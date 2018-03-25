

It wasn’t how Villanova wanted to start things. Texas Tech jumped out to a 9-1 lead, the largest deficit Villanova had faced in the tournament, but Villanova wasn’t fazed by the start Sunday afternoon in Boston.

Thanks to a 20-6 run, the No. 1-seeded Wildcats led the No. 3 Red Raiders 21-15 and, despite shooting poorly from three-point land, they led by 20 points with a minute left and by 36-23 at halftime. That’s a season-low in first-half points for Tech and as for Villanova, well, it’s what the team has done for quite some seasons now.

Coach Jay Wright told CBS that his team’s lead was attributable to “really solid team defense. We can’t play them one on one,” he said with a laugh. “We’ve got to be prepared for a tough second half.”

Tech’s leading scorer, Keenan Evans, was scoreless through the first 11 minutes and was 0-3 from the field. After 12 minutes, Tech had used 10 players and three had two fouls each. Villanova was in the double bonus and had shot 12 free throws.

Texas Tech fans, whose team was playing in the Elite Eight for the first time in its history, were nothing if not confident before tipoff.

Pregame reading:

BOSTON — Texas Tech’s players started the “300 Shot Club” earlier this season, believing they needed something official to improve their offense. Most of the Red Raiders are members, which requires that they spend time every day making at least 300 game shots before or after practice.

It has helped — Texas Tech averages 75 points per game and has perhaps the deepest offensive roster in all of college basketball; it has voluminous scorers in Keenan Evans (17.7 points per game), Zhaire Smith (11.3) and Jarrett Culver (11.2), but it also has five other players who average five points or more. They have all grown together through their work in 300 Shot Club.

“It’s just something that we believe in,” Evans said. “It helps us get in the gym, and we just want to get at least 300 makes of game shots in, whether it be pullups, free throws, little floaters, little post moves. It’s basically what game shots you take, you go in there and work on it, so you just take it with confidence. And it helps the team to have confidence in those shots knowing that you put the work in to do it.”

Texas Tech will need that confidence to translate in Sunday’s East Region Final against top-seeded Villanova, which has the most efficient and explosive offense in the country. The Red Raiders have talked most of this week about their revival on defense, and rightly so — they rank fourth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency at 91.2, per kenpom.com — but they also know that they’re going to have hit shots and perhaps score more than 80 points to outlast the Wildcats.

“In our eyes, we’re going to have to play our best 40 minutes of the season to advance,” Texas Tech Coach Chris Beard said, “and that’s our objective.”

Schedule: No. 1 seed Villanova (33-4) and No. 3 seed Texas Tech (27-9) will tip off at 2:20 p.m. Sunday on CBS.

How Villanova got here:

The Wildcats smashed No. 16 seed Radford in the opening round, hitting 14 three-pointers in a blowout 87-61 win. Villanova led by 21 points at halftime and was never challenged.

The second round was barely more dramatic, a comfortable 81-58 win over No. 9 seed Alabama. That equaled the Crimson Tide’s worst-ever loss in tournament history, and put Villanova into its sixth Sweet 16 under Coach Jay Wright.

Villanova kept shooting it in a 90-78 win over No. 5 seed West Virginia, making 13 more three-pointers. That gave the Wildcats 44 in three tournament games, and put them in the Elite Eight for the second time in three years. Wright said his team showed no fear in the win, and The Post’s John Feinstein thought the performance boiled down to one word: grit.

How Texas Tech got here:

The Red Raiders struggled in the first round but surged late in a 70-60 win over No. 14 seed Stephen F. Austin. They had trailed by as many as eight points in the second half, but persisted to earn their first NCAA tournament win since 2005.

Keenan Evans came up big again in the second round, hitting a tie-breaking three-pointer late in the second half to key a 69-66 win over No. 6 seed Florida.

The Red Raiders knocked off No. 2 seed Purdue, 78-65, Friday night to reach their first Elite Eight in program history. Evans again shined in the second half, when an 11-0 Texas Tech run finally created separation. The win shined a spotlight on quirky coach Chris Beard, who blasts Merle Haggard music before practice, talks about Whataburger and has the Red Raiders loose and confident.

Regular season results:

In a season of tournament upstarts, Villanova is the opposite: the Wildcats started the season 13-0 and 22-1, although their streak of four straight regular-season Big East titles was interrupted by Xavier. Villanova still finished the regular season with a 27-4 mark, and went 14-4 in league play. The Wildcats had the highest-scoring offense in the country, ranked in the top four in three-pointers-made-per-game, and won the Big East tournament to claim a No. 1 seed. Jalen Brunson was named the conference’s player of the year, Omari Spellman was the freshman of the year, Donte DiVincenzo was the sixth man of the year, and Mikal Bridges was also named first-team all-conference.

Texas Tech got off to a 14-1 start, and stayed hot in the Big 12 season, winning 10 of its first 13 league games. A late-season four-game losing streak sent the Red Raiders into the postseason with a 23-8 record, and an 11-7 league mark. That was the team’s most regular-season wins since 1996. Texas Tech lost in the Big 12 tournament semifinals to fellow Elite Eight participant West Virginia, and was given a No. 3 seed in this tournament. Beard tied for the league’s coach of the year award, and Evans was chosen first-team all-Big 12, the first Texas Tech player to receive that honor in more than a decade.

