing Kirk Cousins in free agency.

But whatever the Broncos do at quarterback, Joseph said Wednesday, they also must get improved play at other positions.

“We have to play better at quarterback,” Joseph said. “That’s apparent. But we have to also protect better. And we can play better defense, also. So it’s not just the quarterback position that we have to get better at. It’s a full team effort.” — Mark Maske

Jon Gruden returns to a changed NFL seeking to turn back the clock

INDIANAPOLIS — Jon Gruden may be the new guy on the head-coaching scene, but he’s determined to pick up right where he left off 20 years ago.

Asked about the proliferation of NFL teams relying heavily on advanced statistics, Gruden made it clear that he’s an old-school guy determined to get back to basics. His philosophy, he said, is to take things back. Way back.

“Are you talking about the analytics? The GPS? All the modern technology? Man, I’m trying to throw the game back to 1998. Really,” Gruden said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, when asked about the potential overload of information for teams using analytics.

This is Gruden’s first NFL scouting combine of his second go-round as a head coach, part of readjusting to life in the league after leaving ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast booth to return to the Oakland Raiders.

He previously coached the Raiders from 1998-2001 and last coached in 2008 with Tampa Bay, compiling a 57-55 record and winning Super Bowl XXXVII with the Buccaneers before his firing. Since then, Gruden has spent much of his time in the broadcast booth. And now he’s eager to get back on the sidelines and coach the “the old-fashioned way.”

“As a broadcaster, I went around and observed every team, asked a lot of questions, took a look at the facilities, how they’re doing business,” said Gruden, who signed a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders in January. There’s a stack of analytical data … that people don’t even know how to read it. It’s one thing to have the data … It’s another thing to know how to read the damn thing.

“So, I’m not going to rely on GPSes and all the modern technology,” added Gruden. “I will certainly have some people who are professional who can help me from that regard. But I just think doing things the old-fashioned way is a good way. And we’re going to try to lean the needle that way.”

The influx and popularity of advanced analytics are just one way the league has changed since Gruden left its coaching ranks. Gruden said he is also struggling with the limitations on the amount of contact that he can have with his players in the early stages of the offseason under the terms of the current collective bargaining agreement.

“It’s a lot different because you’re not allowed to have any interaction with the players,” he said. “I’ve always complained about that since the new CBA came in place. A lot of players would come to see me in Tampa to get their football fix. So you’re not allowed to have contact with these guys. But what’s most discouraging to me is we’ve got to make some decisions on our roster, on salaries, on players and their futures, and you can’t even meet them. I don’t know these guys. I’ve never coached them. I’ve never met half of them. So that’s been very, very difficult for me. And I’ve been emotional about it at times.”

Gruden does know Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, having spent time with him before Carr was drafted as part of Gruden’s role as an ESPN analyst. Gruden said Wednesday that wide receiver Amari Cooper will be a “headliner” of the Raiders’ offense under Gruden. He sees an ongoing role, he said, for running back Marshawn Lynch, who came out of retirement before this past season to join the Raiders, Lynch’s hometown team.

“One of the reasons I’m excited to be with the Raiders is to join forces with Lynch,” Gruden said. “But we’ll see what happens. Obviously we’ve got to take a look at the entire roster. But I’m counting on him. I’m counting on him being a big part of our football team.”

Gruden said he will, by necessity, be a different coach than he was when he last coached in the NFL in 2008 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“You obviously have to change a little bit,” he said. “But I think the roots, the foundation of what I know is gonna stay in place. We’re gonna adapt to what the rules are and what our roster allows us to put out there every week. I think that’s the uncomfortable thing right now is I don’t know exactly what that’s gonna be. … We’ve got plenty of people to help me adapt. And that, we will do. But it’s frustrating right now because we don’t know exactly who’s going to be with us.”

After his extended absence from the league, Gruden knows the spotlight will be on him during his return and he’s embraced it so far.

“It’s been really cool,” Gruden said. “Not many people get a chance to go back and do it a second time. It’s a neat story for me because I want to take advantage of the opportunity. I know I have a lot to prove.”

Gruden said he will participate in the Raiders’ player-evaluation tasks this week at the combine. And he might have a night or two out on the town as well, he said.

“I might be out after curfew a few times this week,” Gruden said, “because I got a pass from my wife.” — Mark Maske and Kimberley Martin

NFL, NFLPA vow reduction in concussions for players

INDIANAPOLIS — Medical leaders of the NFL and the NFL Players Association said Wednesday they are committed to taking steps to attempt to curb the number of concussions suffered by players.

Concussions rose sharply this past season. Players suffered 291 concussions during the 2017 preseason and regular season, according to the league’s injury data, up 16 percent from the 250 concussions suffered by players in 2016.

“All of us want to take an aggressive approach toward: How can we reduce concussions?” said Thom Mayer, the NFLPA’s medical director.

Mayer’s comments came during a meeting of the NFL’s head, neck and spine committee, the first half-hour of which was opened to a small group of reporters.

