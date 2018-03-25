

As NFL owners, front-office executives and coaches gather at an Orlando resort for the annual league meeting that opens Sunday evening, the main issue to be resolved over the next few days is enacting the proposal crafted by the competition committee to simplify the controversial catch rule.

The proposal represents the committee’s attempt to rewrite the rule, as directed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, in a common-sense manner that will end — or at least greatly curtail — the “What’s a catch?” debate that has confounded players and fans alike for the better part of a decade.

Any rule-change proposal requires 24 votes from the 32 owners to be ratified. It stands to reason that the catch rule proposal will generate the necessary 24 votes given that Goodell has publicly called for a new rule and the competition committee spent weeks painstakingly going over video of past catches — and non-catches — to formulate the wording it hopes will satisfy what the game’s participants and onlookers want.

But Atlanta Falcons President Rich McKay, the chairman of the competition committee, was making no predictions about how seamless or stressful the approval process might be.

“I really don’t know what to anticipate,” McKay said in a conference call with reporters Friday.

The committee’s proposal says that a receiver, to be awarded a legal catch, must have control of the football with two feet (or another body part) on the ground in bounds, then must perform a football act such as taking another step or reaching the football toward the goal line or first-down marker, or must be deemed to have been able to do that.

The proposal eliminates the previous requirement that a player who goes to the ground while making a catch maintain possession of the football while on the turf, while saying that any slight movement of the football in the receiver’s hands detected via instant replay will not result in an incompletion as long as the receiver maintains control.

Another proposal to be considered would limit defensive pass interference penalties to, at most, 15 yards. The proposal, made by the New York Jets, contains a provision that pass interference penalties deemed intentional or egregious would result in the football being placed at the spot of the penalty, as is the case for all such calls.

Supporters of the proposal say it would reduce the chances of a game being decided on a questionable call that penalizes a defense 50 or 60 yards. Detractors say that NFL defensive backs are savvy enough to know when to take a penalty to avoid giving up a long catch or a touchdown.

Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, acknowledged that concern during Friday’s conference call but also said the proposal seems to have some momentum behind it. However, the proposal would face long odds to be ratified if it is not endorsed by the competition committee. Rule-change proposals made by individual teams usually are not approved without the committee’s backing. McKay declined to say Friday whether the committee will endorse this proposal.

The owners, in all, will consider 10 rule proposals, 12 bylaw proposals and four resolution proposals. Among the others are:

Touchbacks … The competition committee is proposing to make the rule that places the football on the 25-yard line on a touchback on a kickoff, previously enacted on a temporary basis, permanent.

Instant replay … The Los Angeles Chargers are proposing to make roughing-the-passer and defenseless-player personal fouls reviewable by replay. The Washington Redskins are proposing to make all personal fouls reviewable. These are not endorsed by the competition committee, which always has been against making judgment calls by the on-field officials reviewable, and are thus highly unlikely to be approved.

Ejections … The committee is proposing to empower the league’s officiating department in New York to instruct on-field officials to eject a player, following an instant replay review, for a flagrant non-football act after a play. This would have applied, for example, to last season’s late hits by the New England Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Mike Evans, for which each was later were suspended after not being ejected. This proposal would not apply to anything that happens during a play, and the review could take place only if the officials on the field called a penalty. The competition committee opted against proposing a college-style targeting rule that would have brought replay into a decision over whether to eject a player for an illegal hit during a play.

Challenges … The committee is proposing to limit coaches to 40 seconds to decide whether to issue an instant replay challenge even when there is a longer break between plays, as when there is a television commercial break.

Tablets … The committee is proposing to allow coaches to view video on league-issued tablets on the sideline and in the coaches’ booth during games.

Locker rooms … The San Francisco 49ers are proposing that, by 2021, all NFL stadiums be required to have separate locker rooms for female coaches on each team and female game officials.

Coaching hires … The committee is proposing that teams be permitted to hire head coaches from the staff of a team that’s still in the postseason. The hiring could be officially completed and announced, but the coach could not begin working for his new team until after his current one is eliminated. That comes after the Indianapolis Colts waited until after this year’s Super Bowl to hire Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, only to have McDaniels change his mind after accepting a deal but before signing the contract.

In addition to rules proposals, the owners are to discuss the national anthem policy, but no vote on possible changes to it is scheduled. If there are to be changes to the anthem policy, they could come at the owners’ next meeting in May in Atlanta. The pending sale of the Carolina Panthers also could be considered by the owners at the May meeting, if it’s completed by then.

