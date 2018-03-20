

The NFL is considering changes to its anthem policy after two years of protests by players. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)

NFL owners are not scheduled to vote at next week’s annual league meeting on possible changes to the sport’s national anthem policy, according to a person familiar with the issue.

Owners are scheduled to gather this weekend in Orlando and meet there early next week.

They are to discuss the anthem policy and issues related to it, but no vote is planned, according to the person familiar with the league’s inner workings who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic.

[ NFL sets new definition for controversial catch rule ]

That is consistent with what others close to the situation said in recent weeks. A person familiar with the owners’ thinking said there would be discussions on the national anthem policy at this meeting aimed toward a possible resolution at the May owners’ meeting in Atlanta.

That person said that all possibilities remain under consideration, from making no change to the policy to keeping players in the locker rooms until after the anthem is played before games to requiring players to stand for the anthem.

The NFL’s policy, outlined in its game operations manual, requires players to be on the sideline for the anthem and suggests but does not require that they stand. The league did not discipline teams last season for instances in which players were not on the sideline for the anthem.

The league, Commissioner Roger Goodell, owners and players received sharp criticism by President Trump and some fans last season for protests by some players during the national anthem.