Mayer told the group of doctors and other medical experts assembled for the meeting it is “imperative” that teams’ coaches be educated on how concussions are being suffered by players. That includes position coaches as well as head coaches, Mayer told the group.

Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said during the meeting that the increase in concussions is “a disappointment,” and told the group: “This, to me, is a call to action.”

A slide shown to committee members said potential steps to be taken toward reducing the number of concussions suffered by players include ensuring that more players wear better-performing helmets; focusing in particular on decreasing the number of concussions suffered by players during preseason practices; and studying issues related to the style of play.

Sills said each NFL team will be provided with its individual injury report, showing officials for each franchise how their team’s injury data compares to the league-wide averages.

When the NFL publicly released its preliminary injury data last month, it said there were 281 concussions suffered by players during the 2017 preseason and regular season, compared to 243 diagnosed concussions suffered by players during the 2016 preseason and regular season. — Mark Maske

This time, it’s other NFL owners (not Roger Goodell) vs. Jerry Jones

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the major off-field story lines of the turbulent 2017 NFL season was Jerry Jones vs. Roger Goodell. The Dallas Cowboys owner tried — unsuccessfully, as it turned out — to prevent the NFL commissioner’s five-year contract extension from being completed.

The fallout from that has continued this week, with the league planning to force Jones to reimburse more than $2 million in legal fees incurred by the owners’ compensation committee and the league in connection to Jones’s actions regarding Goodell’s contract extension and the six-game suspension of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Jones is contesting that order by the league and has requested an appeal hearing before Goodell, multiple people familiar with the sport’s inner workings said here Tuesday. Under league rules, the hearing will be conducted and the matter will be decided by Goodell or a person designated by him.

But, according to several people familiar with the case, it would be misguided to regard this penalty and the haggling over it as a revival of Goodell vs. Jones. Instead, they said, it is far more about other NFL owners vs. Jones. The impetus for the punishment of Jones being imposed came from owners, those people said.

One person with knowledge of the case said Tuesday that “numerous owners” were involved in the deliberations. The owners’ finance committee was made aware of the penalty, along with other owners. Another person familiar with the situation estimated that as many as 29 of the 32 owners are in favor of the approach being taken with Jones.

The league is utilizing a 1997 resolution that any owner who takes legal action against the league or fellow owners must pay both sides’ legal fees. A person familiar with the league’s inner workings said Tuesday that the resolution has been put into effect previously but refused to provide further details.

Jones never has been one to back down from a skirmish, as he demonstrated late last year when he said it was the wrong time to make such an enormous financial commitment to Goodell and more owners, in his view, should have input into the commissioner’s contract. If Jones remains combative on the issue, there could be more tempestuousness ahead for the league. — Mark Maske

Vikings have three free agent QBs and the Kirk Cousins rumors have begun

In a complex quarterback market in which teams are jockeying for position as free agency approaches, the Vikings reportedly are willing to let all three of their quarterbacks become free agents. That has left open the possibility of Minnesota chasing Kirk Cousins.

Minnesota wouldn’t be alone, though. A number of teams — the Jets, Broncos, Cardinals and others — need a quarterback and figure to line up to speak with Cousins’s agent, Mike McCartney, at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week. But the 49ers, who reached an agreement to keep Jimmy Garoppolo, and Jaguars, who have a deal in place to retain Blake Bortles, are not among them. Nor are the Saints likely to need a quarterback. Although Drew Brees can become a free agent, he is not expected to leave New Orleans. — Cindy Boren (Read full story)

Start-up football league picks up adidas partnership

INDIANAPOLIS — The start-up professional football league founded by prominent NFL player agent Don Yee has added some significant business backing. The fledgling league, Pacific Pro Football, and adidas announced Wednesday that they’d agreed to a partnership by which the sporting goods company becomes a founding partner in the league.

Yee, whose list of clients includes quarterbacks Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers, plans for the league to begin play in the summer of 2019 with four teams based in Southern California.

The league previously announced plans to employ players less than four years removed from high school graduation, potentially preparing them for future NFL careers.

“We are grateful for adidas’ belief in our vision that there is a need for an alternative path to the NFL,” Yee said in a written statement. “Adidas is one of the world’s great brands and innovators, and they will help us create many new jobs and a league that supports the proper development of football players.”

The league has no formal ties to the NFL. But at a time when NFL officials have expressed curiosity about the possibilities for exploring the establishment of a developmental league for young players, and quarterbacks in particular, the upstart league’s viability and staying power could be worth monitoring.

“We’re always looking to create new and different things for the industry,” Mark King, the president of adidas North America, said in a written statement. “With Pacific Pro Football, we’re doing something that’s never been done before. We’re providing innovative opportunities for aspiring professional athletes and creating new avenues for them to reach the pros. Together we’re shaping the future of the sport. This is a future we believe in, and we’re excited to help create it.” — Mark Maske