

Kansas State’s Mike McGuirl celebrates as Kentucky’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) reacts. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Oh, South region, you crazy, beautiful thing. After 11-seed Loyola Chicago continued its Cinderella run by reaching the region final, No. 9 Kansas State removed the last bulwark against complete lunacy by knocking off Kentucky, 61-58.

Following the defeats of the top four seeds in the region before the Sweet 16, which had never happened before in tournament history, No. 5 Kentucky was left as the highest-seeded team and a strong favorite to reach the Final Four. Instead, Kansas State will vie for that honor against Loyola — in the first 9-vs.-11 matchup in tournament history.

Only 17,676 of 17.3 million brackets have No. 9 K-State vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago in the Elite 8. https://t.co/7VOOqIO4Bp — ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) March 23, 2018

KSU’s Barry Brown Jr. sank the game-winning layup with 18 seconds left, but before his squad could celebrate it had to sweat out a late three-point attempt by Kentucky. When that shot bounced off the rim, Brown and Co. could celebrate their first-ever win over one of college basketball’s most prestigious programs.

Xavier Sneed led Kansas State with 22 points, while P.J. Washington paced Kentucky with 18. In its losing effort, Coach John Calipari’s Wildcats connected on just three of 12 three-pointers, whereas KSU went nine for 22 from long range.

WHAT A TAKE pic.twitter.com/VHCvSttv0Y — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 23, 2018

Florida State takes out Gonzaga

Gonzaga had entered Thursday on a 16-game winning streak, the longest of any team left in the tournament — and now Gonzaga is no longer left in the tournament. Ninth-seeded Florida State became the third of four teams in the Sweet 16 to spring an upset, pulling away from the fourth-seeded Bulldogs for a 75-60 win in the West region.

Only the Seminoles’ upcoming opponent in the region final, third-seeded Michigan, managed to beat a lower-seeded team Thursday, as it trounced No. 7 Texas A&M earlier in the evening. FSU took large lead in the second half but saw Gonzaga creep to within 53-49 with 10 minutes left before going on a 22-11, game-ending run.

Terance Mann’s 18 points led the Seminoles, who had 19 assists to the Bulldogs’ seven. Rui Hachimura led Gonzaga with 16 points, but his team shot poorly in every phase, going 20 of 59 from the field, including five of 20 on three-pointers, and 15 of 24 on free throws.

FSU was barely better from three, just six of 20, but it got a variety of contributions to keep its foe at arm’s length for much of the game, as 11 players scored for the Seminoles. FSU reached the Elite Eight for the first time since 1993.

Quite a sequence for Florida State

Shortly into the second half, the Seminoles extended their lead to 45-32 on a terrific sequence. FSU’s Phil Cofer soundly blocked a shot at one end of the court, leading to a breakout for teammate Terance Mann, who slammed it home.

SWAT ➡️ SLAM



Noles getting it done on both ends of the floor! #MarchMadness #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/NcWN2Bthvg — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 23, 2018

Late spurt gives Florida State nine-point halftime lead over Gonzaga

An 11-1 run to end the first half propelled Florida State to a 41-32 advantage over Gonzaga as the teams headed to the locker rooms. The ninth-seeded Seminoles are seeking their third straight upset in the tournament and a date with Michigan in the West region final.

FSU Coach Leonard Hamilton rotated 12 players into the game, with CJ Walker leading his squad with nine points. Rui Hachimura also had nine to pace the fourth-seeded Bulldogs, but his team hit just 1 of 10 three-point shots, while the Seminoles hit 5 of 13, including two from long range in the final 1:29.

[ Michigan lines up its threes and connects with Sweet 16 rout of Texas A&M ]

💧💧💧



Florida State beats the buzzer to close the first half! 🚨#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/DhCoYVeDSu — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 23, 2018

FSU jumped out to a 20-11 lead, but Gonzaga came right back with a 15-2 run, taking a brief lead. Despite his team’s halftime advantage, Hamilton said the Seminoles needed to stop “grabbing” at the Bulldogs, as FSU racked up 15 personal fouls.

