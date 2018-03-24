

Freshman guard M.J. Walker is one of 10 Florida State players averaging at least 10 minutes per game this season. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — During the slate of news conferences that take place on days off during the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, typically each school will be represented by its head coach, along with two or three players sitting next to him.

But when Florida State’s delegation arrived on stage here at Staples Center on Friday afternoon, Coach Leonard Hamilton was flanked by six players — so many that they didn’t fit at the table.

It was an unorthodox approach. But for a Seminoles team that’s taken the equally unorthodox approach of playing a deep rotation in each of its three tournament wins thus far, it was a fitting one.

“Well, one of the phrases that we use to represent who we are, we’re 18 strong,” Hamilton said. “We win games by committee. We might have five guys to start, but they may not be the same five that finish.

“We believe in that philosophy. That’s who we are, that’s what it represents, and this represents who we are, the type of program we have, and how much these guys trust each other and trust our system that they feel like they all are important. It doesn’t really seem to matter with them who is playing as long as we are winning. This is a bunch of guys that are connected together. They cheer for one another.”

[ March Madness 2018: Game recaps and news from the Sweet 16 ]

The conventional wisdom at all levels of the sport is that, as the season progresses and the games take on more meaning, teams shorten their bench and rely more heavily on their star players.

Hamilton, though, has disregarded that line of thinking in leading the ninth-seeded Seminoles (23-11) to the West Region final here on Saturday night, where they will play No. 3 Michigan (31-7). No Florida State player averaged 30 minutes per game this season; 10 averaged at least 10 minutes. But rather than shrink his rotation during the NCAA tournament, he has stuck with it. Nine Seminoles played at least nine minutes in their opening win against Missouri, a team that had only eight available players; nine played at least 11 minutes in a second-round upset of No. 1 Xavier; 10 played at least 10 minutes in Thursday’s 75-60 upset of No. 4 Gonzaga.

And not only is Florida State playing a lot of guys, it’s getting production from all of them — a fact reinforced by more than 60 percent of its scoring coming from its bench this tournament.

Florida State may not have the same level of future NBA talent it had the past two years, when Jonathan Isaac and Malik Beasley were first-round picks and Dwayne Bacon was taken in the second round. But what it does have is waves of long, athletic players it can throw at the competition — which is precisely how it wore down Gonzaga.

Before facing the Seminoles, Gonzaga Coach Mark Few called Florida State one of the most athletic teams he’d seen in his two decades in Spokane. The way Thursday’s game played out reinforced that notion.

“Watching them on tape, the more I watched them, I got a bad feeling in my stomach,” Few said.

That feeling proved prescient. Florida State swarmed Gonzaga from start to finish, dominating in points in the paint (38-22) while collecting nine blocks and eight steals. The Bulldogs never looked comfortable, and once Florida State pulled ahead with an 8-0 run to close the first half, Gonzaga was never able to make it a one-possession game again.

Much of that can be attributed not only to Florida State’s depth, but the playing style that comes with it. That’s particularly true at the defensive end, where Florida State pressures teams the length of the court and wears them out — a philosophy the program labels “junkyard defense.”

“Just really getting after it,” forward Phil Cofer said. “Just picking up the ball early, and playing hard to exhaustion.”

Hamilton had a slightly more colorful way to describe it.

“Are you from the Northeast?” he asked. “You all have junkyards where you’re from? Well, in the South where we’re raised, a junkyard is where a lot of broke-down cars are in a big old fence, and they have these ferocious dogs that guard the junkyard so that people won’t climb over the fence to go and take parts from cars and try to go and build cars up.

“So they have these junkyard dogs that just run around all the time, and they’re ferocious and they get after you, and they’re mean and they’re ornery and they’re tough. So we adopted the junkyard dog principle because that’s the way we want to play. We want to be consistent. We want to be like junkyard dogs that really want to protect their yard.”

Then he smiled.

“It doesn’t always work, now,” he said with a laugh. “Sometimes we run into some junkyard lions, or elephants.”

In this tournament, however, it has worked quite well. And if Florida State can use its depth here Saturday night to do to Michigan what it’s already done to Missouri, Xavier and Gonzaga, Hamilton and his Seminoles will find themselves in a place program has only been once before, and not in more than a half-century: the Final Four.

“We are family,” guard Braian Angola said. “We’re 18 strong … we go in the game, and we don’t care who scores, as long as we win.

“That’s our motto. Just 18 strong, from the last guy on the scout team to the starters. We don’t care who plays, or who scores the basket, as long as everybody’s happy.

“We buy into the system, and that’s what we’re doing right now.”

More NCAA tournament coverage:

Porter Moser has led Loyola Chicago to new heights after hitting a career low

Loyola Chicago doesn’t need divine intervention to reach the Final Four

‘I got shivers down my whole body’: Michigan walk-on hits the shot of his life

Kentucky Gentlemen? Wildcats chided for skipping handshakes after Sweet 16 loss.

Jenkins: The secret to buzzer-beaters? It’s all in the (mental) release

Defiant and wounded, Rick Pitino insists he did nothing wrong — and wants back in