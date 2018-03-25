

Kansas guard Devonte Graham has played 141 college basketball games. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

OMAHA — A common fan complaint in the one-and-done era is that those who fasten their gazes on an adored college basketball team no longer have the time to construct their adoration of players. A contrast of the ancient, four-year reality and the nouveau, one-year reality will happen Sunday afternoon here when two first-team consensus All-Americans reach the same court on opposing sides.

One is freshly 23, the other freshly 19. One will have played 141 college games in a steady climb to All-American. One will have played 37 games in an All-American spot that seemed deserved already in preseason.

By nightfall, one will depart the brackets.

Kansas might bid farewell to its beloved 23-year-old Devonte’ Graham, and in that case, the sentiment has had time to evolve across years, since the arrival of the 6-foot-2 guard with the gorgeous game in Lawrence in the long-ago days of 2014. Hear Coach Bill Self speak of Graham, and the words tell of uncommon appreciation and collaboration.

“I think his legacy is cemented right now,” Self said Saturday, “and he’ll go down as one of the all-time greats. He’ll have his jersey retired. He’s an All-American. He’s player of the year in our league. But more importantly than that, I think he’s the best intangible guy we’ve ever had here and has as good of leadership qualities as anybody I’ve ever coached. So he’s been the complete package as a player, and basically he’s a guy that I don’t think coaches get an opportunity to coach but every few years.”

Even though Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski clearly loves 19-year-old Marvin Bagley III and Bagley’s family, Krzyzewski won’t get the time to deepen the love with years of daily collaboration with the 6-foot-11 marvel with the rare mix of ginormous talent and ginormous will. Those unwieldy, spirited beasts, the NBA mock drafts, long since have been calling for Bagley to turn up in a high spot such as No. 1. As Bagley’s Duke plays Graham’s Kansas with a glut of terrific players joining them on the floor, Bagley arrives knowing this Final Four chance will be it.

“I think about that a lot,” Bagley said Saturday, showing how the days of let’s-wait-and-see answers have subsided in favor of the shouting truth. “But I wouldn’t say it’s pressure. We’re all in this thing together. So that’s one thing I know going into every game is that I’m not the only one experiencing this.”

Ask Duke fans if they would prefer three more seasons of watching and listening to and getting to sort-of-know Bagley, the way fans sort-of-know their stars, and the percentage of those saying yes would appear to be 100.00.

Simply the way Graham speaks demonstrates a familiarity sometimes found in the four-year players but near-impossible in the one-year. He has two prior Elite Eight exits to discuss, and says of younger teammates, “Even though they might not have been in the two games, they can feel how we feel.” Asked to pinpoint when Kansas’ seven-loss season turned around, Graham provides a clear-cut answer: that loss on Feb. 3 at home against Oklahoma State, on a weekend that invited decorated former players and celebrated the history-packed 120 years of Kansas basketball.

“After we lost to Oklahoma State at home, we just had a come-to-Jesus meeting, I would say, with the coaching staff, just looking at each other eye-to-eye,” Graham said, soon adding, “Oh man, that was one of the most awkward situations I’ve ever been in, ‘Coach’ blasting us in front of everybody and all the former players . . . It was awkward.”

He smiled his excellent smile.

With Bagley, whom the sport doesn’t know as well, the eye goes naturally to the talent. The collected stories of a life only 19 years going so far revert to eighth grade, as when Krzyzewski told how the famed NBA owner and executive Jerry Colangelo showed Krzyzewski a video of the Arizonan Bagley on his phone and said, “This kid is an eighth-grader.”

“I said, ‘He is?’” Krzyzewski said Saturday.

Self: “I remembered what everybody remembered (about Bagley), is that he’s different. He’s different. The thing that impressed me most about — and we tried to recruit Marvin, obviously, some — but the thing that impressed me most about him is to be more talented than everybody but also to play harder than everybody. He’s got a great motor. And that motor was in AAU ball. The motor was in high school. I’ve always thought that he played as hard as anybody, anytime I’ve ever watched him play. And then when you’re more talented and do that, then obviously that’s going to mean great things.”

Those great things will spend either one, two or three more games in college.

Schedule: No. 1 seed Kansas (30-7) and No. 2 seed Duke (29-7) will tip off at 5:05 p.m. Saturday on CBS.

How Kansas got here:

After a slow start the Jayhawks wore down No. 16 seed Penn in the first round, 76-60. Udoka Azubuike, the team’s 7-foot big man, played just three minutes due to a knee injury as the Jayhawks won their 12th straight NCAA tournament opener.

Malik Newman had 28 points and Azubuike was on the floor for 22 minutes as the Jayhawks outlasted No. 8 seed Seton Hall, 83-79. That put Kansas in the Sweet 16 for a third straight season. The win also gave Coach Bill Self the most NCAA tournament wins in school history.

Kansas seized a huge lead and then hung on for an 80-76 win over No. 5 seed Clemson. The Jayhawks were up by as many as 20 points before Clemson rallied late in the second half. This is the third year in a row Kansas has made it to the regional final as a No. 1 seed; both previous trips ended with Elite Eight losses.

How Duke got here:

Duke allowed No. 15 seed Iona to hang around for much of the first half before pouring it on in an 89-67 opening round win. Marvin Bagley III had 22 points and 7 rebounds for Duke.

Bagley did it again, recording 22 points and 9 rebounds in an 87-62 win over No. 7 seed Rhode Island. That gave Duke its 26th trip to the Sweet 16. The Post’s John Feinstein reflected after the win on Coach K’s extraordinary career.

The Blue Devils made their free throws down the stretch to hold off ACC rival and No. 11 seed Syracuse, 69-65. Bagley had 22 points for a third straight game. The win put Duke in the Elite Eight for the first time since it won the national championship in 2015. It’s the school’s 15th regional final appearance in Krzyzewski’s 38-year tenure. And the win allowed Bagley to keep showing his potential to NBA scouts.

Regular season results:

Kansas didn’t lose consecutive games after early-December losses to Washington and Arizona State. The Jayhawks won their 14th straight Big 12 regular season title, with Devonte’ Graham earning Big 12 player of the year honors and Bill Self tying for the league’s coach of the year award. Malik Newman earned the Big 12 newcomer of the year award after transferring from Mississippi State and then sitting out a season. Kansas finished 24-7 (13-5 in the Big 12), and won the league tournament to claim a No. 1 seed. Graham averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds in the regular season, while Newman was the tournament MVP after averaging 24 points in three games.

Duke’s early season included both impressive nonconference wins (over Michigan State and Florida) and peculiar ACC losses (to Boston College and N.C. State). The Blue Devils beat rival North Carolina to close the season, finishing with a 25-6 record (13-5 in the ACC) and earning the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. A loss to the Tar Heels in the ACC semifinals sent Duke into this event as a No. 2 seed. Bagley averaged more than 20 points and nearly 12 rebounds a game, and became just the second ACC player to win both freshman of the year and player of the year honors, joining Jahlil Okafor. Wendell Carter Jr. nearly averaged a double-double, and was named second-team all-ACC.