Kentucky falls behind Kansas State at halftime

A slew of upsets had seemingly paved the way for Kentucky, the highest seed left in the South region, to reach the Final Four, but Coach John Calipari said Wednesday he had warned his squad not to consume the “poison” of thinking it had “an easy road.”

Sure enough, the No. 5 Wildcats found themselves losing at halftime to 9-seed Kansas State, 33-29. Kentucky shot poorly from the field, hitting just 6 of 23 field-goal attempts, but was hanging around due to a large disparity at the free-throw line, where it went 16 of 23, compared to 7 of 11 for KSU.

Kansas State, also nicknamed the Wildcats, got nine points from Xavier Sneed, while Kentucky’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all players with 13 points, continuing his eye-opening play in the tournament. Kentucky had just two assists in the first half, compared to eight for KSU.

Sister Jean happy that Loyola “broke” her bracket

So what did Sister Jean, Loyola Chicago’s 98-year-old chaplain/super-fan, make of her squad’s win Thursday, propelling the No. 11 seed to a surprising berth in the South region final? She was, of course, delighted, and had no problem with the fact that the Ramblers “broke” her bracket.

[ Loyola Chicago, on a ‘Mission from God,’ is delivered to Sweet 16 by Marques Townes ]

Sister Jean told CBS after the upset of Nevada that Loyola’s Clayton Custer jokingly apologized for the win. She had picked her beloved Ramblers to reach the the Sweet 16, making her among the few to have done so, but had them losing to Cincinnati in Thursday’s game. The Bearcats, of course, didn’t even get that far, blowing a 22-point lead in the second half to the Wolf Pack, but the latter team was unable to complete another sizable comeback, and Loyola is moving deeper into the tourney.

Loyola-Chicago’s run to the Elite 8 is even surprising Sister Jean. pic.twitter.com/TTgWE4tY6s — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 23, 2018

“I don’t care that you broke my bracket, I’m ready for the next one,” Sister Jean said she told Custer. ” … This is a great feat for us.”

“I’m happy for us, for my community, for Loyola, for the city of Chicago and for the world,” Sister Jean told The Post’s Gene Wang, “because we have people watching us all over the world. The viewing numbers on every channel should go up over this weekend, and I’m sure that it will.”

Loyola upsets Nevada, continues Cinderella run

The Ramblers keep hitting big shots late in games — and, against the odds, they keep advancing in the NCAA tournament. Loyola Chicago’s latest upset came Thursday in the Sweet 16 when the 11th-seeded squad topped No. 7 Nevada, 69-68, to set up a showdown in the South regional final with the winner of the Kentucky-Kansas State game later in the evening.

Loyola’s Marques Townes hit a three-point shot with six seconds left to give his squad a crucial four-point lead, and although Nevada’s Caleb Martin made a three-pointer of his own with two seconds to go, the Ramblers were able to run out the clock. Townes led his squad with 18 points, and teammates Clayton Custer and Aundre Jackson contributed 15 each.

Loyola-Chicago's 3 NCAA Tournament wins have come by a combined 4 points. That ties the smallest combined win margin by any team to win its first 3 games of a single tournament all time (1981 Saint Joseph's - 4). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 23, 2018

Caleb Martin led the Wolf Pack with 19 points, his twin brother Cody Martin had 16 and teammate Jordan Caroline chipped in with 19, but Nevada was unable to complete its third straight comeback from a double-digit deficit in the second half. After rallying from 22 points down against Cincinnati in the previous round, and from 14 down to Texas in the first round, the Wolf Pack did not panic went it fell behind by 40-28 with 16:42 left to play, but Loyola’s sharp shooting made the difference.

The Ramblers started the second half by going 13-for-13 from the field, and although the Wolf Pack made it close at the end, Townes had the answer, following clutch shots made in the two previous rounds by Custer and Donte Ingram. No one was happier than Loyola’s sudden-celebrity superfan, Sister Jean, the team’s 98-year-old chaplain.

Manziel watches his Aggies

It was an up-and-down day for Johnny Manziel. The former Browns quarterback took an important step toward possibly returning to the NFL Thursday, when he threw passes in front of representatives of a reported 13 teams at a pro day for the University of San Diego.

