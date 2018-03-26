

49ers linebacker Eli Harold, left, and safety Eric Reid, right, kneel during the national anthem before a game in November. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)

ORLANDO — NFL owners discussed the league’s national anthem policy during a meeting Monday without reaching a resolution about possible changes.

“Just the beginning of a conversation,” one owner said after the meeting. “To be continued.”

“It’s still evolving,” another owner said. “I think it’s still headed toward something in May, but I don’t know what it will be.”

[ As NFL mulls anthem change, Texans owner says fields aren’t ‘place for political statements’ ]

According to a person familiar with Monday’s meeting, the anthem policy was discussed by the owners, but no proposals were made regarding potential changes, and no votes were taken.

The focus of the discussion, according to that person, was on implementation of the social justice accord that the league and owners struck last year with representatives of the players. Owners unanimously approved the local matching funds for the social justice initiative, meaning that all funding for that initiative has been formally ratified.

Owners were less willing to elaborate publicly on their views about the anthem policy following Monday’s meeting than they had been beforehand. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would address the issue, although Jones did not specify when. Goodell is to participate in a news conference at the end of the league’s annual meeting, which is scheduled to conclude Wednesday.

“He’s making a statement for everybody,” Jones said.

Earlier Monday, before the meeting in which the owners addressed the topic, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he believes the owners are aiming for a resolution at their May meeting in Atlanta.

“It is a sensitive, complicated issue, and we’re going to deal with it at our May meeting,” Kraft said. “And I think that’s the time for me to speak out on it.”

On Sunday, New York Giants co-owner John Mara said he believes the owners must resolve the issue by the May meeting. Houston Texans owner Robert McNair spoke extensively Sunday about his views on the matter, saying NFL playing fields are not the place for political statements.

“I think we all need to respect our flag and respect our country,” McNair said. “I think we’ll figure out a way to make sure that we do that. We’ll have discussions about it.”

Christopher Johnson, chairman of the New York Jets, told reporters Sunday he believes it would be wrong for the league to end the players’ protests by requiring them to stand for the anthem.

President Trump and some fans were sharply critical last season of protests by NFL players during the national anthem intended to bring attention to racial inequality and police treatment of African Americans.

The owners previously have decided against enacting a policy requiring players to stand for the national anthem before games. They could consider enacting such a requirement for next season at their May meeting. They could decide to keep the current policy unchanged. Or they could opt to have players remain in the locker rooms until after the anthem is played.

The current policy, outlined in the game operations manual sent to teams by the league, says players must be on the sideline for the anthem. It says players should stand for the anthem, but it does not require that.

