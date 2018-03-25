

Panthers owner Jerry Richardson is being investigated by the NFL for allegations of workplace misconduct (Ted S. Warren/Associated Press)

ORLANDO — Houston Texans owner Robert McNair defended his Carolina Panthers counterpart, Jerry Richardson, here Sunday. McNair said that Richardson, who announced plans to sell his franchise and is being investigated by the NFL for workplace misconduct, made comments that might have been “misunderstood” and regrets not challenging the accusations against him more forcefully.

“He’s an outstanding person,” McNair said. “He was very candid in what he said and what he did. And sometimes things get misunderstood. I think he was a great owner. He started with nothing and became successful in business and then got the team, which he made it Carolina’s team and not Charlotte’s team. I thought that was smart. I think that it’s a great asset over there in Carolina’s community, and it’s there because of Jerry and the bankers there supported him. They had confidence in him.

“His operation was always fine, never created any problems that we were aware of and never created any problems for us. So I hope that this thing turns out that he’s innocent. They allege. I don’t know. But some of the comments that he might have made could have been made jokingly but misunderstood. That’s entirely possible. I’m sure he didn’t mean to offend anybody.”

McNair made his comments as owners gathered at an Orlando resort for the annual league meeting. Richardson was not in attendance.

Richardson announced in December that he would sell the Panthers. The announcement came after Sports Illustrated reported that at least four former team employees received significant financial settlements related to inappropriate behavior and comments in the workplace by Richardson, including sexually suggestive remarks and acts. There also was an incident, according to the report, in which Richardson used a racial slur at an African American scout for the team.

McNair said Sunday that he had received an explanation by Richardson regarding the accusations.

“Yes, but I wouldn’t want to repeat it,” McNair said. “I understand what he’s saying. Sometimes people choose to try to make something go away rather than fighting it. And I think his regret is that he didn’t fight some of these things.

“We get confronted with it, too, where people will allege something. They get some plaintiff’s lawyer. And what they do is they come out and they threaten you, and your legal counsel and your insurance people say, ‘Well, it’s going to cost you X number of millions of dollars to defend this. And if we can settle it for this …’ Well, wait a minute. We’re not guilty of this. Why would we do that? But that’s the pressure [to] sometimes just try to get rid of it. If you can get rid of it, do it.”

Last October, McNair sparked a controversy related to the protests by NFL players during the national anthem. McNair reportedly said at an owners’ meeting in New York that owners “can’t have the inmates running the prison.”