Later on Thursday, though, Manziel, who won the Heisman Trophy while at Texas A&M, had to suffer through his Aggies’ destruction at the hands of Michigan. Manziel, who is living in Los Angeles these days, was in attendance at Staples Center to see his school lose to the Wolverines, 99-74, ending its tournament run.

99 POINTS BUT THE AGGIES AIN’T ONE pic.twitter.com/J64joOgel2 — Barstool Blue (@BarstoolUofM) March 23, 2018

Michigan trounces Texas A&M

Texas A&M was only outscored by three in the second half, so the Aggies had that going for them. Unfortunately, they had already spotted the Wolverines a 24-point lead in the first 20 minutes, leaving little doubt as to which team would emerge to play in the West regional final against the winner of the Gonzaga-Florida State game later on Thursday evening.

No. 3 Michigan hit a scorching 39 of 63 shots from the field for a .619 percentage, including 14 of 24 three-pointers. A tournament-record eight Wolverines made at least one three, including freshman walk-on C.J. Baird, who was elevated early in the season from team manager and whose make with 32 seconds left put a raucous capper on his team’s rout.

What a moment for @baird_cj. Started as a student manager and turned into a walk-on as a freshman this season. Can now say that he made a three-pointer in the Sweet 16. The bench’s reaction makes it so much better, too. pic.twitter.com/YCOEmA1gUi — Josh Poloha (@JorshP) March 23, 2018

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman led Michigan with 24 points, while Tyler Davis paced Texas A&M with 24. Davis and fellow big man Robert Williams had been giving opponents fits as an imposing inside duo, but they couldn’t keep up with the Wolverines’ hot shooting, and the Aggies hurt their cause by committing 13 turnovers.

Michigan storms to huge halftime advantage over Texas A&M

Texas A&M Coach Billy Kennedy has his work cut out during halftime. One area he might want to stress to his team is perimeter defense.

Michigan, the 3-seed in the West region, strafed the No. 7 Aggies over the first 20 minutes, hitting 10 of 16 three-point shots to take a 52-28 lead. Remarkably, seven Wolverines combined to make those 10 threes, tying Louisville’s 2008 squad for the most players from one team to hit from long range in a full game in the tournament.

If you've missed any part of Texas A&M/Michigan, just watch this :32 sec clip and you will understand literally everything about this game. pic.twitter.com/pJYbtm8rgX — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 23, 2018

Mo Wagner led Michigan with 14 points, while Tyler Davis led Texas A&M with eight. The Aggies also had a whopping 10 turnovers, while the Wolverines had just one.

Loyola takes halftime lead over Nevada

Nevada took an early lead but went ice-cold late in the first half, allowing Loyola to go to the locker room on top, 28-24. Clayton Custer and Marques Townes led the 11th-seeded Ramblers with nine points each, while Cameron Krutwig provided eight to account for almost all of Loyola’s scoring.

The Wolf Pack, seventh-seeded in the South region, had a 20-12 lead nine minutes into the game, but they failed to score any points in the final 7:55, allowing the Ramblers to move ahead. Jordan Caroline led Nevada with nine points, while both teams had trouble taking care of the ball, as the Wolf Pack had seven turnovers to Loyola’s six.

Of course, a four-point halftime deficit shouldn’t faze Nevada one bit, considering it was down 22 to No. 2 Cincinnati with 11 minutes to go in the previous round before staging an epic comeback.

BEAUTIFUL BALL MOVEMENT



20-4 run by Loyola Chicago to end the first half! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/A6qXYHdskX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 22, 2018

8-year-old Mariah Musselman interviews 98-year-old Sister Jean

Mariah Musselman and Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt have a lot in common, given that both have gained renown as the cheering faces of college squads that unexpectedly reached the Sweet 16. So what’s a difference of 90 years?

Now the two have one more thing in common: a joint appearance on TBS’s pregame show Thursday, before Sister Jean’s Loyola Chicago Ramblers, the 11th seed in the South region, took on Mariah’s Nevada Wolf Pack, the seventh seed and a slight favorite in a matchup no one saw coming.

[ Take a tour of Loyola Chicago, which wasn’t a sports school until last week ]

Mariah, the 8-year-old daughter of Nevada Coach Eric Musselman, was tasked with interviewing the 98-year-old Sister Jean. The young girl got right to the point, asking Loyola’s team chaplain what she thought of the matchup.

“I think we’re going to have to work hard,” Sister Jean said of her Ramblers. “I think Nevada’s going to have to work hard, too. … I’m anxious. I’m sure you’re anxious, too. … I said to our team, I think I’m more nervous than you are.”

Befitting her youth, Mariah had to explain to Sister Jean what it meant to have “gone viral.” She said it meant that “you’re everywhere — you’re on the TV, you’re on the Internet.”

“I don’t know how it all happened, do you?” Sister Jean asked in response. They agreed their instant stardom was a surprise, with Sister Jean saying they were both “blessed” to have such an involvement with their respective teams.

For one of the them, Thursday will represent the end of a magical run, but both will be long remembered for adding greatly to the tournament’s charm. Here is their very endearing interview, which ended with a hug:

“Do you know what going viral means?”



Sister Jean & Mariah Musselman sit down for a one-on-one interview ahead of @RamblersMBB & @NevadaHoops #Sweet16 matchup. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/BwyAchA5ym — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 22, 2018

Travel troubles for both West Virginia and Villanova

BOSTON — West Virginia basketball has endured a tumultuous week of travel. After the Mountaineers advanced to the Sweet 16 with a pair of wins in San Diego last weekend, the team’s plane needed maintenance and was delayed for over an hour. By the next day, the NCAA had called and told West Virginia to leave for Boston on Tuesday instead of Wednesday to avoid complications from the impending snow storm on the East Coast.

And so the team did leave on Tuesday, but there was another scare on the flight — the cabin filled with smoke after an air-conditioning unit malfunctioned, according to West Virginia Coach Bob Huggins.

“The air-conditioning unit, something happened to it, and then we got smoke into the deal. People are saying Hail Marys and trying to think of all the bad things they did and ask for forgiveness and all that,” said Huggins, whose team will meet Villanova in the East Region semifinals on Friday night. “But it really wasn’t that bad.”

“I slept through it,” West Virginia guard Jevon Carter said.

[ Brunson vs. Carter is a classic Sweet 16 matchup with roots in junior high ]

Villanova could relate. Its trip was moved up to Wednesday afternoon because of the nor’easter, but the team’s bus got stuck on ice and snow as it tried to leave campus.

Villanova team bus having MAJOR trouble due to snow. Trying to get to airport for charter flight. So far NO luck. pic.twitter.com/EgnAlt2Pxy — mark meany (@markmeany) March 21, 2018

Once the bus was free, the team had a slight delay on the runway before taking off.

“I mean, we were probably on the bus longer than we were on the plane,” Villanova guard Jalen Brunson said. “It was pretty interesting, but I’m just glad we made it out of there.”

John Calipari says talk of Kentucky’s easy road is ‘poison’

John Calipari is most comfortable when he has something to complain about.

Before the NCAA tournament began, the topic du jour on the Kentucky coach’s mind was how difficult a path his fifth-seeded Wildcats had been handed.

So what is Calipari complaining about now that the top four seeds in the South Region all lost last weekend?

Naturally, that people are now telling his players their path is too easy.

[ NCAA broadcasts feed on the tears of young children, and critics have had enough ]

“We’re excited to be here still playing,” Calipari told reporters in Atlanta on Wednesday before facing ninth-seeded Kansas State on Thursday night. “My challenge is making sure these kids don’t drink that poison, that poison being we have an easy road.

“There are no easy roads in this tournament,” he went on. “If they drink that poison, we’ll be done Thursday. If they don’t drink the poison, it’ll be a dogfight on Thursday, and let’s see what happens.”

“Sometimes you wonder why they’re trying to paint that picture with my team … probably because they’re young and they know they don’t know better.”

Yes, that’s it — because everyone is out to get Calipari and his Wildcats. It’s not because his team’s region was ravaged by upsets, and because Kentucky is the clearest beneficiary. No, definitely not.

Are these upsets really upsets?

The theme of this year’s NCAA tournament — to an even greater degree than usual — has been the number of upsets wreaking havoc on peoples’ brackets.

From the University of Maryland Baltimore County becoming the first No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 when it knocked off Virginia last Friday, to powerhouses such as Arizona, North Carolina, Xavier, Michigan State and Cincinnati all being knocked off during the tournament’s opening weekend, the Sweet 16 arrives Thursday with nine of the top 16 seeds eliminated.

But when the question of why there have been so many upsets was posed to a coach who pulled one off — Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton, whose ninth-seeded Seminoles beat No. 1 Xavier Sunday — he had a simple answer: parity.

“See, I think that basketball is in a revolution,” Hamilton said Wednesday, as Florida State prepared to face Gonzaga on Thursday night. “I think kids are playing basketball, they enjoy it. They play in summer leagues. They’ve got tournaments. They’ve got AAU ball. They really enjoy high school ball. And I think you have kids playing good basketball all over the country. But the schools that get the players with the most recognition have notoriety, and the expectations for those schools are at such a level that sometimes you get disappointed when the notoriety doesn’t meet the success.

[ Defiant and wounded, Rick Pitino insists he did nothing wrong — and wants back in ]

“But in reality,” Hamilton continued, “I turn the TV on all the time, and I see a school that I know very little about. They’re supposed to be categorized as a mid-major school, and I say, ‘Boy, I wish I had that player. I wish I had those guys.’

“So I don’t think the word ‘upset’ is something you can use as much as we used to, because there’s parity. There are guys that are really, really enjoying how to play. And when kids find the level that they feel that they’re comfortable with, and they meet, and they’re in a system that allows them to be successful, then I think you see kids being successful and programs being successful.”

Top story lines

— Many of the tournament’s biggest stars exited last weekend, including Oklahoma’s Trae Young, Texas’s Mohamed Bamba, Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr., Michigan State’s Jaren Jackson Jr. and Alabama’s Collin Sexton. That exodus sets up a strange Sweet 16, especially for curious NBA fans. Duke’s Marvin Bagley III is perhaps the last elite NBA prospect remaining, and gets a chance on college basketball’s brightest stage to prove why he should viewed as be the top player in the draft. Kentucky freshman Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is arguably the best point guard available in June’s NBA draft, and he could also seize a Final Four platform.

— Without star players, there will be intense focus on the remaining coaches, who include some of the sport’s biggest names: John Calipari, Jay Wright, Bill Self, Bob Huggins, Jim Boeheim, John Beilein, and, of course, Mike Krzyzewski. And as John Feinstein observed last week, Coach K is in his 43rd season, but he shows no signs of slowing down.

— Loyola is probably the unlikeliest of the Sweet 16 teams, where the announced home attendances this year included 1,135, 1,289, 1,133, 1,904, 1,914 and 1,501. The Post’s Chuck Culpepper will take you on a lovely tour of the school’s Chicago campus, a place sports-unaddicted enough that student upon student will tell you they never even heard of Loyola’s 1963 basketball national title.

— If Nevada holds off Loyola, Coach Eric Musselman will probably take his shirt off.

— If Loyola is the most surprising Sweet 16 team, Texas A&M might be the most overlooked. The Aggies were once ranked No. 5 in the country, then lost seven of their next nine, and entered the tournament as an afterthought in a region packed with Final Four prospects. Their coach, Billy Kennedy, responds to challenges both professional and personal with “faith in great things.”

— Texas A&M’s opponent is third-seeded Michigan, which topped Houston with one of the tournament’s most memorable shots, a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Jordan Poole. That gave the Wolverines their third one-point win of the season. The Post’s Sally Jenkins convened some shot doctors to explain the magic behind a buzzer-beater.

— Wondering what’s most likely to happen next? The Post’s Neil Greenberg continues to update his live tournament odds, which now reveal that Duke (62 percent), Villanova (50 percent), Gonzaga (46 percent) and Kentucky (38 percent) have the best chances of advancing to the Final Four.

